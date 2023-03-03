VIRGINIA—Sending just one wrestler to the state tournament last year, the Rock Ridge wrestling team looks to be heading into the right direction as three will be repping the Wolverines starting today in St. Paul at the Class AA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
Section champions Damian Tapio (170 pounds) and Nolan Campbell (120) will be joined by 7AA runner-up Dutch Hedblom (126) at the big dance with all three wrestlers making their first state tournament appearance.
Coming away with section crowns last weekend in Rush City, the junior Tapio and senior Campbell described the emotions of locking up a place at state.
“It felt great to not have a true second match,” Tapio said. “Just being able to secure it without any doubt. My opponent in the finals lost in the true second match and that’s what happened to me last year. It’s not a fun feeling so you’d rather just get it done right away.”
“Honestly it was just relieving,” Campbell said. “A lot of stress was gone in that moment. You get a little bit extra time to look forward to state and then you start getting excited about it.”
For the sophomore Hedblom, losing his title match was a bit of a disappointment. Nerves began to set in but it wasn’t long before he learned he had made it to state and wouldn’t have to go back on the mat for a true second match.
“It was a little bit nerve racking,” Hedblom said. “I was ready for another match, a harder match. I was ready to have to fight for it but when I got off the mat after the championship match, they told me I had made it so that was a relief.
“You lose that championship match and feel pretty annoyed about losing but there was definitely relief as soon as I got the news that I didn’t have to wrestle any more that day.”
Campbell will start his run on Friday against St. Francis’ Tegan Sherk, the third seed in the 120 pound weight class. While his road will be tough, Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz thinks he can compete with just about anybody in the tournament.
“He’s exciting to watch,” Benz said. “He can beat anybody on any given day. For him, it’s a matter of making it the full six minutes and not losing focus. He’ll have a tough first match but Nolan is wrestling really well. He’s focused and he’s on a mission. He’d love to place in the state tournament and I think he’d like to win it all.
“With him being our only senior, it’s a little bit extra special when they can make it to state their last year. He quit the team as a junior but he came back and now he’s doing the right thing. He’s been working his butt off. Wherever he ends up after this week, he’s definitely deserved it.”
Campbell said his goal is definitely to win the whole thing, but he’s also looking forward to just seeing how he can improve himself, even in the last few matches of his high school career.
“I’m always trying to better myself. I like to see my improvement from the beginning of the year until now, reflect on that and then keep doing it.”
On capping off his high school career at the state tournament, Campbell described making it through the entire season as a big accomplishment in itself.
“Just getting through the entire year is really an accomplishing feeling. You can really see your improvement from beginning to the end. It’s a step-by-step process. A lot of it is just mental. If you’re sticking with it and trying your hardest, it’s going to pay off.
“It’s my last year and I’m ready to send things off with a bang. I’d like to go out and win it all.”
For Hedblom, making the start tournament was a huge goal for himself after watching brother Asher take fifth last year as a senior at 120 pounds. Hedblom says getting the chance to watch the state tournament play out a year ago only added fuel to his fire.
“Just being there and feeling that energy is something I wanted to experience,” Hedblom said. “I went and watched before and it was just really fun. I wanted to be down there myself. It’s a totally different feel compared to wrestling anywhere else. The goal going down is always to win but right now, I’d be pretty happy with placing.”
Putting together a solid section tournament where he claimed second place, Benz says Hedblom is at his best when he can keep wrestling at the high intensity he enjoys.
“We like to call him the ‘Flying Dutchman’ and there’s a reason why. When he’s flying all over the place, he just wrestles better. He’s kind of got a wide open style and he likes to mix it up. He usually comes out on top because he’s physical and he’s strong.”
In just his first full season on the varsity squad, Benz says Hedblom has progressed rapidly because of those years ahead of him that helped make him better.
“He’s had a lot of mat time even if this is technically his first full year on varsity. That’s the way we want it. The kids that were above him made him better. If you throw him out there too early, some of them can’t handle that. He’s been preparing for this all year and he just needs to go out and be the ‘Flying Dutchman.’”
Hedblom opens with Simley freshman Amilio Salas, the sixth seed in the tournament.
“He’s got a good kid in the first round,” Benz said. “He’s only a ninth grader but he’s from Simley, one of the top wrestling teams in the state. Dutch has that experience watching his brother go down and place and now he wants to. His goal is to get higher than his brother. He could do it this year but he’s got two more years after this to try and get it done. We’ve done a lot to prepare him for this moment and I think he’ll be ready when he gets on the mat.”
Knowing he has two more years in front of him, Hedblom is excited for whatever his first trip to state could look like.
“I’m looking forward to the connections I can make down there. I’ve got a couple years left so I know I don’t have to go and win the whole thing. It’ll be nice to have the experience and start from there.”
Tapio is tapped to be the seventh seed in the 170 pound bracket. After struggling in the section team tournament against his opponent from Aitkin, Tapio rebounded well in the individuals to take a section title that himself and the coaching staff knew he could win.
Taking his wrestling season the furthest he can, Tapio hopes to place at the state meet but wants to soak in the moment at the Xcel Energy Center.
“You get down there and you just want to enjoy the moment,” the junior said. “You get on the mat and you look around and see all the people. I think it’s going to be a great feeling.”
Tapio sys there’s been ups and downs to his season but finding ways to win throughout the lengthy winter season has only caused his enjoyment for the sport to grow.
“Wrestling, the hardest part isn’t even the matches. Getting through the season and the practices, that’s definitely the hardest part. Once you’re on the mat for a match, you kind of just have to get ready to go. Getting through it all is tough, but winning matches on top of that is pretty difficult. It’s a rewarding feeling to know you can make it down to state after all that.”
Tapio will open the tournament with Waseca senior Christian Rodriguez. With both Tapio and Rodrigeuz being ranked all over the top 10 this year, Benz says every match for Tapio will be tough, but the Rock Ridge junior should be able to compete with just about anybody.
“He can go with any one of these kids. Any given day, I think he can compete with anyone on the mat. He’s top 16 in the state regardless and Damian knows that. He seems to be a little more confident now than he was before. He’s gotten some of that pressure off his back.
“Let’s go down and have fun, open things up, go a full six minutes and just go all out. He’s in great shape at this point in the season and I think he can outlast a lot of the guys down there.”
Moving past the low points of the season, Benz says Tapio has proven to be mentally strong enough to get back to the place he needs to be in order to win.
“We just had to do a lot of talking. All of the coaches spoke with him and it was a mental thing that he just had to get over. And he did get over it. Damian is a ‘Go! Go! Go!’ type of guy so if wrestlers try and slow him down, he needs to figure out how to get the better of them in the mental game.
“If they try and go fast with Damian, I think it plays in his favor. He can handle the speed and the intensity of anybody at this point. We’ll see what happens. He’s a lot more relaxed this week and I think some of that extra weight is off of him now.”
Tapio says, regardless of the result, he’s excited to end the year on the state’s biggest stage.
“Just getting the chance to wrestle one more time this year is exciting. Going in for that last weigh in and just enjoying every moment that goes along with it. Those are things I’m looking forward to.”
Overall, Benz says getting three wrestlers to state shows more growth of a program he expects to see improve year over year.
“This is where you want to be at the end of the year and we’ve got three guys down there. Some teams don’t get any. We’re hoping we can continue to improve and show our young kids that there’s something to be excited about with Rock Ridge wrestling. All three going down are great kids so it’s nice to see them be rewarded for their hard work.”
State individual matches are set to begin at 9 a.m. today.
