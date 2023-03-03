02.28.23 Rock Ridge state wrestlers-1.jpg

Rock Ridge wrestlers (from left) Damian Tapio, Nolan Campbell and Dutch Hedblom will represent the Wolverines at the Class AA State Tournament in St. Paul beginning today.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—Sending just one wrestler to the state tournament last year, the Rock Ridge wrestling team looks to be heading into the right direction as three will be repping the Wolverines starting today in St. Paul at the Class AA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

Section champions Damian Tapio (170 pounds) and Nolan Campbell (120) will be joined by 7AA runner-up Dutch Hedblom (126) at the big dance with all three wrestlers making their first state tournament appearance.

