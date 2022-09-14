Wolverine swimmers slip by Nighthawks, 47-45

Rock Ridge's Avah Kraushaar competes in the 100 yard butterfly during Tuesday's meet against Northeast Range/Ely in Eveleth.

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming team saw some good results Tuesday in their home meet with Northeast Range/Ely.

Five different individuals earned wins while two relays came out on top in the historic 20-yard pool in Eveleth. In the end, the Wolverines came away with the 47-45 victory over the Nighthawks.

