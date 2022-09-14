Wolverine swimmers slip by Nighthawks, 47-45

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming team saw some good results Tuesday in their home meet with Northeast Range/Ely.
Five different individuals earned wins while two relays came out on top in the historic 20-yard pool in Eveleth. In the end, the Wolverines came away with the 47-45 victory over the Nighthawks.
Rock Ridge was led by Samantha Bartovich, who swam to victory in two separate events. Bartovich opened things up with a win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.94 before later taking the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.20.
The Wolverines also saw wins from Elise Hoard in the 60 freestyle (35.46), Hailey Peconich in the 100 butterfly (1:01.20), Dani Logan in the 500 freestyle (6:08.03) and Maggie Koskela in the 100 backstroke (1:13.81)
In the relays, the Rock Ridge team of Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Jaeyln Parks and Emma Vukmanich came away with a win in the 160 medley relay (1:39.88) while Hoard, Avah Kraushaar, Ellie Bjorge and Tayler Harju swam to a win in the 160 freestyle relay (1:29.90).
It was “another good day for the Wolverines,” Rock Ridge head coach Perry Brown said Tuesday. “We spread the lineup out a little. Confidence is growing within the team members.”
For Northeast Range/Ely, Lily Tedrick and Via DeBeltz were individual winners for the Nighthawks, with NR/E picking up one relay win as well.
Tedrick came away the winner in the 160 individual medley, stopping the clock at 1:57.82. In the 100 breaststroke, DeBeltz swam to a first place finish with a time of 1:30.37.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the quartet of Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson and Morgan McClelland finished first, stopping the clock at 4:23.19.
Top three finishes in all events can be found below.
The Nighthawks will be in action again tonight when they host Duluth Denfeld. Both teams will be back in the pool on Saturday at the Hibbing Invite.
Rock Ridge 47, Northeast Range/Ely 45
160 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich), 1:39.88; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson), 1:41.07; 3, Rock Ridge B (Allison Anderson, Gabriella Mast, Olivia Fernlund, Amelia Kober), 1:47.05.
200 freestyle: 1, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:14.94; 2, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:26.28; 3, Paige Robillard, RR, 2:27.28.
160 individual medley: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:57.82; 2, Mia Stark, RR, 2:03.42; 3, Maggie Koskela, RR, 2:06.89.
60 freestyle: 1, Elise Hoard, RR, 35.46; 2, Thompson, NRE, 37.22; 3, Anderson, NRE, 37.99.
100 butterfly: 1, Hailey Pechonick, RR, 1:10.17; 2, Tedrick, NRE, 1:11.41; 3, Cedar Ohlhauser, NRE, 1:3.21.
100 freestyle: 1, Bartovich, RR, 1:01.20; 2, Larson, NRE, 1:03.79; 3, Thompson, NRE, 1:08.09.
500 freestyle: 1, Dani Logan, RR, 6:08.03; 2, Robillard, RR, 6:39.13; 3, McClelland, NRE, 6:52.93.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Hoard, Avah Kraushaar, Ellie Bjorge, Tayler Harju), 1:29.90; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Anderson, Larson, Ohlhauser, McClelland), 1:31.08; 3, Rock Ridge B (Marian Louks, Lauren Harju, Anderson, Maggie Kraushaar), 1:33.08.
100 backstroke: 1, Koskela, RR, 1:13.81; 2, Maggie Dammann, NRE, 1:17.71; 3, Abrianna Ferkul, RR, 1:22.86.
100 breaststroke: 1, Via DeBeltz, NRE, 1:30.37; 2, Alli Krekelberg, NRE, 1:33.27.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 4:23.19; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Anderson, Dammann, Carena DeBeltz, Ohlhauser).
