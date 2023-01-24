AURORA — A close meet throughout, it was the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team that had just a little bit more on Tuesday as they swam past hosting Mesabi East 94-80.
The Wolverines took seven of 12 events on top and were led by Gunnar George and Gabe Aagenes, who both picked up a pair of individual wins. Mesabi East’s Alex Leete was also a double winner on the night.
George’s first win came in the 50 freestyle, where he cruised to a win with a time of 22.93. HE later went on to win the 100 butterfly, stopping his time at 53.53.
Aagenes’ first win came in diving, where the junior finished with a score of 186.60 to take first in the event. Later in the 100 breaststroke, Aagenes doubled up and won with a time of 1:09.14.
Rock Ridge also grabbed a win from Nate Spiering, who won the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.10 and Bodi George, who won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.24.
In the relays, the Wolverines took a win in the 200 medley relay with Bodi and Gunnar George, Aagenes and Spiering finishing first with a time of 1:43.19.
For Mesabi East’s Leete, the sophomore took his first win of the night early on, winning the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.95. He later went on to take the 500 freestyle, fighting his way through with a time of 5:40.88.
Mesabi East’s other individual win came from Cole Layman, who swam to victory in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall with a time of 2:15.50.
In the relays, the Mesabi East quartet of Mason Williams, Zade Baker, Isak Schroeder and Layman won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.66. Closing out the meet, the team of Layman, Schroeder, Leete and Williams took the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:44.67.
Picking up second place finishes on the day for Rock Ridge were AJ Hultman in the 200 freestyle (2:03.07) and the 500 freestyle (5:51.23), Bodi George in the 200 IM (2:23.73) and John Kendall in the 100 freestyle (55.87).
Runner-up finishes for Mesabi East include Williams in the 50 freestyle (23.72), Aiden Johnson in diving (173.54) and Layman in the 100 butterfly (1:00.22).
Rock Ridge returns to the pool on Friday when they travel to a triangular at International Falls. Mesabi East is next in action on Friday, Feb. 3 when they host the Giant’s Country Invitational.
Rock Ridge 94, Mesabi East 80
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:43.19; 2, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Danny Knapper), 2:00.89.
200 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 2:02.95; 2, AJ Hultman, RR, 2:03.07; 3, Spiering, RR, 2:09.34.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 2:15.50; 2, B. George, RR, 2:23.73; 3, Baker, ME, 2:27.80.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 22.93; 2, Mason Williams, ME, 23.72; 3, Isak Schroeder, ME, 24.49.
1 meter diving: 1, G. Aagenes, RR, 186.60; 2, Aiden Johnson, ME, 173.54; 3, Sam Aagenes, RR, 134.25.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, RR, 53.53; 2, Layman, ME, 1:00.22; 3, Aiden Bird, RR, 1:11.10.
100 freestyle: 1, Spiering, RR, 52.10; 2, John Kendall, RR, 55.87; 3, Schroeder, ME, 57.09.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:40.88; 2, Hultman, RR, 5:51.23; 3, Feldt, ME, 5:53.47.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Williams, Baker, Schroeder, Layman), 1:36.66; 2, Rock Ridge A (Kendall, G. Aagenes, Luke Hecimovich, Bird), 1:38.88; 3, Rock Ridge B (Tye Hiltunen, Hultman, Tony Nemanich, Miko Sundquist), 1:49.36.
100 backstroke: 1, B. George, RR, 1:02.24; 2, Baker, ME, 1:11.08; 3, Feldt, ME, 1:12.92.
100 breaststroke: 1, G. Aagenes, RR, 1:09.14; 2, Hecimovich, RR, 1:11.29; 3, Williams, ME, 1:11.58.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Schroeder, Leete, Williams), 3:44.67.
