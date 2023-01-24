AURORA — A close meet throughout, it was the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team that had just a little bit more on Tuesday as they swam past hosting Mesabi East 94-80.

The Wolverines took seven of 12 events on top and were led by Gunnar George and Gabe Aagenes, who both picked up a pair of individual wins. Mesabi East’s Alex Leete was also a double winner on the night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments