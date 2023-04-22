VIRGINIA—By now, most of the players on the Rock Ridge softball team are pretty familiar with one another.
Most of the players have already been a part of Wolverine athletics for some time now, whether it be on the tennis team, the volleyball team or the basketball team. Softball became the Rock Ridge sport to get off the ground with the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia teams becoming one this spring.
Head coach Paula Dundas said the first day of practice with players from both sides was interesting, but they immediately got to work identifying leaders and laying down expectations.
“You’re taking two programs and putting them into one,” Dundas said. “We’ve very fortunate that most of them know each other by now. But on that first day, I asked the girls ‘Who do you see as a leader?’ and we got a lot of answers.”
Dundas says the team’s only returning senior Lydia Delich stood out amongst the answers she received, but there was no shortage when it came to other names.
“A lot of girls saw leadership in Lydia but a lot saw leadership in Alex Flannigan, a junior from Eveleth-Gilbert. A lot saw it in a couple sophomores as well. Chance Colbert from Virginia and Anna Westby from Eveleth-Gilbert have been great leaders for us. The girls know who has stepped up for them in the past and who they wanted to lead on this team.
“Everyone leads in a different way. Some lead by example. Some do it with their actions on the field. Some girls put in that extra time in the gym and lead that way.”
On that first day of practice, the Wolverines didn’t pick up a softball for probably two hours. They spent a lot of time just figuring out how the pieces of two teams fit together.
“We put everything down on paper. We just sat and talked on that first day. We have expectations as coaches and they have expectations as players. We have 14 girls coming back that had varsity experience from last year. You can only play nine so we had to be very honest and have that conversation. When your shot comes along, you have to take advantage of it.”
With the coaching staff being made up of coaches from both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia, it was easy to get a good idea of strengths and weaknesses. When putting a new team together, Dundas stressed the importance of flexibility.
“Maybe you played third base last year but now you might be in the outfield. We talked about things like that. Communication is so important. They’re just kids and we’re trying to teach them softball but also we want to teach them life lessons. Things are going to be new and different at first so we want them to go out and ask questions.”
Looking at what their strengths might be, Dundas says pitching is at the top of the list.
“We have a great problem and that’s having five pitchers. Any of them could be a starter. There’s depth there. Maybe not all of them have as much starting experience, but we know we have plenty of girls that can go in and throw if we need them to.”
Dundas also hopes her team can hang their hats on a strong defense. Getting two games in early in the season, there’s still work to be done but hopefully things can be resolved with more reps taken outside of a gym.
“It’s hard to say because we’ve spent so much time in the gym. I think our defense is going to be pretty good but we’re definitely going to lean on our pitching at first until we’re able to get more reps outside.”
When it comes to hitting, the goal is to have a strong lineup 1-9. In their first game against Hibbing, hits were hard to come by. Against Esko earlier this week, it was clear the at bats improved.
“I feel like our at bats, the more live pitching we see, will take care of itself. We have been fortunate enough to see some live pitching and a lot of variety against good pitchers to start the year. It’s not always easy but we’re trying to hit off good pitchers right now.”
Shuffled back inside after the poor weather from this past week, the hope is to get back outdoors on Monday so the Wolverines can take advantage of their brand new facilities at Seppi Field.
“If we’re outside on Monday, the only other teams that can likely say they were too were ones with turf fields. The nice thing is we can be outside grades 7-12, practicing on both fields. The facilities are gorgeous and we’re thankful that we have people helping us get a chance to go outside.
“Parents want to get out and shovel and the maintenance staff is putting in a lot of work for us. It’s a huge advantage to get outside and see fly balls and ground balls weeks before other teams can so hopefully we can take advantage of it in future years.”
While the team is winless in its first two games, the losses came at the hands of two very solid teams in Hibbing and Esko. Finding ways to improve, even against tough competition, is something Dundas is always looking for.
“We take the 20 game season and we’re building for the playoffs. Once playoffs hit, it’s win or go home. If we’re getting better every game and improving every game, there will always be positives for us. The at bats got better against Esko. We only struck out once which is great. The defense will fall into place. We just have to get outside to speed all that up.”
Once the consistency is there, Dundas is sure the progress will continue unimpeded.
“Having consistent at bats, consistency from the pitchers and getting into a rhythm of practice and playing games, that’s going to be huge for us. If you can have consistency, you’re going to get better. We’re always preaching to the girls about getting just 1% better. If you’re one percent better today compared to yesterday, then you’re moving in the right direction.”
Overall, the excitement is high now that the final Rock Ridge sports team has hit the field.
“I think the prospects these girls bring is something we’re very excited about. It’s clear from what I’ve seen in the gym that they’re just going to keep getting better. Once we’re able to get outside and stay outside, I hope everyone comes and sees us play on our new field.”
