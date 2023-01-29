On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team skated to a 3-1 win over Pine City at Hoyt Lakes Arena. And while they got the win, something more important was happening for the Wolverines and those who came out to support them.
That day, the Rock Ridge girls teamed up with Care Partners, an Iron Range charity dedicated to assisting those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses as part of the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
Hoping to raise money for a local cause with special meaning to the team, the Wolverines raised $5,100 through various donations and fundraising, more than doubling the goal they initially set. On Friday, Rock Ridge presented the funds to Care Partners executive director Tasia Hoag who says the level of support shown has been nothing short of outstanding.
“To see our local hockey team jump on this and do this for our small, local organization is just so great,” Hoag said Friday. “We’ve been operating for over 20 years and it’s hard to get our name out there at times so anything that people do for us like this we really appreciate it.”
Rock Ridge head coach Paddy Elsmore said the cause was near and dear to her team and commended them all for their efforts in fundraising and getting the word out.
“Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer does a really good job of promoting this and they were reaching out to teams to get involved. We know there are family members going through their own hard times and even our own assistant coach Jeff [Ralston] has been battling so it’s a cause that we really care about. The girls wanted to get on the bandwagon and raise some money for a good cause.
“And really, they did amazing. The organizational group behind it went above and beyond with what they did in Hoyt Lakes. Hoyt Lakes welcomed us there and it was really great to have an opportunity to play there for that kind of cause.”
Elsmore said the team raised money through straight donations as well as a split the pot raffle, chuck-a-puck as well as auction items.
Hoag says the money will go towards Care Partners financial assistance program which works with patients and their families to limit any cost Iron Range families could incur while dealing with cancer or a life-limiting illness.
“We help with anything from long distance travel to local travel, medical bills, daily living expenses and really anything you can think of. We try to help if your car breaks down or if you need your snow shoveled. Everyone’s situation is different so we let the families and patients tell us what’s going to help them out the most.”
Elsmore said her team enjoyed working with care partners with some gaining a deeper understanding of what goes into care for illnesses like cancer.
“There’s so much that goes into that level of care beyond the medical bills,” Elsmore said. “It’s like in hockey, it’s not just having the players play. There’s parents bringing them to the ice, people making sure the rink is ready, our medical staff is here and there’s all this administrative stuff happening behind the scenes. There’s a lot more going into every little thing in life that we do. Your friends and community around you carry you through life and that applies to everything Care Partners does as well.
“I think it’s just a really good cause and the kiddos got behind it. They want to be supportive and give it their all like they do on the ice.”
Seeing the level of support from a group of teenagers, Hoag praised the Wolverines for getting involved at a young age and hopes it convinces others to reach out and even ask for help earlier.
“We’ve been focusing a lot lately on the youth because sometimes it’s hard for that mom or dad to call themselves. We want to encourage and empower our kids to reach out and say something and ask for help. If you know someone, friends or parents, pass our name along. Give us a call if you know someone in your family that needs help. It’s important for them to feel like they can help in a way. What these girls did will make a huge impact on many lives up here.”
For the Wolverines, Elsmore said her team felt the need to get involved as a way to support the community that supports them.
“We want to be involved in the community and be able to give back. If we want people to get behind us then we need to get behind them. It’s a way to get the girls involved and understand that there’s a bigger picture out there. It’s the beginning of more things we’d like to do in the future. The girls really are seeing the value of giving back to a community that is giving to us throughout the season.”
Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer has set a statewide goal of $250,000 and currently sits about $70,000 short of that. The organization is seeking 100% involvement among youth and high school teams. More information can be found at mnhockeyfightscancer.org.
More information about Care Partners can be found on their website at mncarepartners.org. They can be reached by phone at 218-404-1411. Hoag encourages anyone who thinks they could need assistance to reach out.
“If anybody needs help or knows someone who might, give us a call or go to our website. Assistance is not income based so anyone can enroll. The enrollment is meant to be short and sweet so we’d like anyone to reach out if they think they need help. We can’t help them unless they call.”
