Hockey Fights Cancer

The Rock Ridge girls' hockey team is shown with Care Partners executive director Tasia Hoag on Friday. The Wolverines raised $5,100 for Care Partners, a local charity that provides financial assistant to those dealing with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses.

 Ben Romsaas

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team skated to a 3-1 win over Pine City at Hoyt Lakes Arena. And while they got the win, something more important was happening for the Wolverines and those who came out to support them.

That day, the Rock Ridge girls teamed up with Care Partners, an Iron Range charity dedicated to assisting those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses as part of the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

