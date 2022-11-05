VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge girls’ cross country team surprised a few other teams and maybe even themselves last week at the Section 7AA Championships in Hibbing.
Hoping to contend for a spot at state by taking second as a team, the Wolverines came within four points of dethroning defending champion Hibbing, setting up an exciting state meet for a young Rock Ridge team that could move even faster at today’s state meet.
The Wolverines ended up beating the third place team from North Shore by 26 points, something that took them off guard when the final scores were tabulated.
“I was surprised with how it finished,” freshman Lexi Lamppa said. “After we finished, we thought it would be close but then Chris [Ismil] told us that we destroyed them.”
“It was really surprising overall,” twin sister Maija said. “I didn’t think we would end up that close to Hibbing.”
“We thought we’d make it,” Lexi added. “But not beating the other teams by so much. It was crazy to see.”
Last year, Lexi Lamppa took home the section crown individually. After spending the season recovering from off-season knee surgery, she wound up in sixth this year after working her way back up. Her sister Maija, however, recovered the crown for herself to lead Rock Ridge.
“It was great to win that race,” Maija said. “That was my goal from the beginning of the season. I felt like I could do it and it was a good race day for me. I had a little side ache but it was fine.”
For Lexi, spending so much time recovering dampened her mood. Now that she’s making her way back up front, things are looking up.
“It was frustrating for sure at the beginning of the season. I was falling so far behind everyone. It made me mad. I ended up sixth at sections and I’m definitely feeling way better now at the end of the season.
Between the Lamppa sisters was another freshman in first-year runner Nora Stark. Stark took fourth at sections and says she’s been surprising herself all season long after joining the sport for the first time.
“I didn’t expect anything like this,” Stark said. “I was really surprised with myself. I only ran in the track season so I really had no idea what it was going to be like.”
Eighth grader Miia Johnson and freshman Brynley Heisel rounded out Rock Ridge’s top five with seniors Avah Kraushaar and Katelyn Torrel filling out the top seven.
With such a young core leading the team, Rock Ridge head coach Chris Ismil says the level of nerves for each individual runner are different across the board.
“It’s different for everybody,” Ismil said. “Lexi and Maija have done this before and the rest of the girls haven’t. They’re all new to going as a team. Some will be nervous and some will be totally indifferent and they won’t feel any pressure.
“We want them to go in with no expectations and run as hard as they can. The less pressure there is, the more fun they can have. We want them to compete and have it be a positive experience for them. It’s the first time Rock Ridge girls are heading to state so they should have as much fun as possible.”
While they hope to set new PRs at the state meet, seeing how close they came to taking down Hibbing has given them a new goal.
“The main goal should be beating Hibbing,” Maija Lamppa said. “And setting a PR. Everyone should PR.”
“The rivalry is starting,” Lexi added. “It’s more motivation for us.”
On whether the team can accomplish that goal, Ismil said it’ll be a tough balancing act.
“As coaches, we want them to PR first and foremost. It’s supposed to rain all day Saturday so the course could be wrecked by the time we run so maybe that won’t happen.
“As far as Hibbing is concerned, we like that our girls feel like there’s a rivalry there but there’s going to be a lot more people running at state than there were at sections. The number of positions between two girls could be much larger which makes beating them an even bigger challenge. If things work out how Hibbing wants, they should have a bigger gap compared to sections. Individually, I think our top runner still beats their top runner.”
For section champion Maija Lamppa, Ismil believes she could be in for a solid state meet, but her sister could also come on strong this late into the season.
“Lexi technically has the faster time and she did that last year. Those two and Hibbing’s Mileena Sullivan are all fantastic runners and they’ll all be hanging out with each other. At this point, they’re all running their own races but with how experienced they are, it should be an entertaining race for us as a team and for all of our girls as individuals.”
The Class AA Girls’ State Meet is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. today at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
