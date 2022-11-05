Rock Ridge Girls Cross Country Team

The Rock Ridge High School girls’ cross country team will be making their first appearance as a team at the Class AA State Meet today in Northfield.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge girls’ cross country team surprised a few other teams and maybe even themselves last week at the Section 7AA Championships in Hibbing.

Hoping to contend for a spot at state by taking second as a team, the Wolverines came within four points of dethroning defending champion Hibbing, setting up an exciting state meet for a young Rock Ridge team that could move even faster at today’s state meet.

