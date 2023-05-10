AURORA—The Rock Ridge girls and the Mesabi East boys stood out amongst the field on Tuesday’s Mesabi East invite, winning their respective meets among the field of 11 teams.
On the boys side, the Giants took home eight event wins and finished with 150 points, beating out Rock Ridge, who took second with 133.
The Wolverine girls weren’t able to tally any event wins, but had strong finishes in scoring positions throughout nearly every event to come away with the team win on 142 pints. Two Harbors was second with 131.5 points.
For the boys, Mesabi East found success in the sprints and mid-distances. Ethan Murray won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.76 while Noah Markfort was a winner in the 400 with a time of 52.82. Carter Skelton picked up an 800 meter run win, crossing the finish line at 2:09.98.
The fast sprints allowed the Giants to succeed in the relays as well, winning the 4x100 and 4x200 while taking second in the 4x400. In the 4x100, Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola and Murray finished first with a time of 45.55 while Ethan Jacobson, Levander, Evan James and Markfort cruised to a win in the 4x200 (1:40.41).
Mesabi East continued their winning ways in the field events. Latola was tops in both the long jump and the triple jump, winning with leaps of 19-07.75 and 39-00.00, respectively.
Taking second, Rock Ridge picked up four event wins on the boys side. Cameron Stocke took on the 3200 meter run and cruised to a 20-second win with a time of 9:24.97. In the 110 meter hurdles, Luke Hecimovich took a tumble at the last hurdle, but got back up and still came away with a win at 17.63. Hecomovich later went on to take second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.31.
In the high jump, Max Williams put on a show and was the only competitor to go over five feet, four inches, winning the event with a solid six feet flat.
The Wolverines grabbed one relay win, taking home the 4x800 crown with Grant Hansen, Brady Alaspa, Casey Aune and Connor Matschiner putting down a time of 8:47.87.
Looking at other local boys teams, Ely finished sixth out of 11 with 54 points while Mountain Iron-Buhl was seventh on 41 points.
Alex Schneider had the best day for the Giants, competing in shot put and discus. Schneider finished second in the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, nine inches and then moved the discus 114 feet, three inches to take third there.
Finley Ratliff also picked up a top three finish for MI-B, finishing third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.70. In the relays, Ratliff teamed up with Ryan Jacka, Landon Kniefel and Jeffery Tanksley to take second in the 4x100 (47.50).
For the Timberwolves, Eli Olson and Dylan Durkin picked up the top finishes. Olson jumped 37 feet, 11.50 inches in the triple jump to take second while Durkin finished with a mark of five feet, four inches to take second in the high jump.
Ely had a number of third place finishes with Leo Stalmer taking third in the 110 hurdles (18.89) and the 300 hurdles (47.31). The 4x200 relay team of Caleb Larson, Milo McClelland, Wyatt Mattson and Durkin finished second, crossing with a time of 1:43.06.
On the girls side, Rock Ridge finished with seven runner-up finishes to fuel their winning cause. Lizzy Fultz was second in the 200 with a time of 27.26 while Maija Rantala was second in the 100 hurdles at 17.56. In mid-distance, Maija Lamppa finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:31.72 while twin sister Lexi Lamppa was third (2:34.15).
In the 1600, Nora Stark crossed second with a time of 5:34.00. Rock Ridge found success in the field as well, with Abigail Sather finishing as the runner-up in the high jump with a jump of four feet, eight inches and Alex Gunderson taking second in the discus with a throw of 90 feet, nine inches.
The Wolverines also picked up a second place finish in the 4x400 meter relay, with Stark, Lexi and Maija Lamppa and Katelyn Torrel finishing with a time of 4:27.99.
Rock Ridge had three other third place finishes on the day with Jacinda Wilcox jumping 30 feet, five and a half inches in the triple jump and Mia Schuchard heaving the shot 26 feet, 10 inches in the shot put.
In the relays, the Wolverine quartet of Kayden Maturi, Allison Fink, Siri Stocke and Fultz took third in the 4x100 with a time of 53.40.
The Mesabi East girls finished third on the day with 91 points. The Giants finished with four event wins, starting with Olivia Forsline in the 300 meter hurdles (50.80). Mesabi East’s Jaezreel Johnson also came out on top in the pole vault, winning with a jump of five feet, six inches.
In the relays, Mesabi East was tops in two, starting with the 4x200 team of Mia Domiano, Adriana Sheets, Forsline and Elli Theel. The quartet ran away with things with a time of 1:51.81. Mesabi East closed out the meet with another win, with the team of Forsline, Chloe Green, Sheets and Aubree Skelton winning the 4x400 relay (4:23.32).
The Giants picked up three runner-up finishes on the day. Theel was second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.30. The relay team of Domiano, Sheets, Skelton and Theel were second in the 4x100 (52.80) and Elizabeth Niemi, Bella Thomas, Marta Forsline and Green were second in the 4x800 (11:45.30).
The Timberwolves from Ely finished fourth on the day (82 points) and were led in the field by Natasha Fulkrod. Fulkrod won both the shot put and the discus, making a throw of 29 feet, eight and a half inches in the former and 95 feet, 10 inches in the latter.
The Timberwolves went 1-2 in the 3200 meter run with Claire Blauch winning the event with a time of 13:39.75 while teammate Elsa Ellerbroek was second at 14:18.23. Ely started the meet off strong as well, winning the 4x800 meter relay. The team of Blauch, Ellerbroek, Mattie Lindsay and Madeline Perry cruised to the win with a time of 11:19.20.
Mountain Iron-Buhl finished sixth out of 11 teams with 41 points. The Rangers lone win came from Liz Nelson, who crossed first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:32.00. Twin sister Kate Nelson finished in third at 5:42.00.
The Rangers picked up another top three finish in the 4x400 relay with Anna Neyens and Sarah Moe joining the Nelson twins. The quartet finished with a time of 4:29.25.
Top three finishes for all events at Tuesday’s meet can be found below.
Mesabi East Invite
Girls team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 142; 2, Two Harbors, 131.5; 3, Mesabi East, 91; 4, Ely, 82; 5, Lakeview Christian Academy, 58; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 41; 7, Cromwell-Wright, 32; 8, Silver Bay 30.5; 9, Bigfork, 27; 10, Cook County, 9; 11, International Falls 1.
Boys team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 150; 2, Rock Ridge, 133; 3, Two Harbors, 73.5; 4, International Falls, 69.5; 5, Cromwell-Wright, 60; 6, Ely, 54; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 41; 8, Cook County, 39; 9, Lakeview Christian Academy, 36; 10, Silver Bay, 15; 11, Bigfork, 13.
Girls individual results
100 meter dash: 1, Delaney Nelson, TH, 12.90; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.30; 3T, Jenna Marxhausen, TH, 13.40; 3T, Tanja Thomas, SB, 13.40.
200 meter dash: 1, Trinity Giddings, TH, 26.46; 2, Lizzy Fultz, RR, 27.26; 3, Siiena Anderson, CW, 28.40.
400 meter dash: 1, Sophia Blanck, SB, 1:02.50; 2, Marxhausen, TH, 1:03.39; 3, Emily Wright, LCA, 1:03.87.
800 meter run: 1, Lamar Gordon, Th, 2:30.89; 2, Maija Lamppa, RR, 2:31.72; 3, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 2:34.15.
1600 meter run: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:32.00; 2, Nora Stark, RR, 5:34.00; 3, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:42.00.
3200 meter run: 1, Claire Blauch, Ely, 13:39.75; 2, Elsa Ellerbroek, Ely, 14:18.23; 3, Hannah Plese, ME, 16:00.36.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Jasmine Wu, LCA, 17.47; 2, Maija Rantala, RR, 17.56; 3, Amaya Grinde, TH, 18.49.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Olivia Forsline, ME, 50.80; 2, Wu, LCA, 51.92; Grinde, TH, 52.62.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Two Harbors A, 51.30; 2, Mesabi East A (Mia Domiano, Adriana Sheets, Aubree Skelton, Theel), 52.80; 3, Rock Ridge A (Kayden Maturi, Allison Fink, Siri Stocke, Fultz), 43.50.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Domiano, Sheets, O. Forsline, Theel), 1:52.81; 2, Two Harbors B, 2:00.09; 3, Silver Bay A, 2:02.66.
4x400 meter relay: 1, MEsabi East A (O. Forsline, Chloe Green, Sheets, Skelton), 4:23.32; 2, Rock Ridge A (Stark, L. Lamppa, Katelyn Torrel, M. Lamppa), 4:27.99; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl A (Anna Neyens, Sarah Moe, K. Nelson, L. Nelson), 4:29.25.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Ely A (Blauch, Ellerbroek, Mattie Lindsay, Madeline Perry), 11:19.20; 2, Mesabi East A (Elizabeth Niemi, Bella Thomas, Marta Forsline, Green), 11:45.30; 3, Cook County A, 12:23.20.
High jump: 1, Grinde, TH, 4-10; 2, Abigail Sather, RR, 4-08; 3, Memphis Tendrup, Bigfork, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1, Jaezreel Johnson, ME, 5-06.
Long jump: 1, Giddings, TH, 17-04.00; 2, D. Nelson, TH, 15-05.75; 3, Theel, ME, 15-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, Karly Holm, TH, 32-08.50; 2, Brooklyn Nelson, RTH, 31-00.50; 3, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 30-05.50.
Shot put: 1, Natasha Fulkrod, Ely, 29.08.50; 2, Rebekah Storlie, Bigfork, 29-02.00; 3, Mia Schuchard, RR, 26-10.00.
Discus: 1, Fulkrod, Ely, 95-10; 2, Alex Gunderson, RR, 90-09; 3, Grace Matvey, LCA, 83-07.
Boys individual results
100 meter dash: 1, Tate Nelson, TH, 11.16; 2, Ryan Christiansen, CC, 11.84; 3, Cameron Stocke, RR, 12.00.
200 meter dash: 1, Ethan Murray, ME, 23.76; 2, Christiansen, CC, 24.37; 3, Finley Ratliff, MIB, 24.70.
400 meter dash: 1, Noah Markfort, ME, 52.82; 2, Connor Matschiner, RR, 54.21; 3, Tristan Peterson, RR, 54.82.
800 meter run: 1, Carter Skelton, ME, 2:09.98; 2, Cyrus Myers, TH, 2:14.32; 3, Carson Slattery, ME, 2:15.68.
1600 meter run: 1, Roma Jacques, CW, 4:37.62; 2, Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:41.56; 3, durian Rausch, RR, 5:02.64.
3200 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 9:24.97; 2, Noah Foster, CW, 9:45.33; 3, Phoenix Anderson, CW, 11:12.03.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 17.63; 2, Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 18.57; 3, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 18.89.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Tommy DeChantal, TH, 45.64; 2, Hecimovich, RR, 46.22; 3, Stalmer, Ely, 47.31.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, E. Murray), 45.55; 2, Mountain Iron-Buhl A (Ratliff, Ryan Jacka, Landon Kniefel, Jeffery Tanksley), 47.50; 3, Mesabi East B (Lincoln LaValley, Kaden Baribeau, Cooper Wippler, Sean Moehlenbrock), 48.00.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Ethan Jacobson, Levander, Evan James, Markfort), 1:35.27; 2, Rock Ridge B (Luca Pellini, Leo Johnson, Jake Neari, Chance Sandnas), 1:40.41; 3, Ely A (Caleb Larson, Milo McClelland, Wyatt Mattson, Dylan Durkin), 1:43.06.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Cromwell-Wright A, 3:31.24; 2, Mesabi East A (Markfort, E. Jacobson, E, Murray, Skelton), 3:40.28; 3, Two Harbors A, 3:52.75.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Grant Hansen, Brady Alaspa, Casey Aune, Matschiner), 8:47.87; 2, Cromwell-Wright A, 9:06.82; 3, Mesabi East A (Slattery, Henrik Murray, Connor Feldt, Alex Leete), 9:20.58.
High jump: 1, Max Williams, RR, 6-00; 2, Dylan Durkin, Ely, 5-04; 3, Ryan Herberg, RR, 5-02.
Pole vault: 1, Lachlan Reiners, IF, 9-06; 2, Carter Steele, ME, 8-06; 3, Dylan Lindberg, ME, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Latola, ME, 19-07.75; 2, Nelson, TH, 19-05.50; 3, Jacques, CW, 18-06.00.
Triple jump: 1, Latola, ME, 39-00.00; 2, Eli Olson, Ely, 37-11.50; 3, Zach Johnson, LCA, 36-05.50.
Shot put: 1, Chase Jacobson, Bigfork, 44-08.00; 2, Alex Schneider, MIB, 42-09.00; 3, Braden Skifstaf, IF, 40-00.00.
Discus throw: 1, Skifstaf, IF, 115-0; 2, Josh Johnson, LCA, 115-01; 3, Schneider, MIB, 114-03.
