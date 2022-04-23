Wolverine boys second at Saints Invitational

ST. FRANCIS — The Rock Ridge boys’ track and field team finished second at the Saints Invite at St. Francis High School Saturday.
The Wolverines totaled 100 points, 11 behind meet winner Duluth East. Hibbing finished in fifth with 85 points.
On the girls side, Hibbing took fourth place with 96.7 points. Rock Ridge was fifth with 76.5. North Branch won the girls’ team title with 129 points.
Cameron Stocke was a double winner for the Wolverines, winning the 800 meter run with a time of 1:59.26 and the 1600 with a time of 4:30.20.
Katelyn Torrel picked up the lone win for the Wolverine girls, winning the 800 with a time of 2:36.11.
Hibbing finished with a total of five event wins between the boys and girls.
For the Hibbing boys, the 4x200 team of Vincent Carlson, Hagen, Jacob Jensrud and Amari Manning placed first in 1:37.11, and Jacob Jensrud won the triple jump with a leap 40-2.50.
On the girls side, Julia Gherardi won the 100 in 13.69, then she took the pole vault at a height of 11-6. The 4x800 team of Geli Stenson, Abigail Theien, Jorie Anderson and Gianna Figueroa placed first in 10:37.26.
Other Hibbing boys results were as follows:
100 — 4. Jacob Jensrud 12.08; 7. Amari Manning 12:19; 18. Finn Eskeli 12.6; 21. Trevor VonBrethorst 12.81.
110 hurdles — 5. Dallas Swart 19.70; 12. Kai Strom 21.13; 15. Cole Hughes 22.30.
200 — 8. Manning 25.08; 18. Thomas Hagen 25.90; 26. Andrew Lees 26.89; 29. Calvin Jensrud 27.41.
300 hurdles — 5. Swart 48.20; 17. Hughes 53.33; 18. Strom 53.87.
400 — 3. Logan Drews 55.60; 8. Eskeli 57.82.
800 — 12. Elias Langner 2:26.53; 15. Justin Walker 2:29.93; 24. Ethan Ramos 2:45.98.
1600 — 14. Christian Massich 5:28.62; 18. Mitchell Anderson 5:41.53.
3200 — 9. Oliver Stevens 12:12.27; 10. Taite Murden 12:15.00.
4x100 — 6. VonBrethorst, Eskeli, Hagen and Austin Pierce 48.63.
4x200 — 7. Lees, Ben Riipinen, Calvin Jensrud and VonBrethorst 1:43.87.
4x400 — 7. Walker, Langner, Riipinen, Drews 3:59.46.
4x800 — 5. Walker, Stevens, Massich and Murden 9:46.32.
High jump — 4. Jacob Jensrud 5-8; 10. VonBrethorst 5-6; 15. Carlson 5-2.
Shot put — 6. Alex Henderson 40-9.50; 12. Aiden Shepherd 37-11.50.
Discus — 10. Shepherd 103-4.
———
Other Hibbing girls results were as follows:
100 — 8. Claire Rewertz 14.68; 21. Kloie Piekarski 15.22.
100 hurdles — 7. Stenson 19.08; 17. Tamara Gosser 22.42.
200 — 4. Brynn Babich 29.17; 15. Andrea Petroske 31.38; 19. Piekarski 31.63; 21. Symone Perez 31.90.
300 hurdles — 3. Stenson 53.66.
400 — 5. Tara Hertling 1:08.60; 10. Petroske 1:12.12.
800 — 3. Jocelyn Strukel 2:42.01; 9. Reese Aune 2:51.95; 10. Alizah Langner 2:52.77; 14. Grace Bigelow 3:00.95.
1600 — 6. Aune 6:16.08; 7. Audra Murden 6:17.04; 8. Emma Reine 6:17.68.
3200 — 2. Mileena Sladek 12:53.00.
4x100 — 5. Rewertz, Abigail Theien, Piekarski and Babich 55.08; 13. Desiree DiIorio, Gosser, Brielle Babich and Sydney Tichy 1:01.63.
4x200 — 13. DiIorio, Gossser, Brielle Babich and Tichy 2:11.44.
4x400 — 2. Theien, Figueroa, Anderson, Brynn Babich 4:27.23; 9. Petroske, Kukowski, Hartl, Reini 5:05.42.
4x800 — Avery Kukowski, Charleigh Hartl, Langner and Miriam Milani 11:52.00.
Discus — 18. Isabelle Walto 64-4; 19. Chloe Wojciehowski 61-8.
Shot put — 10. Walto 27-6; 17. Wojciehowski 25-1.75; 27. Mya Petroskey 19-10.20.
Triple jump — 5. Hertlin 30-6.50.
———
Other Rock Ridge boys results were as follows:
100 — 10. Andrew Wilson 12:35; 16. Griffin Krmpotich 12:52; 17. Dallas Williams 12:57; 19. Nolin Cope-Robinson 12.65.
110 hurdles — 14. Cooper Williams 21,88; 18. Noah Mitchell 23.21.
200 — 11. Wilson 25.22; 15. Max Williams 25.35; 19. Jack Burress 25.97; 22. Aidan Hecimovich 26.37.
300 hurdles — 7. Isaac Flatley 49.06; 16. Cooper Williams 52.82; 20. Chance Sandnas 54.27.
400 — 4. Tristan Peterson 55.71; 7. Jackson Kendall 56.91; 12. Ryan Herberg 58.46; 21. Gage Theilbar 1:01.79.
800 — 5. Jared Delich 2:12.07; 16. Brady Alaspa 2:32.13; 20. Max Andrews 2:37.12.
1600 — 7, Matti Koski, 5:10.98; 13, Connor Matschiner, 5:24.89; 21, Wade Harsila, 5:44.67.
3200 — 2, Aaron Nelson, 10:33.62
4x100 — 4. Burress, Cope-Robinson, Krmpotich, Wilson 47.61; 11. Austin Schackman, Gunnar George, Logan Hjeda, Aiden Jowers 55.54.
4x200 — 2. Herberg, Krmpotich, Dallas Williams, Max Williams 1:38.77; 15. Schackman, George, Jayden Preglow, Hjeda 1:58.98.
4x400 — 4. Herberg, Hecimovich, Cope-Robinson, Peterson 3:52.34; 9. Connor Matschiner, Matti Koski, Cazmiro Carlson, Levi Flatley 4:06.20.
4x800 — 2. Nelson, Kendall, Matschiner, Anthony Hecimovich 8:56.32; 3. NNA 9:20.00.
Discus — 5. Riley Krenz 110-00; 11. Jonah Aluni 101.03; 13. Ian Luecken 99-8; 20. Everett Okland 94-9.
High jump — 5. Cooper Williams 5-8; 6. Max Williams 5-6; 15. Herberg 5-2.
Long jump — 4. Dallas Williams 18-4; 8. Krmpotich 17-9; 19. Noah Mitchell 16-8; 28. Jowers 14-8.
Shot put — 4. Isaac Flatley 41-11.50; 5. Aluni 41-8; 9. Krenz 39-4; 15. Wesley Holcomb 37-0.
Triple jump — 4. Koski 35-9.50; 11. Alaspa 32-9.75; 13. Peterson 31-11.25; 18. Levi Flatley 25-6.50.
———
Other Rock Ridge girls results were as follows:
100 — 4. Ava Fink 13.88; 9. Mckendrick Landwer 14.70; 10. Jennie Krause 14.75; 31. Addison Youngren 15.82.
100 hurdles — 5. Maija Rantala 19.04; 10. Lucy Virant 20.23; 16. Abbie Sather 22.00.
200 — 20. Ashley Dahl 31.63; 33. Caylee Westby 33.94; 34. Cassy Maus 34.12.
300 hurdles — 9. Rantala 58.17; 11. Krause 58.73; 13. Virant 59.69; 18. Jolie Stocke 1:02.93.
400 — 9. Abby Crum 1:11.96; 17. Jillian Zeider 1:16.15; 20; Becca Kowalski 1:18.07; 23. Hannah Weston 1:18.84.
800 — 7. Avah Kraushaar 2:49.95; 8. Mia Stark 2:50.60.
1600 — 2. Nora Stark 5:50.97; 17. Brynley Heisel 6:51.86; 20. Lizzy Ziebarth 7:20.16.
3200 — 10. Kowalski 14:59.34.
4x100 — 3. Ella Lamppa, Anna Fink, Krause, Ava Fink 54.78; 12. Parker Wercinski, Rantala, Grace Langowski, Maus 1:00.71.
4x200 — 6. Crum, Maus, Dahl, Landwer 2:02.58; 12. Sather, Ellie Bjorge, Youngren, Wercinski 2:11.05.
4x400 — 5. Crum, Anna Fink, Lamppa, Ava Fink, 4:48.79; 10. Jolie Stocke, Jillian Zeider, Youngren, Weston 5:31.85.
4x800 — 5. Mia Stark, Kraushaar, Torrel, Nora Stark 10:56.01.
Discus — 7. Kenzie Rasmussen 77-0; 9. Landwer 74-8; 26. Eva Roark 54-5.
High jump — 3. Sather 4-6; 4. Bjorge 4-4.
Long jump — 4. Ava Fink 15-8.75; 15. Jacinda Wilcox 12-1; 23. Westby 11-2.
Shot put — 2. Sydney Fitzgerald 34-0.50; 9. Rasmussen 27-7; 24. Madie Roen 22-3; 25. Ry Bernard 22-1.50.
Triple jump — 7. Anna Fink 30-2; 8. Lamppa 29-10.25; 14. Wilcox 28-6; 18. Stocke 25-6.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.