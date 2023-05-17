AURORA — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track & field teams picked up Iron Range Conference titles on Tuesday, with the boys dominating the competition and the girls edging out International Falls for the win in Aurora.

The Wolverine boys finished the meet with 266.5 points, more than double second place Mesabi East on 110.5 points. The Rock Ridge girls won with 154 points while International Falls was second at 150.

