AURORA — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track & field teams picked up Iron Range Conference titles on Tuesday, with the boys dominating the competition and the girls edging out International Falls for the win in Aurora.
The Wolverine boys finished the meet with 266.5 points, more than double second place Mesabi East on 110.5 points. The Rock Ridge girls won with 154 points while International Falls was second at 150.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was third for the boys (91.5), Chisholm fourth (67.5), Deer River/Northland fifth (67), International Falls sixth (54) and Ely seventh (32).
GNK finished third for the girls as well with 128 points. Mesabi East was fourth (95), Ely fifth (78.67), Chisholm sixth (49) and Deer River/Northland seventh (33.33).
Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke set an Iron Range Conference Meet record during the meet, dominating the field in the 800 meter run while putting down a best time of 1:56.64. Stocke also helped lead a Wolverines podium sweep in the 1600, winning with a time of 4:17.76. Teammates Connor Matschiner (4:51.38) and Adrian Rausch (4:58.59) were second and third, respectively.
The Rock Ridge boys picked up numerous other wins including Jake Bradach in the 3200 meter run (10:30.39), Luke Hecimovich in the 110 hurdles (16.60), Ryan Manninen in the long jump (19 feet, 11 inches) and Jonah Aluni in the shot put (140 feet, 10 inches).
Noah Mitchell earned a win in the shot put (47 feet, 4.5 inches) as part of a podium sweep for the Wolverines. Isaac Flatley was second (47 feet, 2.5 inches) while Aluni was third (46 feet, 7.5 inches). Mitchell’s win set a new Mesabi East track record.
Rock Ridge’s Max Williams split the high jump title, tying for first place with Chisholm’s Charlie Thompson. Both athletes had best jumps of five feet, 10 inches.
The Wolverines swept all four relays as well. In the 4x100, Sawyer Williams, Andrew Wilson, Max Williams and Nolin Cope-Robinson won with a time of 45.03 while Flatley, Griffin Krmpotich, Cope-Robinson and Max Williams won in the 4x200 with a time of 1:34.75.
In the 4x400, Tristan Peterson, Luca Pellini, Matschiner and Stocke won with a time of 3:32.62 while Grant Hansen, Brady Alaspa, Casey Aune and Matschiner claimed first in the 4x800 (8:38.99).
The Wolverines got additional second place finishes from Andrew Wilson in the 100 meter dash (11.87) and the 200 meter dash (24.11) and Hecimovich in the 300 hurdles (44.71).
For Mesabi East, Ethan Williams was a double winner, claiming both the 100 and 200 meter crowns. Murray won the 100 with a time of 11.80 before winning the 200 with a time of 23.85.
The Giants’ next best performance came in the relays, with Mesabi East taking second in three of the four. In the 4x100, Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola and Murray finished with a time of 45.83 to take second.
In the 4x200, Jacobson, Levander, Evan James and Noah Markfort were second with a time of 1:34.75 while Markfort, Jacobson, Carter Steele and Carter Skelton were second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:38.65.
GNK’s Gage Roberts came out on top of the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.20.
The Titans got a number of runner-up finishes as well with Benjamin Plackner taking second in the 800 (2:04.62) and Levi Danielson earning an all-conference nod in the 3200 (10:33.52).
GNK was also second in the 4x800 with Danielson, Hunter Milstead, Riley Koran and Plackner finishing with a time of 8:46.07.
Outside of Thompson’s high jump win, Chisholm’s best performance on the boys’ side came in a pair of runner-up finishes, with Thompson taking second in the triple jump (40 feet, zero inches) and Shane Zancauske finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles (18.04).
Ethan Lauzen was third in the 200 meter dash (24.47), high jump (four feet, eight inches) and the long jump (19 feet, one-half inch).
Ely’s best individual finish on the day came from three individuals that all earned a sixth place finish. Taking sixth were Leo Stalmer in the 300 meter hurdles (47.31), Eli Olson in the triple jump (38 feet, 2.5 inches) and Clay Forsman in the discus (93 feet, one inch).
The Timberwolves were fourth in two relays. In the 4x400, Dylan Durkin, Eli Hammond, Caleb Larson and Stalmer finished with a time of 3:59.73 while Oliver Hohenstein, Brooks Brenny, Tory Hughley and Silas Solum put down a time of 9:57.79 in the 4x800.
———
For the girls, IRC champion Rock Ridge took home wins in five events. Lizzy Fultz won the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.24, setting a new Mesabi East track record in the process. Maija Lamppa accomplished the same feat in the 800 meter run, winning with a time of 2:27.41. Nora Stark was the last to win an individual event for Rock Ridge, claiming the 1600 meter title with a time of 5:37.02.
The Wolverines grabbed a pair of relay wins as well. In the 4x400, Stark, Maija Lamppa, Allison Fink and Fultz won with a time of 4:20.28. In the 4x800, Stark, Lexi Lamppa, Katelyn Torrel and Maija Lamppa won the event with a time of 10:12.75.
Rock Ridge grabbed second place finishes from Maija Rantala in the 100 hurdles (17.59) and Sophie Roark in the high jump (four feet, eight inches). In the relays, the 4x200 team of Abigail Sather, Addison Youngren, Fink and Fultz also took second (1:53.89).
GNK got a pair of wins to aid their third place team finish. Lola Champlin won the 320 meter run title with a time of 12:23.23. In the shot put, Emmalee Oviatt picked up a win with a throw of 33 feet, nine inches. Oviatt also took second in the discus with a mark of 98 feet, five inches.
GNK had two other second place finishes with Layla Miskovich in the triple jump (30 feet, 5.5 inches) and the 4x800 team of Emma Williams, Kaitlin Olson, Taylor Covier and Champlin putting down a time of 10:47.37.
Mesabi East had three first place finishes on the day with Mia Domiano taking first in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, zero inches. Teammate Elli Theel also picked up all-conference honors in second with a jump of 14 feet, 10.50 inches.
The Giants grabbed two wins in the relays . Domiano, Adriana Sheets, Aubree Skelton and Theel ran to a win in the 4x100 with a time of 52.42. In the 4x200, Domiano, Sheets, Olivia Forsline and Theel picked up a win with a time of 1:52.33.
Mesabi East had a number of runner-up finishes, including Theel in the 100 meter dash (13.50), Skelton in the 400 (1:04.78) and Forsline in the 300 hurdles (51.07). The Giants quartet of Forsline, Chloe Green, Sheets and Skelton were second in the 4x400 (4:24.18).
For the Ely Timberwolves, Kaylin Visser picked up the lone win, taking home the discus title with a throw of 103 feet, four inches. Molly Brophy earned herself a pair of runner-up finishes, taking second in both the 1600 meter run (5:46.95) and the 3200 (12:30.00).
The Chisholm girls were led by Olivia Pascuzzi, who picked up a win in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.32. The Bluestreaks got a second-place performance from Hailey Johnson in the 200 meter dash (27.89).
Top three finishes in each event can be found below. Top two individuals and top two relay teams are named to the All-IRC Team.
2023 Iron Range Conference Championships
Girls team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 154; 2, International Falls, 150; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 128; 4, Mesabi East, 95; 5, Ely, 78.67; 6, Chisholm, 49; 7, Deer River/Northland, 33.33.
Boys team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 266.5; 2, Mesabi East, 110.5; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 91.5; 4, Chisholm, 67.5; 5, Deer River/Northland, 67; 6, International Falls, 54; 7, Ely, 32.
Girls individual results (top two individuals and relay teams named All-Conference):
100 meter dash: 1, Mary Versteeg, IF, 13.38; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.50; 3, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 13.58.
200 meter dash: 1, Lizzy Fultz, RR, 27.24; 2, Johnson, Chis, 27.89; 3, Allison Fink, RR, 28.44.
400 meter dash: 1, Olivia Pascuzzi, Chis, 1:04.32; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:04.78; 3, Ashlyn Schwarz, DRN, 1:05.35.
800 meter run: 1, Maija Lamppa, RR, 2:27.41; 2, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 2:31.54; 3, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 2:32.16.
1600 meter run: 1, Nora Stark, RR, 5:37.02; 2, Molly Brophy, Ely, 5:46.95; 3, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:58.41.
3200 meter run: 1, Lola Champlin, GNK, 12:23.23; 2, Brophy, Ely, 12:30.00; 3, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:02.36.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Olivia Thostenson, IF, 16.43; 2, Maija Rantala, RR, 17.59; 3, Katie Storlie, DRN, 18.47.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 49.67; 2, Olivia Forsline, 51.07; 3, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 51.96.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Mia Domiano, Adriana Sheets, Skelton, Theel), 52.42; 2, International Falls, 52.82; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Frankie Cuellar, Claire Clusiau, Layla Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich), 53.99.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Domiano, Sheets, Forsline, Theel), 1:52.33; 2, Rock Ridge (Abigail Sather, Addison Youngren, Fink, Fultz), 1:53.89; 3, Chisholm (Zoe Plombon, Jezirae Flack, Destiny Schmitz, Johnson), 1:54.24.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Stark, M. Lamppa, Fink, Fultz), 4:20.48; 2, Mesabi East (Forsline, Chloe Green, Sheets, Skelton), 4:24.18; 3, Ely (Lily Tedrick, Audrey Thomas, Madeline Perry, Grace LaTourell), 4:35.89.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Stark, L. Lamppa, Katelyn Torrel, M. Lamppa), 10:12.75; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Williams, Olson, Taylor Covier, Champlin), 10:47.37; 3, Ely (Phoebe Helms, Anna Dunn, Claire Blauch, Perry), 11:07.45.
High jump: 1, Thostenson, IF, 4-10; 2, Sophie Roark, RR, 4-08; 3, Shelbie Novak, RR, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 8-06; 2, Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 7-06; 3, Emma Morris, DRN, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Domiano, ME, 15-00.00; 2, Theel, ME, 14-10.50; 3, Clusiau, GNK, 14-08.75.
Triple jump: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 32-02.50; 2, Miskovich, GNK, 30-05.50; 3, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 30-02.50.
Shot put: 1, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 33-09.00; 2, Jillian Bilben, IF, 30-06.50; 3, Cuellar, GNK, 28-02.50.
Discus throw: 1, Kaylin Visser, Ely, 103-04; 2, Oviatt, GNK, 98-05; 3, Alex Gunderson, RR, 96-07.
Boys individual results (top two individuals and relay teams named All-Conference):
100 meter dash: 1, Ethan Murray, ME, 11.80; 2, Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.87; 3, Griffin Krmpotich, RR, 12.49.
200 meter dash: 1, Murray, ME, 23.85; 2, Andrew Wilson, RR, 24.11; 3, Ethan Lauzen, Chis, 24.47.
400 meter dash: 1, Dylan Schwarz, DRN, 52.28; 2, Alec Wake, DRN, 52.66; 3, Noah Markfort, ME, 53.22.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:56.64; 2, Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:04.62; 3, Carter Skelton, ME, 2:05.99.
1600 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:17.76; 2, Connor Matschiner, RR, 5:51.38; 3, Adrian Rausch, RR, 4:58.59.
3200 meter run: 1, Jake Bradach, RR, 10:30.39; 2, Levi Danielson, GNK, 10:33.52; 3, Jared Delich, RR, 10:45.19.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 16.60; 2, Shane Zancauske, Chis, 18.04; 3, Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 18.44.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Gage Roberts, GNK, 44.20; 2, Hecimovich, RR, 44.71; 3, Brady Alaspa, RR, 46.06.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Sawyer Williams, Wilson, Max Williams, Nolin Cope-Robinson), 45.03; 2, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Murray), 45.83; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Brayden Austad, Simeon Wells, Ladanian Evans, John Duffy)m 48.75.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Isaac Flatley, Krmpotich, Cope-Robinson, M. Williams), 1:34.64; 2, Mesabi East (Jacobson, Levander, Evan James, Noah Markfort), 1:34.75; 3, Chisholm (Charlie Thompson, Hayden Roche, Braden Thronson, Lauzen), 1:37.81.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Tristan Peterson, Luca Pellini, Matschiner, Stocke), 3:32.62; 2, Mesabi East (Markfort, Jacobson, Carter Steele, Skelton), 3:38.65; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Duffy, Jeremy Huff-Metso, Casey Flett, Plackner), 3:41.12.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Grant Hansen, Alaspa, Casey Aune, Matschiner), 8:38.99; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Danielson, Hunter Milstead, Riley Koran, Plackner), 8:46.07; 3, Mesabi East (Carson Slattery, Alex Leete, Connor Feldt, Skelton), 8:57.92.
High jump: 1T, Thompson, Chis, 5-10; 1T, M. Williams, RR, 5-10; 3, Lauzen, Chis, 5-08.
Pole vault: 1, Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 10-00; 2, Lachlan Reiners, IF, 9-06.; 3, Milstead, GNK, 8-00.
Long jump: 1, Ryan Manninen, RR, 19-11.00; 2, Wake, DRN, 19-10.50; 3, Lauzen, Chis, 19-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, Wake, DRN, 40-11.00; 2, Thompson, Chis, 40-00.00; 3, S. Williams, RR, 39-02.25.
Shot put: 1, Noah Mitchell, RR, 47-04.50; 2, Flatley, RR, 47-02.50; 3, Jonah Aluni, RR, 46-07.50.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.