Wildcats bounce Bluejackets out of 7AAA tourney

GRAND RAPIDS — Chisago Lakes pitcher Reed Marquardt was on his game against the Hibbing High School baseball team.
The Wildcat senior threw five innings of no-hit ball, striking out five, and his offense did the rest as Chisago Lakes ended the Bluejackets’ season with a 7-0 victory in a Section 7AAA elimination contest Saturday at Bob Streetar Field.
The loss ended the careers of Josh Kivela, Evan Radovich and Wyatt Collins.
“We’ll miss our three seniors,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “They will be difficult to replace in terms of one being in center field, one being a catcher and Wyatt did a good job of working his way into the lineup as a utility guy.
“We bring a lot back. The key this summer is to get stronger and get some more experience by playing summer ball.”
And by learning how to play post-season baseball.
“When you look at a game like today, we have to learn how to play in a playoff setting,” Wetzel said. “It didn’t feel like we had good energy today. We were outmatched at the plate for much of the game.
“We have to find ways to be better. Defensively, we weren’t as sharp as we could be, and on the mound, the same thing. What we had on Thursday in terms of sharpness and pitching-wise, we didn’t see that here today.”
After Hibbing went scoreless in the top of the first, Chisago Lakes jumped on Bluejacket starting pitcher Logan Gietzen.
Nicholas Wasko ripped a double to right field, then after a ground out, Joseph Graeve walked. Tyler Drury followed with an RBI single. After another walk, Treason Griffin lined a double to left-center field to make it 3-0.
“We had two base-running blunders in the first, which erased two base runners,” Wetzel said. “We turn around, and they get three right away. We knew with the arm they were throwing today, we wanted to get out in front early.
“The opposite happened for us. We hung in there. It was a couple-run game until they hit that home run in fourth.”
Before that, the Bluejackets did put two runners on in the second with one out as Evan Radovich and Keeghan Fink both walked,
Marquardt got a flyout and groundout to end the inning
Chisago Lakes added a run in the second inning when Graeve hit an RBI single.
In the fourth, Jack Walker and Wasko drew back-to-back walks, then Marquardt blasted a three-run home run to right field and it was 7-0.
Marquardt ended his day after five innings. Walker came on in relief, facing four batters in the sixth, then he finally gave up a hit when Radovich doubled to center field in the seventh. Collins would walk with two out, but both runners were left stranded on a fielder’s choice ground ball.
“When you look at the scoreboard, we were in the neighborhood, but they controlled it, both defensively and offensively,” Wetzel said. “The controlled the game well today.”
Gietzen worked two innings, giving up four hits. He struck out two and walked three. Fink tossed two innings, giving up one hit. He fanned one and walked two. Logan Maxwell worked one inning of two-hit ball. He struck out one.
