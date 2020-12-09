‘Way of the Warriors’ film suspends production

EVELETH — COVID-19 has added another victim to its resume.
This time it’s the “Way of the Warriors’’ hockey movie being shot on the Iron Range.
“It’s been a rough week for us for sure,’’ according to the film’s producer John Montague, who said production is suspended until the coronavirus numbers improve in the area.
“The covid situation elevating has just caused too many challenges,’’ including Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order that shut many businesses and sports (including hockey rinks) down until Dec. 19.
“The executive order to shut down all the rinks and all the things that came with that. That’s stuff that just can’t be overcome,’’ Montague said in a telephone interview.
However, with COVID-19 vaccines and other hopeful things, there’s reason to have some optimism, he told the Mesabi Tribune.
“We have a lot of the film already in the can. It really just comes down to when conditions improve and when we can get everyone back together to finish it up.’’
Nothing is for sure due to the coronavirus, but Montague remains positive.
“Ideally we’ll be able to finish everything in March. That’s the original timeline we looked at.’’
Despite the testing regimen the cast and crew were going through, a lot of filming still got done. Most of it was all around Eveleth. He said they planned to shoot in the historic Hippodrome, but never actually got to that point. “That was one facility that had been more amenable,’’ he said. However, the film never moved into the phase of shooting hockey-related things due to the coronavirus.
Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich said the city held a special meeting on Nov. 27 to discuss allowing the crew to film but executive orders from Gov. Tim Walz were unclear. After contacting the Minnesota Department of Health, they learned the filming would be allowed under the orders but it was too late.
“They’re well-equipped to stay within the guidelines,” Vlaisavljevich said, noting a filming session Sunday at City Hall was canceled. “It will be a fun thing to have around town when it happens.”
COVID-19 also didn’t allow the cast and crew to film in Virginia, Grand Rapids or Hibbing.
In addition, “Way of the Warriors’’ also decided on a cast change as Julia Jones of “The Mandalorian’’ and the “Twilight’’ movies was cast as a Minnesota-based hockey mom and caregiver to another character for the sports drama. “The Office’’ star Jenna Fischer was previously cast in that role.
Montague said he went back to the original script where that character was “originally written’’ as a Native American.
At the earliest, he said hockey rinks could be open again on Dec. 21. Montague said a decision to start up production again will be made as conditions allow.
Looking back, COVID-19 “definitely brought challenges’’ to make the film.
Overall, “there were too many headwinds … that just suggested we were just beating our head against a wall.’’
Considering “we’re making a very special film, what we don’t want to do is compromise it. Everybody’s very much committed to coming back and finishing it when conditions improve and doing it the right way.’’
Shutting down production was not an easy thing to do, according to Montague.
“It was a very difficult decision to make. It was a needed decision.’’
____
Jerry Burnes contributed to this report.
