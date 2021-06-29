Virginia takes extra innings thriller over Eveleth-Gilbert, 5-4

VIRGINIA -- Post 239 needed an extra inning to keep their unbeaten record intact Tuesday night as the Virginia American Legion baseball team found a way past Eveleth-Gilbert, 5-4 in eight innings.
Tied at three apiece after seven innings, Eveleth-Gilbert came up to bat first in the top of the eight inning and took a one-run lead to put pressure on Virginia.
Mason Carlson took to the mound for Post 239 after Ryan Hujanen’s stellar seven inning performance to start things off. Carlson opened up with a pair of back-to-back walks, putting Will Bittmann on second and Jaden Lang on first.
Carlson struck out Andrew Torrel to get the first out of the inning but a hard hit ball from Alec Troutwine to the Virginia shortstop brought Bittmann home, putting Post 138 up 4-3. A Carlson walk to E-G’s Bodi George loaded the bases up with just one out as Eveleth-Gilbert continued to threaten.
Keeping the bleeding to a minimum, Carlson recorded back-to-back strikeouts of Will Kemp and Tate Uhan to end the inning, bringing his team up to bat down a run.
Carter Mavec took to the hill for Eveleth-Gilbert with one out in the bottom of the seventh and came back out to pitch the eighth. Things quickly turned sour for Post 138 as Tom Nemanich reached second on a well placed ball to right field.
Virginia’s bats stayed hot with Daniel Moore coming to the plate. Moore connected and bounced one up the middle to score Nemanich. The throw back into the infield was overthrown, allowing Moore to move all the way from first to third base, putting the winning run just 90 feet from home with no outs.
Post 239 wasted little time wrapping things up as Ryan Scherf hit one to deep right field on the next at-bat, giving Moore plenty of time to come in and score, ending the contest with Virginia earning the 5-4 win.
Never once leading in the contest until the very end, Virginia had to find ways to bounce back and dig themselves out of bad situations from the first inning. Post 239 skipper Tom Norman said it’s a testament to his squad that they keep finding ways to win this summer, even when things aren’t looking so hot.
“I’m proud of how they faced the adversity today,” Norman said. “That just shows that they don’t give up ever. They keep pushing. They keep moving forward. That’s all I ask as a coach. They’re a great group of guys and they’re fun to coach. When they bounce back after bad innings like that, I can’t be more proud of them.”
This year’s Virginia Legion team is the most experienced squad Norman has coached, saying the great amount of time they’ve put in has contributed to their resiliency.
“They’re experienced so that helps too. They know how to keep going and find ways out of these jams. I’m at a loss of words for how they played and came together tonight.”
On the loss, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth said that it came down to simply making plays.
“If we make plays, we win,” Lind said. “That was the difference tonight.”
The tight battle with their biggest rival did provide some positives for a younger Eveleth-Gilbert team looking to get better this summer.
“They played a pretty darn good game. They made plays defensively and put the ball in play on offense. They just came up a little short. We’re playing a lot of kids in Junior Legion and Senior Legion so we want to get everyone some time.
“You can’t create games like this in practice so it’s great for us to be put in situations like this. Tip your cap to Virginia. That’s just baseball.”
The contest started quickly with Eveleth-Gilbert plating two runs in the top of the first off Hujanen.
Mavec nailed a single down the third base line to get things going with one out. Brandon Lind then doubled to right-center field to bring Mavec home, setting up the early 1-0 lead.
A fielder’s choice from Will Bittmann moved Lind to third and he soon came home to score on an RBI double from Lang hit in almost the exact same spot as the double before to make it 2-0 E-G.
Post 239 got one run back in the bottom of the second, stringing together a pair of hits off the starter Lind. With one out, Moore singled to right field to reach and quickly made his way all around the bases on an RBI triple from Scherf to right field, making it 2-1 after two innings.
Post 138 added one more to their total in the top of the fourth to put the lead back at two. Leading off, Bittmann hit one hard to the Virginia shortstop to reach first.
Lang followed that up with a single of his own to right-center field, sending Bittmann to third with no outs.
Torrel now up to bat, E-G managed to bring one home after Lang attempted to steal second. Lang got caught in the rundown, giving Bittmann just enough time to score after Virginia tagged Lang out.
Torrel eventually reached on a post 239 error, but Hujanen kept the damage to a minimum, striking out the next two batters to end the inning.
Virginia got their rally going in the bottom of the fifth as they knotted things up with a pair of runs.
Logan Nordby led things off with an infield double that turned into a triple after an E-G throwing error. One out later, Landin McCarty brought Nordby home on an RBI single up the middle to make it 3-2 Eveleth-Gilbert.
Virginia’s Nick Peters flew out to center for the second out, bringing Carlson back to the plate. A single from him put runners on first and second, allowing Moore to come to the plate. Continuing his solid night, Moore came up big for Virginia once more, singling to left to bring McCarty home, tying the game 3-3.
Lind and Hujanen continued to battle on the mound with Lind exiting after one out in the top of the seventh and Hujanen coming out after the bottom of the seventh.
The late-game heroics gave Post 239 the eventual win, with Norman commending Moore for the great game and clutch game-tying hit in the eighth.
“Danny is one of the leaders on this team and the way he stepped up right there for us in the eighth inning, I’m not surprised at all. He got himself all the way to third as well and helped us out in so many ways. He’s the kind of player that will step up whenever I ask him to.”
On Hujanen’s seven-inning performance on the mound, Norman said it was great to see their starter battle back after giving up the two early runs.
“He’s a very important key to this team. It’s nice having an arm like him that you can rely on day in and day out. I’m proud of the way he responded after those first two early runs and how he came back. He did a great job tonight.”
For Eveleth-Gilbert, Lindseth says he expects there to be more ups and downs as summer ball continues.
“We have two healthy teams, Junior and Senior Legion, but they’re both very young. You’re going to take your lumps in summer ball with young teams but it’s a promising start and our guys continue to get better playing good teams like Virginia today.”
