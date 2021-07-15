Virginia Legion stays the course in regular season finale

VIRGINIA -- Hoping to take care of business in their final regular season game before Saturday’s playoff opener, it appeared as if the Virginia American Legion baseball team was firing on all cylinders, downing Barnum 14-1 in five innings.
Nearly every batter in the lineup was involved in the action against the Bruins, with Post 239 jumping out to an 8-1 lead after just one inning.
Starting pitcher Nick Peters was a bit shaky to start, surrendering his only run of the game in the top of the first, but took care of business in the final four innings to keep Post 415 off their game.
An early error from Virginia allowed Barnum’s leadoff hitter, Levi Hartman, to not only reach first base, but turn the corner and get safely into second as Post 239 tried to recover. One batter later, an infield single from Kristian Herman allowed Hartman to score, giving Post 415 the early momentum.
Peters allowed one more base runner after Jake Hultgren was hit by a pitch, but a pop fly out followed by a strikeout of Richie Balut got Peter and Post 239 out of the inning with minimal damage.
Now up to bat, Virginia didn’t miss a beat getting their own offense going. Landin McCarty reached after being hit by a pitch and then stole his way to second and then to third with Peters at the plate. Peters hit a dribbler up the left side for a single, scoring McCarty to tie things up.
Peters stole his way to second and then moved to third on a single from Mason Carlson. He was then brought home on a Barnum error that allowed Tom Nemanich to reach first.
One out later with Ryan Scherf at the plate, Carlson and Nemanich stole their way to third and second, respectively, and were both driven home on a shot to deep right-center field from Scherf. Attempting to make it a triple, Scherf dove into third base, but was tagged out on a solid throw from the Barnum right fielder, putting out No. 2 on the board after Virginia had taken a 4-1 lead.
That lead was expanded on thanks to an RBI single up the middle from Jack Toman. Toman scored Ryan Hujanen, who reached just before on a walk. Up 5-1, Toman moved over to second on a single from Cole Schaefer.
Back at the top of the order, McCarty brought Toman home with a single to shallow left-center, giving Post 239 the 6-1 lead with runners on first and third and two outs.
On what was nearly a three-run homer, Nick Peters obliterated one to the left-center field fence, with the ball hitting the top of the fence before bouncing back into the field. Officially a double, two more runs scored thanks to the near-homer.
Virginia didn’t have a misstep for the rest of the game, with Peters recording 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and fourth as the offense continued to add runs on the board.
Ryan Hujanen added one in the bottom of the second with an RBI sac fly that scored Nemanich. In the third, Post 239 refused to slow down, adding four more to their total.
McCarty reached on a leadoff bloop single that landed just inside the right field line. He stole his way to second with Peters at the plate and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. A single up the left side from Peters scored him to make it 10-1.
One out later and with Peters now at second, the starting Pitcher was brought home on a single to right-center from Nemanich.
A pair of walks from Bruins reliever Orrin Rosenau loaded the bases up. One out later, a single from Toman scored two more, adding on to his solid day while putting Post 239 up 13-1 after three.
Virginia tacked on one more in the bottom of the fourth with McCarty scoring on a sacrifice fly from Nemanich. In the top half of the fifth, Peters gave up one final hit, but easily took care of business on the mound after that to seal up the win.
Virginia, the top seed in Saturday’s playoff opener series, will take on Barnum, the No. 8 seed, once more. If they win that game, they’ll advance to next week’s sub-state tournament in Nashwauk. A loss means they’ll face an elimination game.
Virginia head coach Tom Norman says Thursday’s game could have been a preview of what’s to come Saturday, as long as his squad continues to take care of business like they have all season long.
“I think we’re moving on all cylinders right now,” Norman said. “I think we’re playing our best ball heading into the playoffs. We had a great regular season. None of that matters once the playoffs start, but I’m happy with how we came out and got the job done.”
Peters on the mound, Norman acknowledged the slow start but said his pitcher did just fine once he settled in.
“He did good after that first inning. He started throwing more consistent strikes. He hasn’t thrown all summer and I kind of just put him on the spot today. He’s one of those kids where whenever I need him, he’ll step up.”
When it came to his team’s offensive production, Norman was pleased with the 14-run effort, emphasizing the importance of having meaningful at-bats every time a new batter comes ot the plate.
“They have to get something out of every at-bat. We have to make sure they’re swinging at good pitches and being smart at the plate. The games are going to get closer and every at-bat is going to matter. They have to get something out of it and they have to stay motivated as they do it.”
With the top seed next to their name, Norman says it won’t take much for Post 239 to stay motivated in their opener on Saturday, with a win meaning more time off and better rested arms.
“We’re all motivated just because we know what we want to do in the playoffs. We’re going to come into Ely on Saturday and get the job done. If we do that we can save arms and rest up and try to make a run at state.”
Virginia’s battle with Barnum is set for Saturday in Ely with first pitch scheduled for 10:15 a.m.
