Virginia kicks off Sir G’s tourney with 8-5 win over Hermantown

ELY – Post 239’s defense came up big Friday as Virginia downed Hermantown, 8-5 in the opening game of the Sir G’s Pizza/Ely Legion Midsummer Classic in Ely.
Undefeated Virginia came up with a triple play to end the first and double plays to end the second and third innings without any Hawk runs coming across.
Post 239 head coach Tom Norman said the defense definitely gave his team a boost.
“It definitely gets everyone amped up and ready to go. After we had that triple play, we put up four. We just feed off each other. We feed off the energy. They’re a great group of guys.’’
Just how rare was the triple play for this team and for Norman?
“I haven’t seen a triple play before, but they’ve been making plays for their pitcher all year so I’m not surprised by the plays they made today,’’ he said. “They picked each other up. That was great to see. It was fun to see.’’
Hermantown had things going their way with a pair of walks to start the first inning.
However, Hawks pitcher Aaron Pionk hit a lineout to second base, which quickly turned into a triple play by the Virginia infield, which ended the threat.
With the score tied 0-0 after the first, Hermantown basically suffered the same fate in the second and third innings. The Hawks had two runners on with one out before Virginia came up with a double play in the second. Hermantown also had a runner on in the third before Post 239 came up with another double play to keep the Hawks off the scoreboard.
Asked about keeping Hermantown scoreless, Norman said, “The defense has been stellar all year. It’s just nice to know that whoever is on the mound they have a great defense behind them. They can make plays for him day in and day out.’’
Virginia found success offensively in the second thanks to a pair of 2-RBI singles, which put them ahead 4-0 after two. Leadoff hitter Daniel Moore singled before Ryan Scherf’s line shot hit the infield umpire, which allowed both runners to advance safely. Ryan Hujanen then drew a walk before Logan Nordby smacked a single to left, which plated two runs. Cole Schaefer followed that up with a sacrifice bunt that advanced the Virginia runners to second and third. One batter later, Nick Peters stepped to the plate and knocked a single, which plated two more for the four-run lead.
After a scoreless third, Hermantown cut the deficit in half at 4-2 in the fourth. Chase Carlson, James Legarde and Eli Hedin each singled to load the bases for Preston Hansen. Hansen proceeded to smack a grounder to shortstop, which couldn’t be handled by the Virginia infielder, which allowed two Hawk runs to score.
The score remained at 4-2 until the bottom of the fifth when Virginia added four to take an 8-2 lead. After a walk, a hit by pitch and a bloop single by Scherf, Nordby singled to right center field, which brought home two for Post 239 and gave them a 6-2 lead. Schaefer immediately followed that up with a double to right center field, which added two more runs for an 8-2 advantage after five complete innings.
Norman liked how his team answered after Hermantown scored in the fourth.
“It shows that we don’t shy away from adversity and that’s what I’ve been trying to push this year. … I was happy the way we responded.’’
In the top of the sixth, Hermantown benefited from a hit by pitch, two walks and one error to put up three runs. Ryan Zastrow’s grounder bounced off the shortstop with the bases loaded to make it 8-3. Carlson and Legarde each later singled to left to put two more Hawk runs on the board to make it 8-5 heading to the bottom of the sixth.
The score would stand as Virginia was held off the board in the sixth and Hermantown couldn’t get anything going off Virginia relief pitcher Scherf, who threw the final inning. Moore started and got the win for Post 239, while Schaefer tossed the sixth inning.
Logan Nordby paced the Virginia hitting attack with a pair of singles and four RBIs, Landin McCarty added two singles, Peters had a single and two RBIs and Schaefer had a double, a single and two RBIs. Several others from Post 239 added hits.
Asked about Nordby’s outing, Norman said, “He’s my eight hitter but I’ve said it earlier one through nine can hit the ball. It’s always nice because I know everyone can step up when they need to be. It’s always nice being able to rely on everybody.’’
Virginia (13-0) takes on Wadena at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ely.
