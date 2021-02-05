Virginia Area wins 2 more

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Area wrestling team looked good again Thursday night as they picked up a pair of wins over Nashwauk/Greenway/Keewatin and Deer River.
Head coach Dennis Benz knew NGK had some strong wrestlers and the Devils could not take them lightly. Virginia defeated NGK, 61-12 and Deer River, 39-31.
After a double forfeit at 106 pounds, 113-pound Gavin Nelson of Virginia pinned Hunter Milstead at 1:34.
That “set the tone for the rest of the night’’ in Virginia’s win over NGK, Benz stated. “This was Nelson’s first varsity matches this year and he looked good.’’
The next match had a lot riding on it for Jackson Kendall at 120 pounds.
Benz said Kendall had been waiting for this match “since the beginning of the year when he was defeated by Brennen Perkovich by a point. Kendall has been working extremely hard everyday to become better and it showed that his hard work paid off by pinning Perkovich in 1:04. He is always fun to watch.’’
At 145 pounds, Gavin Benz reached a milestone by pinning Carter Wilson at 1:40. Gavin achieved his 100th win with the pin, “which is quite an accomplishment in the sport of wrestling,’’ his coach said.
At 132 pounds, Connor Morcom took on John Duffy and won by decision.
“Morcom wrestled a nice match against Duffy, who is a very good wrestler.’’
Miigwen Tuchel took to the mat at 170 pounds against Aiden Duffy, who is also a very good wrestler, coach Benz said. Ultimately, Tuchel came away with a 15-2 victory.
“It was a pretty physical match and fun to watch. Tuchel has been turning it up this year and has come into his own as of late. He has
a very flamboyant style and is fun to watch.’’
The Blue Devils took on Deer River first last night and came away with the 8-point win.
“Going into the match, we knew it was going to be close. Deer River has a nice team,’’ Benz said. “We didn’t have a lot of flexibility as we have had in other meets this year with seven of our
wrestlers sitting out for various reasons.’’
However, the team once again received some important wins from the younger kids, Nelson, Morcom and Keegan Comer.
“The other wrestlers were able to pick up some key pins and where they were out classed they made Deer River work for the victory. That definitely was the difference. Deer River forfeited to our stronger wrestlers in the middle and moved everyone up to match up with us better to hopefully get the victory. It was close to happening but did not materialize for them. Once again as coaches we were happy with the TEAM effort these young men showed.’’
Virginia Area wrestles at 10 a.m. today at the Pine City triangular against Rush City and Pine City.
Virginia 39, Deer River 31
106: Tate Evans, DR, won by forfeit.
113: Gavin Nelson, V, won by decision, 12-5.
120: Zach Ikola, DR, def. Jackson Kendall, V, by decision, 6-3.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Dylan Gielen at :23.
132: Connor Morcom, V, def. Nathians Parks, 5-4.
138: Tygh Gulllickson, DR, def. Erik Sundquist, V, by fall at 1:26.
145: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Peter Tuganu at :30.
152: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Miigwen Tuchel, V, won by forfeit.
182: Austin Mundt, DR, pinned Gabe Sundquist, V, at 1:00.
195: Keegan Comer, V, def. Lee Perrington.
220: Gus Thompson, DR, def. Ruben Mammenga, V, by major decision, 15-7.
Hwt: JoJo Thompson, DR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at :59.
Virginia 61, Nashwauk/Greenway/Keewatin 12
106: Double forfeit.
113: Gavin Nelson, V, pinned Hunter Milstead at 1:34.
120: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned Brennen Perkovich at 1:04.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
132: Connor Morcom, V, pinned John Duffy at 4:13.
138: Erik Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
145: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Carter Wilson at 1:40.
152: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Miigwen Tuchel, V, def. Aiden Duffy by major decision, 17-2.
182: Gabe Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
190: Domonick Holcomb, NKG, pinned Keegan Comer, V, at 5:40.
220: Mason Marx, DR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 4:31.
Hwt: Ruben Mammenga, V, won by forfeit.
