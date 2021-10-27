VHS seniors Fink, Lamppa hoping for memorable final run

VIRGINIA — Virginia seniors Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa will cap off their tennis careers over the next two days at the Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament.
Teaming up with each other for last week’s section tournament, the duo cruised through four wins to claim the 7A crown. For their efforts, they were awarded the No. 5 seed at state.
Fink and Lamppa will open play today with the unseeded pair of Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis from Fairmont at 10 a.m. Upon earning the No. 5 seed, Fink and Lamppa were pleasantly surprised to see a number next to their name when the bracket was released.
“There’s some really tough girls down there from some big schools,” Lamppa said. “So seeing that we were seeded was good because I think we’ve worked for that and we’ve earned it and it makes it even more exciting to go down there and play.”
“I think it’s a good place to be,” Fink added. “I’m happy and a bit surprised we got it but making it to state and being seeded is a good feeling, especially since it’s our first time playing there.”
Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati says the pairing are worthy of the seed and deserve more credit than they allow themselves.
“They’re both very strong tennis players,” Rosati said. “And they don’t give themselves credit for how well they’ve been playing. I think it’s good that they’re surprised and happy about it but they’re totally deserving of that seed.
“They have a lot of skills and can compete against tougher competition, they just need to be exposed to it. It says a lot about them that they’re such good players but so humble as well.”
With the lack of a state tournament last year as well as no individual section tournaments, the pair said there was even more motivation than normal to punch their tickets to state in their senior season.
“I think we wanted to work even harder than we have before because it is our last year and we knew what it was like last year to not have anything to play for,” Fink said. “We knew this was our last chance so we wanted to make sure we got there and worked for it.”
Making their first trip to the big dance, Fink and Lamppa hope to overcome the nerves that come with playing at state.
“I think one goal for us is to just have fun and not get down on ourselves,” Fink said. “It’s our last matches as seniors so we just want to go and enjoy it.”
“If we play hard, I think we can do well,” Lamppa said. “It’s exciting and we just have to keep each other positive and not give up if we’re down or playing someone tough.”
While the pair of seniors have plenty of experience against teams in their section, facing a duo from a team they’ve never seen will be an interesting challenge and will make the pregame warmups more interesting.
“We’ll have to play smarter,” Fink said. “In sections, we knew most of the girls we were playing so we knew where to hit it and where to aim, how to run them down. We’ll really have to pay attention in warmups and make sure we work together and communicate where the other team’s weaknesses are.”
The Virginia players and coaches traveled down to the Twin Cities with their counterparts from Eveleth-Gilbert on Wednesday. The Virginia pair say they welcome the extra company and are excited to cheer on their close friends and rivals and also get cheered on by them.
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun being there with them,” Lamppa said. “Having more people down there to watch us is exciting but also going down with one of my best friends makes it even better.”
Fink and Lamppa have set a goal for themselves to make it to the second day of the tournament, reserved for the top four teams left in the bracket. In order to do that, they’ll need to play the relaxed but aggressive tennis they’re known for.
“They need to give it their all and play the toughest they can,” Rosati said of her duo. “The nerves down there can be a big thing but if they’re confident and play their game, they can compete with the best. The competition is tough but they can adapt and be flexible enough to find ways to win if they need to.”
Rosati said their complimentary games as well as friendship off the court are what makes them such a potent pair.
“The friendship off the court helps but on the court they have pieces that work so well together. Ella is very strong at the net and Ava has a big serve. Individually, they both normally play singles so they’re used to covering the entire court and not being afraid to go for their shots. I think it’s clear they make up for each other’s weaknesses with their own strengths.”
On the flipside, the pair says the coaching they’ve received this season has prepared them to play their best tennis.
“Our coaching staff is amazing,” Fink said. “They really care on a personal level and not just on tennis skills and that’s helped us a lot. They’ve prepared us emotionally and mentally and those are thing you need to get to this point.”
Ultimately, the pair want to have fun, enjoy the moment and bring home some hardware.
“I’m excited for the atmosphere and seeing all the players from other schools,” Fink said.
“It’s exciting for everyone to come together for such a big tournament and I think we’re ready to play our best tennis there.”
