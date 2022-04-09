VHS grad Friedlieb set to lead Wolverines tennis

VIRGINIA — For the last five years, Jace Friedlieb has worked with the Virginia and Rock Ridge boys’ tennis teams as an assistant coach.
Now, the 2011 Virginia High School graduate is taking hold of the baton himself as he was named the new head coach of the Wolverines beginning this season.
A former Blue Devils netter himself, Friedlieb returned to the district after graduating from UMD in 2016. A year later, he joined the Virginia coaching staff under head coach Jeff Mauston. When the head coaching job opened after Mauston’s retirement, Friedlieb said he felt comfortable going for the job.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Jeff for that,” Friedlieb said at practice Friday. “Being able to watch him and learn from him gave me the ability to feel like I was ready for this. It’s not easy to take over a program but I felt like I could continue the traditions and the cultures we’ve had here for so long. It felt like the right fit after five years with the team.”
Friedlieb’s brother Evan is the assistant coach on the team with Jessica Kralich running the junior high program.
On the game of tennis itself, Friedlieb says his love for the game started at a young age and it was a big part of his life growing up.
“Tennis has always been a family sport for me. I found out when I was younger that my mom was a very good tennis player but she never pushed my brother or myself to play it. It kind of just fell into our laps. My brother and I both found a love for the game and I’m very happy to have him as an assistant coach. It’s been something I’ve enjoyed since the sixth grade and it hasn’t changed for me since then.”
Friedlieb believes the transition to a new head coach should be smooth, in part due to the coaches that came before him as well as the group of players he has with him this season.
“I’m very fortunate to come into this position with the group that we have. I was handed that baton with such strong tennis culture and tradition behind it. The Wolverines are here as a tennis program and you see it coming together all throughout the district. We were one of the first to join together as Rock Ridge and we made some noise immediately last year by making it to state. So I’m hoping we can continue that and move forward and keep building.”
Friedlieb, who also is a part of the coaching staff on the Rock Ridge football team, says that regardless of the sport, his first priority is the kids.
“Football and tennis are totally different sports but no matter what it is, it’s 100% about the kids. The best part of my day is coming here and coaching these guys. Being a teacher in the school, I get to see them there and keep an eye on them but you see a whole different side of the kids once you get to practice. It’s been very rewarding as a coach to see the growth that they’ve made in all the sports I’m involved in.”
And while tennis is more individually focused than a sport like football, Friedlieb says the team aspect of the game is his first focus as a head coach.
“We look at everything first as a team. The top 16 guys make up this great team and we really believe in that. We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the team. The individual part is like gravy on the mashed potatoes. If we get that afterwards, that’s great, but the team success is what we’re after.”
As Rock Ridge aims for its second straight 7A title this season, Friedlieb says there’s plenty of energy in the air at practice between the players.
“The overall excitement is high right now for everyone. I’m surrounded by a group of guys that make it easy to come to practice every day and do what we do.”
Ultimately, growth in the game of tennis, as well as in life is something Friedlieb hopes he says in his players.
“I’m here for the kids. I want the most success for the team and the kids as possible. Seeing them improve not just as tennis players but as people all around is the goal moving forward and I think with that we can be capable of some great things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.