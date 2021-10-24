VHS basketball to host alumni weekend

VIRGINIA — The Virginia High School basketball program is planning an alumni weekend on the weekend of Nov. 27 for former players consisting of alumni games, social gatherings and a holiday toy drive.
Current Virginia boys’ head coach Derek Aho is organizing the event and says now is the perfect time to get this type of event started before Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert become Rock Ridge.
“We’ve kind of wanted to do alumni games for both the men and women for a while now but it seems every year something has gotten in the way of it taking off,” Aho said. “With it being the last season under the Blue Devil name, I felt this year was very important to get it done and get it organized to do that.”
With the Blue Devils playing under their own name for one final season, Aho says it’s an exciting chance for alumni to come back just before the transition takes place.
“It’s just such a unique scenario with all of the things happening with Rock Ridge. We’ll be gaining a lot going to a brand new gym, new facilities, more kids to play and a bigger program hopefully. For the alumni that are used to the Blue Devil name, it’s a neat little passing of the torch from one to the other.
“We’ll be able to share stories, have fun and be on the Roosevelt Gymnasium floor one more time. I think it’s especially great for people who haven’t been around the program for a while. They can take a walk through the school one more time before construction begins in the summer. It’s a chance to celebrate and take it all in together.”
Aho says the plan is to have both men’s and women’s games with a chance for multiple games if interest is high enough. The weekend will also include a toy drive that will be put on with help from the current boys and girls teams.
“We’d love for the public to come and watch the games and instead of charging admission, just make a donation either to the program or to the toy drive. Both the boys and girls teams are looking towards the holidays and finding a group that we can donate too. It’s a teachable moment for the kids and hopefully it can bring some money into the program as well through the Hoop Club.”
There’s also a planned social gathering at the Sawmill where players, coaches and friends of the program can meet after the games.
“Some people are still in the area but I’m sure many aren’t and would want to sit down for a meal with former teammates. It’s around Thanksgiving weekend so hopefully people will be back in town and we can meet up for everyone to talk and laugh and share stories.”
While this year’s event is for alumni of Virginia, Aho says it could potentially be used in future years for Alumni of Eveleth-Gilbert and Rock Ridge.
“I think it would be up to the new coaching staff and Hoop Club if it can be continued but it would be great to bring in Eveleth-Gilbert players as well in the future. Bringing back players from all the former schools and playing on the Rock Ridge court would be really nice. It’s something that could continue to be built off of in years to come. And it keeps alumni coming back to the area as a way to celebrate the former and current teams.”
Aho says a number of former coaches are expected to come including Rich Odell, Brian Skadsem and Jeff Mauston and others can reach out if they’d like to join in on the fun.
“Any other coaches out there can reach out to me. Come celebrate with us, players and coaches alike. You don’t have to play but you can come and visit and hang out.”
Players registering to play can contact Aho at 218-750-1390 or at Derek_Aho@yahoo.com. The cost to register is $20 and includes an alumni game T-shirt.
“It should be a fun weekend if we can pull it off. I encourage anyone interested to reach out to me and sign up.”
