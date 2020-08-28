Veneziano isn’t letting pandemic throw him off stride

HIBBING — MIke Veneziano has been coaching both girls and boys swimming for 52 seasons combined, and he’s never seen anything like this.
Under normal circumstances, the Hibbing High School girls swimming coach would be preparing his team for the Section 7A Meet in November, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans.
Veneziano has deviated from his intended practice plan, but with his unlimited knowledge in the coaching field, the Bluejacket mentor isn’t letting this throw him off stride.
Veneziano will do the best he can to prepare his team during the 2020 season, no matter what happens at the end of the season.
“This is unprecedented,” Veneziano said. “All of that vast experience for that long duration is out the window as to how to organize a season, but we have enough of that experience to train the athletes under the conditions we are presented with.”
Veneziano is no stranger to using different types of training methods. His record speaks for itself. He’s always used different forms of hybrid training.
“That’s only been occurring the last five years,” Veneziano said. “It’s worked well for us, with championships, champions and the sheer volume of pool, meet and region records we’ve broken.
“We feel that what we do is different from the way most people train. I feel it works.”
Why does it work?
“One of the reasons we came up with this is because we don’t have year-round swimmers,” Veneziano said. “We had to figure out a way to train kids, with the abbreviated time we had, to get them to compete at a higher level.
“We’re taking the essence of what that is, and we’re dedicating the entire season to that type of training.”
The key is seeing it through to fruition.
“In order to do it right, you need the courage to accept that and push forward,” Veneziano said. “You can frame it as either putting up with what the situation is, or are you going to use the situation we’re presented with to find out as much as I can to how we train.
“My message to the kids is we were willing to experiment and risk things. I’m going to change the way we train.”
There are consequences to doing that, but Veneziano is willing to take that risk.
“It could either work out or it could be a total disaster, but I’m going to do it anyway,” Veneziano said. “It’s turned out to be a good thing. It hasn’t been a total disaster.
“You can’t nickel-and-dime it. You can’t say, ‘We’ll do a little bit of this, then fall back on that.’ You have to commit to it one way or the other. You may come out of it as a hero or a goat. If you’re wrong, you basically blew an entire season because you guessed wrong.”
There’s never been a more-perfect time to try something new.
“This is the season that presents that,” Venezian said. “We have the opportunity to experiment in one particular phase of training, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’ll see.”
Veneziano even gave it a name. He’s calling it the “Grand Experiment.”
He’ll do more high-intensity work instead of the team-bonding work he usually does.
“We won’t be in the pool that long,” Veneziano said. “We’re not going to be doing all of this other stuff. That aspect is out the window. We can’t do that anymore. We’re limited to what we can do. That shifts the focus to the higher-intensity training part of it.
“We’ll answer any questions we have about how to do that by the end of the season. What a great time to do that. If you’re presented with a problem, you find out more about yourself that way.”
As far as the team goes, Veneziano only has three seniors, Maddy Clusiau, Shelby Hughes and Meghan Savage.
Event-wise, Veneziano believes he has all of the freestyle events covered, but he’ll have to find swimmers for the breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke.
“We’re OK in some areas, and we’re thin in other strokes,” Veneziano said. “We can’t pigeonhole. We’ll fill it in with what we’ve got. There will be some guess work. All we can do is train the best we can, and see where it goes.”
No matter what happens this season, Veneziano is already looking further down the road.
“They know what they’re doing here every day is going to contribute to the greater good of the future,” he said. “My philosophy in life is, ‘What else is there?’ If all you are doing is achieving for yourself, who cares?
“If what I’m doing now translates into helping people in the future, that’s a worthwhile endeavor. Anything else is narcissistic, selfish and I’m in it for me. I don’t operate that way, and I don’t coach that way. We’re doing this for the betterment of the future.”
