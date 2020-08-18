VanHouse wins 1st of the year at Hibbing Raceway

HIBBING — For the second time in as many race nights, Hibbing Raceway persevered through heavy storms and rain to work the track into racing shape by Saturday evening. All six racing divisions were in action and the end result was a mix of familiar faces and some new ones in victory lane.
In the WISSOTA Late Models, 2019 Rookie of the Year Deven VanHouse of Silver Bay charged out to the point at the and held off challenges from Derek Vesel to win his first feature of the year in Hibbing. In the WISSOTA Modifieds, Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids charged forward to overtake Cory Sersha and claim the victory ahead of his father Bob after starting in the third row.
Kevin Burdick of Proctor made a return to a place he’s become very familiar with in the WISSOTA Super Stocks. After racing only sparingly in Hibbing with the shortened season Burdick beat Tristan Labarge and early leader Jamie Reberg to the line for the win. Another familiar visitor to victory lane in recent years also emerged in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake raced forward from the fourth starting spot to control the race. Like Burdick, Estey has raced intermittently at Hibbing for 2020.
In the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids scored his third victory of the year in Hibbing . Finckbone was followed across the line by Margo Butch and Austin Carlson. The WISSOTA Hornets once again produced a new winner with Tyler Schramm of Two Harbors winning the main event Schramm took the win over Pure Stock winner Finckbone’s son Chaston.
One week of regular racing remains before all focus turns to the Annual Labor Day Shootout. All six divisions will be in action on Saturday, August 22 where Track Point Champions will be determined. Then Sunday, August 23, Hibbing Raceway will host the second Auto Value Enduro of the year before making preparations for the Shootout. For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
SUMMARY:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Deven VanHouse, Jay Kintner, Ben Heinle, Derek Vesel, Kyle Peterlin, Travis Budisalovich, Cole Provinzino, Aaron Lillo, Kevin Carlson, Jeffery Massingill, Zach Wohlers, Keith Niemi, Roger Paolo, Steve Reini
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature-Johnny Broking, Bob Broking, Cory Sersha, Kelly Estey, Danny Vang, Ryan Jensen, Josh Beaulieu, Duane Dale, Jeffery Wood, Keith Koski, Rick Niemi, Ken Hron, Deven VanHouse, Jeff Wood
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Kevin Burdick, Tristan Labarge, Jamie Reberg, Butch Butcher, Don Smith, Dalton Carlson, Mike Sirois, Mikey Vajdl, Robbie Lore, Dean Mattila, Austin Carlson, Kevin Salin
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Skeeter Estey, Mark Kangas, Andrew Inman, Justin Bassa, Tyler Kintner, Wyatt Boyum, Chad Vanduker, Matt Anderson, Leo Schweiss, Jerry Vesel, Justin Feltus, Butch Butcher, Patrick Bolden, Frank Paolo, Andy Labarge, Jessy Krause, Brett Masters, Jonah Schnortz, Mervin Castle III, Dylan Miller, Michael Blevins, Jeff Forseen
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Chad Finckbone, Margo Butcher, Austin Carlson, Mike Blevins, Chris Miller, Stephen Erickson, Mark Gangl, Victor Westerlund, Sammy Blevins, Mike Ryan, Scott Smith, Eric Lillo, David Pederson, Jennie Krause, Michael Roth, Nick Cimmermancic
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature- Tyler Shcramm, Chaston Finckbone, Mike Egan, Lucas Lillo, Eathan Newman, Tifani Hauta-Sanders, Alyssa Reini, Ricky Helms
