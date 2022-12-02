EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team put on a hockey clinic in the first period on Friday against Princeton.
The Wolverines scored two quick goals, and allowed only two shots on their own net.
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team put on a hockey clinic in the first period on Friday against Princeton.
The Wolverines scored two quick goals, and allowed only two shots on their own net.
They added another goal in the second period and one in the third as they cruised to a 4-0 win in the Hippodrome.
“That first period was really a nice one for us,” Rock Ridge head coach Paddy Elsmore said. “They moved the puck around and broke out of the defensive zone with some nice passing, which led to the two goals.”
The Wolverines picked up their first goal just 3:35 into the contest when Alyla Troutwine scored the first of her two goals of the evening. She took a pass from Mayme Scott and fired a wrist-shot through traffic and past Tigers netminder Shelby Ulm.
The Wolverines added to their lead almost three minutes later when Troutwine took a Scott pass and unleashed a backhander that beat Ulm. Gabby Hutar also assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines continued to put pressure on the Tigers but couldn’t get another one in the back of the net. The first period horn sounded and the Wolverines led 2-0.
Ulm made 11 saves in the period for the Tigers while Nola Kwiatkowski was called on to make only two saves.
“We really came out playing hard in that first period and it paid off,” Elsmore said.
The Wolverines added to their lead in the second period when Hailey Huismann took a Collie Otto pass and beat Ulm to make it 3-0. Natalie Bergman also assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines continued to put pressure on Ulm in the frame but the senior turned aside 13 Rock Ridge shots.
The Wolverines threatened to add to their lead early in the third period when they skated 5-on-3 for almost a minute and a half, but Ulm turned a handful of Rock Ridge shots to keep it a 3-0 contest.
The Wolverines closed out the scoring later in the final period when Scott took a Troutwine pass and beat Ulm. Freshman Sylvia Shock also assisted on the tally.
“We got to play some of our younger players tonight and they were doing some good things out there,” Elsmore said.
The Tigers were only able to get four shots on Kwiatkowski in the third period. The sophomore kicked out 13 shots on her way to the shutout.
“We will go on the road next weekend,” Elsmore said. “They are playing hard out there and really starting to play like a team and as a coach, that’s what I want to see.”
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
RR 2 1 1 — 4
First period.
1, RR, Ayla Troutwine (Mayme Scott) 3:35; 2, RR, Troutwine (Scott, Gabby Hutar) 6:27;
Second period
3, RR, Hailey Huismann (Collie Otto, Natalie Bergman) 4:02;
Third period
4, RR, Scott (Troutwine, Sylvia Shock) 11:39.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.