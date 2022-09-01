golf

Marty Trenberth hits a shot on the 18th during his Super-Senior title match last season at the Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational.

HIBBING — Marty Trenberth has been battling his golf game this summer, but now is the time for it to come together.

That’s because Trenberth will be back to defend his Super Senior title at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational, which begins today at the Mesaba Country Club.

