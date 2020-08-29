Tower-Soudan’s Goulet shares disability journey with the world 30 years later

Tower-Soudan football player Jason Goulet became a quadriplegic on the gridiron 30 years ago.
The broken neck — and the resulting paralysis — he suffered in a scrimmage that late summer day is never far from his memory.
“It’s like I can remember exactly the details that whole day. ... It’s just etched in my brain,’’ Goulet, now of North Hollywood, said in a telephone interview last week.
“It’s like time stopped immediately for me, my family and for the people of Tower because it was a tragedy but also a triumphant story.’’
Goulet, 47, put his journey out to a national and worldwide audience recently as part of the Pushing The Boundaries 2020 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. The challenge – which became a home edition due to COVID-19 — was designed to increase awareness about disabilities and the individuals that live with them each day.
It was an emotional time for Goulet looking back at the old footage and seeing his parents Kathy and Tom Goulet (who was also his high school football and baseball coach) being interviewed.
“I know there’s always been pain and hurt because my mom, I don’t think, until this day has ever seen the accident, even though we have it on tape.’’ He said even when the documentary short film was finished, she wanted to know exactly when the injury would be shown in the five-minute production. “Because she probably didn’t watch it. She looks away.’’
The documentary stirred similar feelings for his two sisters.
“It’s been 30 years and it still brings up powerful emotions. My sisters cried,’’ said Goulet.
The film documented the day of Goulet’s life-changing injury while quarterbacking his team, as well as the pledge he made to himself to walk across the graduation stage completely unassisted.
Goulet, a three-sport athlete, had plenty of obstacles to overcome as he spent the first of many months in rehab. That included some that said he would never walk again.
The teenager lived up to his pledge, though, and did exactly what he said he was going to do as the crowd gathered for the occasion stood up in approval.
“That graduation was something to always remember,’’ especially watching it again in the documentary. “It still gives me goosebumps 30 years later.’’
He remembered losing his balance and wobbling on his first two steps when he started to walk. “Once I got my balance underneath me, it was like if my feet don’t drag or trip I’ve got this. Just the enormity of the people when they stood up. … They kind of lifted me.’’
As a young man, he felt “it was like I accomplished something you don’t usually see.’’
It was also a way to give back to the people of the Tower-Soudan area, who supported Goulet in the recovery process.
“So it was just like here is my thank you to show you that anything is possible.’’
o
Goulet and a friend were considering doing the Disability Film Challenge, but he had concerns about working on such a project with a pandemic going on. The challenge was turned into the home edition in July and his friend encouraged him to do his own story.
Goulet was still worried about pulling it all together with his parents now living in Wyoming, Minn., along with the video footage from the time. Once again his friend convinced himself it could all be accomplished — including interviewing his parents — with today’s remote technology.
Despite not even meeting the director or the editor, “we pulled it off.’’
One thing that stood out immediately was hearing his parents in the documentary.
“It was weird to hear them. ... As a family we never really talked about the accident. It was just like how can we move forward.’’
Once the short film was released, “it’s just been a positive response all the way across the board,’’ Goulet told the Mesabi Tribune. The film went on to make the top 10 and was viewed about 6,500 times on social media, “which is phenomenal to me,’’ he added.
o
Goulet now walks with one cane, lives by himself and is able to drive.
While he considers himself thankful in that regard, he always thought he would be “a lot further with my recovery because I always thought I’d walk without assistance.’’
He thought it would be just a matter of time because he went from two canes down to one once he started to walk.
“But spinal cord injuries are no joke. It’s a constant battle. Some days are good, some days you’re taking two steps back.’’
Goulet has been in rehab for 30 years straight in different places from New Jersey to San Diego and now Los Angeles. Even with his constant efforts, age-related issues have begun to creep in, which make rehab even more difficult. “Certain muscles are just having trouble firing’’ after so many years of pushing himself.
o
The Disability Film Challenge entry also partly stemmed from Goulet’s involvement in acting and screen and TV writing classes he had taken at UCLA.
“Even before I left (Minnesota), I wanted to get into the entertainment industry “because back then you never saw anybody with a disability in front of the TV or on film.’’
He commuted from San Diego to Los Angeles to take the acting lessons, but has found it hard to knock down doors in that field. “I’ve just been fighting the fight with everybody else in the disability world.’’
There has been progress in that area for disabled actors, but “it’s rare to get an opportunity. For some reason, that door just can’t be open.’’
Goulet went on to get the screen and TV writing certificate because he found that no one is writing or producing projects for disabled actors.
“I thought that would help open doors, but it’s still been almost impossible to get beyond the crack in the door.’’
He ultimately became an office manager at an entertainment law firm and is now working mostly remotely due to the coronavirus.
“With the pandemic, it takes a toll on the body and it takes a toll on the mind because people with disabilities are considered high risk with this situation.’’ Furthermore, he can’t really risk going out too much with Los Angeles kind of being the coronavirus “epicenter’’ in California, he added.
The pandemic is just the latest challenge for Goulet.
“It’s been a constant fight for 30 years.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.