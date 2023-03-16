Mountain Iron-Buhl 7A championship

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jordan Zubich beats Cromwell-Wright’s Sascha Korpela to the basket and lays the ball in during the first half of Friday night’s Section 7A championship game in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—Through their 13 year run that includes 12 state tournament appearances, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team has had the pleasure of facing off with Section 3A champion Minneota five times at the big dance.

In those five contests, the Rangers have yet to come away with a win against the Vikings. Two years ago, MI-B fell in a state semifinal heartbreaker to the same team and came up just short in overtime a year later in the state quarterfinals. On what it is about the Vikings that gives his team the most trouble, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta says Minneota possesses a will to win greater than almost any team in the state.

