MOUNTAIN IRON—Through their 13 year run that includes 12 state tournament appearances, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team has had the pleasure of facing off with Section 3A champion Minneota five times at the big dance.
In those five contests, the Rangers have yet to come away with a win against the Vikings. Two years ago, MI-B fell in a state semifinal heartbreaker to the same team and came up just short in overtime a year later in the state quarterfinals. On what it is about the Vikings that gives his team the most trouble, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta says Minneota possesses a will to win greater than almost any team in the state.
“The best way to describe them is athletes and winners,” Buffetta said at practice Monday. “They just know how to win. We’ve had battles with them and we’ve had opportunities to win, but in the end, they’ve won.”
This year’s matchup mirrors last year’s. The Rangers are the top seed in the Class A field while the Vikings are unseeded and randomly paired up to face the Rangers. Minneota is no stranger to the state tournament in basketball as well as volleyball, where they won a Class A state title earlier this school year.
Looking at today’s 11 a.m. matchup at the Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Buffetta says his team has to come in with the right mindset if they want to live up to their billing as the best team in the field.
“Going into it this time, if we want to change all of that, it’s up to us to have the mindset of going in and getting it done. I think it’s more mindset than anything. Obviously, we know we’re skilled enough to get it done but you have to do it for a full game against those guys. They know how to win and they know how to win on the big stage.”
With his squad earning the top seed at the tournament for the second year in a row, Buffetta says it’s a show that his team has been the most consistent of the eight remaining all year long.
“Our girls, they show up every day and they put the work in. We put together a tough schedule for them and they handled the bulk of that schedule. If anything, they embraced it. They like the competition. They like having the high expectations. Now it’s about going out and enjoying it.”
On the flip side, with only five of the eight teams in the tournament being seeded, scenarios like this rise up often where the top team in the field gets what’s considered to be the best of the unseeded teams; a team many believe should be seeded. Minneota won a state basketball championship in 2021 and were runners-up a year ago.
With matchups being out of his control, Buffetta says it might even help his team to start a potential state championship run against a team that knows nothing else but winning.
“The No. 1 seed, in reality, should earn a little bit easier of a job but it is what it is. It’s the state’s method. We can’t sit and dwell on it. We have to look forward to the team we’re playing.
“For us, that happens to be Minneota. If you’re going to win this thing, the best thing for us would be to go through them.”
The Vikings team that the Rangers see today will look a bit different than last year’s. They boast four new starters and a new head coach. Still, some familiar names will be on the court with Grace, Dakoda and Nevaeh Hennen continuing a long line of Hennens that have played for Minneota at state.
“Their new coach was the assistant before so the styles are very similar. They have four new starters but I can’t even count how many Hennens they’ve had in the five times we’ve played them. Those kids are athletes. They’re gamers. It’s just hard to explain. If you look at Minneota, you have to respect them for all they’ve accomplished.”
Looking to start the game off on the right foot, Buffetta says the Rangers will find success if they can establish their game in the opening minutes while keeping the Vikings off balance.
“We just have to be the aggressors. If we go out and prove that we’re the aggressors early then I think that can carry us through. It’s different with Minneota because we have to have the belief that we’re the better team if we want to play like it. If we do that, we’ll be successful and hopefully that can carry over through the three-day tournament.”
Led by veteran state performers in senior Sage Ganyo and juniors Jordan Zubich and Hali Savela, Buffetta says his leaders enter the tournament with an attitude that could take them to an ever elusive state championship.
“I think our girls are confident. I think they’re ready. We have a few girls that have played both years against Minneota. They know what’s happened. They know the history. They know and I think they’re ready. They really believe in themselves and the rest of their team. That should help a lot.”
