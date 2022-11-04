MOUNTAIN IRON—The last time the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team played the Cherry Tigers, things didn’t look so hot after one half.
Down 16-6 at halftime to the Tigers earlier this year, the Rangers managed to get their act together in the second half and come away with the 34-24 win.
If Mountain Iron-Buhl hopes to win their fifth straight section championship, they’ll need to limit their mistakes from start to finish when they take on Cherry again tonight at 6 p.m. at the Mesabi East Sports Complex in Aurora.
Blowing past North Central 50-0 on Saturday, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Dan Zubich said the week of practice leading up to tonight’s game has had an added air of seriousness to it.
“It’s been tense,” Zubich said. “And it always will be when you’re playing a quality opponent like Cherry. At this point, we just have to know that we’ll be ready.”
Trailing the Tigers at the half the last go-around, Zubich said it was a multitude of errors that did the Rangers no favors, including two lost fumbles (including one at the one-yard line), missed tackles and a forced punt after a series of penalties pushed MI-B back. Those errors are what will take the Rangers out of tonight’s game if they creep up again.
“The fumbling near the goal line has been a little bit of a problem for us this year. We know if we turn the ball over and miss tackles like we have before, then we’re going to lose.”
Last year, the Rangers beat the Tigers in this exact same game, leaving no doubts in their 66-20 win to advance to the state tournament. Since then, Cherry has only improved and Zubich knows they’re a much better team than the one they faced a year ago.
“When you return six starters and get three new ones that come to your school, you’re going to be better. Their line, four out of the five are seniors and they’re good. They have a great bunch of athletes and their quarterback [Noah] Sundquist is an accurate passer. They’re fairly similar to us at the end of the day.”
Despite those similarities, the Rangers have something the Tigers don’t: Experience in big games such as this.
“We’ve got 10 seniors and we’ve looking for our fifth straight section title. You’d think if experience comes into play, that would benefit us more than it would them but maybe not. Hopefully that means we’re less prone to make mistakes when the pressure is on but I’m sure Cherry feels a lot better in terms of experience this year than they did last year.”
For now, the Rangers can only game plan about what they know. Whether or not Cherry is going to approach the game in a new way is unknown to MI-B.
“We hear bits and pieces about what they might do but it’s like a game of telephone. You just don’t know what’s real. Their defense found ways to stop us this year so it would surprise me if they changed too much on that end.”
Taking place at the Mesabi East Sports Complex, Zubich expects another electric atmosphere for the two teams.
“It should be exciting. We’re getting emails about where people can sit because they’re expecting every seat to be filled. That’s close to 2,000 people and then everyone around the field too. When we played the first time, someone told me everybody in the county was there.”
With the Rangers doing some last minute touchup on Thursday afternoon, it looks like it’s time for the chips to fall where they may.
“If we don’t have our stuff down now, besides doing a little bit of fixing here and there, then we’re not going to have it. Right now, we have to be confident in what we’re going to do.”
