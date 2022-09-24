Tigers run past Stars with big second half

CHERRY — Heading into Friday night’s game against North Central, Cherry head coach Jason Marsh had plans to pass the ball a lot.
That changed in a hurry when the rain started to fall and the conditions stopped favoring the air raid.
“We planned on passing the ball all night,” Marsh said. “But we had to change that as soon as the game started with that rain.”
The Tigers ran the ball most of the night and used a monstrous second half to beat the Stars, 52-28.
Cherry jumped out to an early 8-0 lead when Isaac Asuma ran in from 26 yards out to make it a 6-0 game. Noah Asuma caught a pass from Noah Sundquist to complete the two point conversion.
The Stars didn’t waste any time getting back in the game when their quarterback Seth Donner hit Wyatt Hell with a 30-yard pass to make it a 8-6 game. The two point conversion failed.
The Tigers added to their lead when Kaleb Rinerson ran it in from nine yards out to make it a 14-6 contest. The two point conversion failed and the Tigers led 14-6 after one quarter of play.
Cherry grabbed their first touchdown through the air in the second quarter when Sundquist hit Andrew Staples with a 28-yard pass that made its way to the end zone. The two point conversion failed and the Tigers led 20-6.
“We really made a couple of nice plays on offense,” Marsh said. “But then we kind of got sloppy.”
North Central looked to turn the tides a bit and grabbed a lead late in the second quarter. The Stars cut the deficit to six when A.J. Knaeble ran it in from a yard out and then punched in the two point conversion.
On their next possession the Tigers were first-and-ten on their own 45 but Sundquist’s pass was picked by Kasey Clark. The Stars then took just three plays to score with Hell running one in from five yards out.
Donner then tossed the two point conversion to Knaeble and, suddenly, North Central had their first lead of the game at 22-20.
That lead didn’t last long.
The Tigers started their next drive 37 yard line and Sundquist broke free to paydirt from 63 yards out, putting Cherry back on top 28-22 with Sundquist hauling in the two-pointer after.
He added the two point conversion and Cherry went into halftime with an eight point lead.
The Tigers collected 240 yards of offense in the half while the Stars tallied 170.
Cherry put the game away in the third quarter, blowing things open with a 24-point frame. All three scores in the quarter came from big plays by the Tigers.
Sundquist raced in from 41 yards out to make it a 34-22 game. Noah Asuma added the two point conversion.
The Tigers defense then shut the Stars down on three plays and forced them to punt on the ensuing drive.
Noah Asuma then took a hand-off and raced 69 yards to make it a 42-22 contest. Sundquist ran in the two point conversion.
The Tigers closed out their scoring late in the third quarter when Sundquist hit Isaac Asuma with a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 50-22. Sundquist ran in the two point conversion.
The Stars collected a late touchdown in the fourth quarter when Donner hit Will Gilbert on a20 yard scoring pass.
The Tigers will travel to Bigfork next Friday.
“Every coach wants that perfect game,” Marsh said. “We made some mistakes tonight but we also did some good things. We just have to remember that they are just kids.”
NC 6 16 0 6 — 28
CHS 14 14 24 0 — 52
First Quarter
C: Isaac Asuma 26 run (Noah Asuma pass from Noah Sundquist)
N: Wyatt Hell 30 pass from Seth Donner (Pass failed)
C: Kaleb Rinerson 9 run (Run failed)
Second Quarter
C: Andrew Staples 28 pass from Sundquist (Pass failed)
N: A.J. Knaeble 1 run Knaeble run)
N: Hell 5 run (Knaeble pass from Donner)
C: Sundquist 63 run (Sundquist run)
Third Quarter
C: Sundquist 41 run (Noah Asuma run)
C: Noah Asuma 69 run (Sundquist run)
C: Isaac Asuma 24 pass from Sundquist (Sundquist run)
Fourth Quarter
N: Will Gilbert 88 pass from Donner (Run failed)
