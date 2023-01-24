CHERRY — Withstanding the brunt of a late first half run from North Woods, the Cherry boys’ basketball team was able to regroup at halftime and quickly put the game away in the second half, picking up a 84-65 win Tuesday night.
Leading by as much as 25 in the first half, Tigers head coach Jordan Christianson knew that if his team took the pressure off the Grizzlies at any point, they’d make a run to tighten things up.
“That was our whole spiel to the guys before the game,” Christianson said. “North Woods is a good team with some talented scorers and if we give them any kind of breathing room, they’re going to hit shots and make us pay.
“That stretch near the end, we gave them space, we gave them time, we gave them driving lanes and that team is going to take advantage of them.”
Cherry was red hot from the floor straight from the start with Noah Sundquist leading the charge. The sophomore delivered the Tigers’ first six points of the game, sinking two free throws and two shots from the floor. Carson Brown then made it 8-0 with a rebound and a putback, forcing a timeout from North Woods coach Andrew Jugovich.
The Grizzlies got things rolling after the break when Jonah Burnett nailed a three. After an Isaac Asuma bucket in the paint, Jared Chiabotti knocked down a three of his own to cut the deficit to four.
North Woods got as close as three when, after a pair of Sundquist free throws, Brenden Chiabotti drove to the hoop for two and came down with the and-one, sinking the free throw to make it a 12-9 game.
But Cherry got their next big run to create some space, scoring 12 straight with Landon Ruotsalainen nailing a pair of threes and Sundquist hitting two more shots from inside between those threes. Brown then nailed two free throws to complete the run.
The North Woods defense couldn’t keep up with the varied offensive threats the Tigers possessed, falling down as far as 25 at 36-11 before they started working their way back in. With about nine minutes left in the first half, the Grizzlies went on a run of their own, outscoring Cherry 20-4 to make a game of things.
Brenden Chiabotti started things off with a drive down the lane for two before Ben Kruse nailed a three. After a Sundquist layup, Burnett scored in the paint. Brown added a pair of free throws but the Grizzlies scored the next 13 to cut the deficit to single digits.
Brenden Chiabotti picked a steal and a layup on the other end before Jared Chiabotti and Kruse hit back-to-back threes. Brenden Chiabotti added a pull-up jumper with Jared closing things out with another three, 40-31.
Seeing his team climb back into the game, Jugovich said the players on the court showed what they can do when they’re ready to work.
“It doesn’t matter which five we have on the floor,” Jugovich said. “It matters how excited they are and how much they want to work and play tough. The guys on the court that brought us back, you could see it. They were busting their butts, getting every rebound, crashing the boards. That’s how we cut into that lead.
“Being down by well over 20 and cutting that down as far as we did, that’s a sign of good things to come but we still have a ways to go.”
Cherry ended the half on a 9-4 stretch that took them into the break up 49-35. Immediately after the break, the Tigers put the first half behind them and took control of the game once more.
Asuma started the half with an open layup with Brown adding a bucket in the paint. Asuma then found another open layup and took it for two, 55-35. The Grizzlies exchanged scoring possessions with the Tigers but Sundquist soon came alive, scoring from the floor in quick succession to help his team out to a 68-41 lead.
“We knew they were going to come out hard and fast in the second,” Jugovich said. “Look at the start of the game and you saw the same. Cherry was rested, ready and excited. It’s tough to contend with a team like them when their top five plays like that. They can compete with just about anybody.”
By the time Cherry’s regular rotation checked out for the night, the Tigers had a 30-point lead with Sundquist ending his night with 34 points. North Woods ended the contest with a short run in the closing minutes to get the deficit back under 20, 84-65.
Along with Sundquist’s 34, Asuma added 18 and Brown finished with 13. Jared Chiabotti and
Burnett led the Grizzlies with 19 apiece. Brenden Chiabotti had 11 and Kruse chipped in with 10.
On Sundquist’s big night, Christianson had only praise for the sophomore.
“He’s just a freak athlete. When that kid gets a head of steam and has that aggressive mindset going, there’s not a lot of people in Section 7 that can stop him. He’s been working on being more aggressive and attacking the hoop all season and tonight I think that came to fruition. It paid off today.”
Seeing his team get back to work in the second, Christianson said limiting Jared Chiabotti proved to be key as well as playing sound fundamental defense.
“The guys just had to get locked back in and keep playing defense and not give them any space. Jared was killing us in the first half. He was on pace for 32 and he’s kind of their catalyst on offense so slowing him down was huge.
“Offensively, we started transitioning better and we were taking advantage of layups. Sometimes we get a little trigger happy from three but with our length and athleticism, we need to understand that we should be taking those layups against a lot of teams. That’s our bread and butter.”
For the Grizzlies, Jugovich was pleased with his team’s effort and said it was clear they’re making progress but they still have work to do if they want to move up in Section 7A..
“We lost but I think we showed we’re capable of playing, even in spurts, with some of the best teams in the section. Mentally, we want to be prepared for the rest of the season. Right now we’re under .500 and we have to work hard if we want to even crack that top eight.”
Looking at his Tigers, Christianson believes they’re still waiting to break into the next level when it comes to their play on the court.
“I feel like we’re improving but we haven’t even scratched the surface of our potential yet. We just need to keep getting better and work on our shooting. We had 18 threes against Nashwauk the other night, shooting near 50%. If we can get a semblance of that, that would be big.
“But it all starts at practice, that’s where our jumps will be. We just have to keep having tough practices to get to our full potential.”
Both teams will be back in action on Friday with North Woods hosting Duluth Marshall and Cherry welcoming in Fosston.
NW 35 30 — 65
CHS 49 35 — 84
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 1, Jared Chiabotti 19, Jonah Burnet 19, Luke Will 2, Eli Smith 2, Louie Panichi 2, Ben Kruse 10; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 3, Burnett 2, Kruse 3; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 3, Noah Sundquist 34, Isaac Asuma 18, Mason Heitzman 5, Noah Asuma 3, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Logan Ruotsalainen 2, Carson Brown 13; Three pointers: Sundquist 1, I. Asuma 2, Heitzman 1, N. Asuma 1, La. Ruotsalainen 2; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103,
Northeast Range 19
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team picked up a 103-19 win over Northeast Range on Tuesday.
Asher Zubich led the way for the Rangers with 17 points. Nik Jesch added 16 including four made threes. Chris King tallied 14, Rylen Niska 12, Carlos Hernandez 11 and Dylan Anderson 10.
The Nighthawks were led by Logan Meskill’s nine points.
MI-B will host Deer River on Thursday.
NR 6 13 — 19
MIB 57 46 — 103
Northeast Range: James Johnson 2, Leo McKrahl 4, Danny Daniels 2, Logan Meskill 9, Matt Bock 2; Three pointers: Meskill 3; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 0; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ DuChamp 4, Asher Zubich 17, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 6, Rylen Niska 12, Dylan Anderson 10, Nik Jesch 16, Chris King 14, Carlos Hernandez 11, MiCaden Clines 3, Alex Schneider 8; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Niska 2, Anderson 2, Jesch 4, Hernandez 3, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 0-0; Total fouls: 3; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge 93,
International Falls 29
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team cruised to victory on Tuesday night in front of their home crowd, taking down International Falls 93-29.
The Wolverines were led by Casey Aune’s 18 points (including five made threes). Noah Mitchell added 16 in the win. Zane Lokken, Max Williams and AJ Roen all finished with eight points.
The Broncos were paced by Landin Budris’ 11 points. Hendrix Torgerson added eight.
Rock Ridge (12-4) travels to Mesabi East on Friday.
IF 13 16 — 29
RR 55 38 — 93
International Falls: Hendrix Torgerson 8, Bennet Smith 2, Landin Budris 11, Carter Line 6, Micheal Roche 2; Three pointers: Budris 1, Line 2; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 7, Tyson Wilson 3, Casey Aune 18, Griffin Krmpotich 4, Zane Lokken 8, Aaron Spry 6, Max Williams 8, Noah Mitchell 16, Jaden Lang 2, Grant Hansen 6, Kaden Akerson 2, Jalen Miskowitz 5, AJ Roen 8; Three pointers: Romero 1, Wilson 1, Aune 5, Lokken 2, Spry 2, Miskowitz 1, Roen 2; Free throws: 1-3; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 62,
Cook County 46
GRAND MARAIS — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team got 31 points from Marta Forsline Tuesday night on their way to a 62-46 win over Cook County.
Forsline led all scorers in the win with Alyssa Prophet adding 16. Maija Hill finished with eight.
Makenzie Fairbanks led the Vikings in the loss with 20. Amelia Brune chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East (10-6) travels to International Falls on Thursday.
