MINNEAPOLIS — The run continues.
The Cherry High School boys basketball team entered the State Class A Tournament with their eyes on winning the title.
The Tigers got through that first hurdle, getting xx points from Isaac Asuma and enough balanced scoring from the rest of the team en route to a 68-57 victory over Nevis Wednesday at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Cherry will now play Hayfield at noon Friday.
Asuma finished with 31 points, but Noah Asuma chipped in with 13 and Sam Serna 10. Nick Serna, who had some crucial points, finished with eight.
“That’s probably the best team game we’ve played all year,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “Our sixth and seventh guys don’t do a whole lot of scoring, but their defense was outstanding.”
“Mathias (Warrington), who is one of Nevis’ big guys, our seventh man came in and gave him fits for a while and wore him down. Zach (Carpenter) was able to guard (JohnPaul) Benson. The last time we played them, he killed us. Everyone played huge.”
Cherry started out 0-for-4 from the floor as Nevis took a quick 7-0 lead, but two baskets by Isaac Asuma, a 3-pointer by Sam Serna and two free throws by Noah Asuma gave Cherry a 9-7 lead.
The slow start didn’t affect the Tigers.
“We knew the shots would eventually fall,” Asuma said. “We shoot a lot of threes and a lot from the field. We just had to keep shooting like shooters do.”
Christianson said, “We shoot a lot of mid-range jumpers. That’s 100-percent Isaac’s arsenal, a shot that he hits at a high clip. He can get to the rim whenever. You’re trying to get the highest-percentage shot you can get.
“We pass up a good one for a great one. From the second half of the first half on, he was getting to the rim. We got them in foul trouble. Our percentage was high.”
Cherry led 16-13 when Nevis went on a 9-0 run to take a 22-16 lead.
At 22-19 Nevis, Cherry went on a 11-4 run to close out the half to lead 30-26.
Cherry extended its lead to 12 with a 8-0 run to start the second half, then led 40-28 with 13:22 to play, holding Nevis scoreless for the first 3:30 of the half.
“We were trying to get north and south,” Christianson said. “There were times when we got stagnant, getting way too comfortable with passing the ball around the perimeter. We have to attack.
“They started doing that, and it creates stuff for everybody else. We took care of the ball, and we kept attacking the basket.”
Nevis got the deficit to under 10, but Cherry kept pounding away to lead 53-38 with 7:14 to play.
Zach Carpenter got into the act a little later with two-quick baskets, and Cherry had its largest lead of the game at 17 points, 59-42, with four minutes remaining on the clock.
“We go into the four corners that we do, but we don’t stall, make them come out and guard us and get to the basket,” Christianson said. “Zach, being a senior, doesn’t score a whole lot. He stepped up and finished those last two baskets.”
From there, it was a matter of whittling away at the clock, but Nevis had another idea,
Nevis got two-quick baskets by Mathias Gonvick and a steal and three-point play by Joe Houchin made it 59-49 with just under four minutes to play.
Nick Serna hit consecutive baskets to make it 63-52 with under two minutes remaining, and 10 points would be as close as Nevis would get the rest of the way as Cherry advanced into the semifinals.
After losing to Nevis by 20 points in January, this turnaround, according to Christianson, wasn’t surprising.
“At least not to anyone in this locker room,” Christianson said. “We're a confident crew, and we knew when we left there this was one we had to forget about. We didn’t have it that night.
“It was the only time this year where we haven’t played our game. We knew we were just as good as them.”
Nevis was led by Eddie Kramer with 15 points. Warrington had 12.
CHS 30 38 — 68
NHS 26 31 — 57
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 31, Noah Asuma 13, Isaiah Asuma 12, Sam Serna 10, Nick Serna 8, Zach Carpenter 4.
Nevis: Mathias Warrington 12, Eddie Kramer 15, Joe Houchin 7, Cain Mitchell 4, JohnPaul Benson 7, Austin Ahrendt 4, Devan Lindow 1.
Total Fouls: Cherry 21; Nevis 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 14-21; Nevis 14-21; 3-pointers: Noah Asuma, Sam Serna 3, Warrington, Kramer 3, Ahrendt.
