Tigers fall to Eagles in final game, take fourth at state tourney

ST. PAUL — After leaving it all out the court in a semifinal loss to Hayfield, Cherry High School boys basketball coach Jordan Christianson wasn’t sure how his team would respond in the third place game.
Both the Tigers and New Life Academy came out a little sluggish in the first half, but the Eagles had a little more in the tank as they defeated Cherry 75-50 Saturday at the Gangelhoff Arena on the campus of Concordia College-St. Paul.
The Tigers finished fourth out of around 152 teams in Class A, so that took nothing away from what they accomplished during the 2021-22 season, especially seniors Nick Serna, Sam Serna, Tommy Mancini, Bobby Mancini and Zach Carpenter.
“I’m proud of these guys for everything they’ve done,” Christianson said. “Those guys were huge for the younger guys. They would hang out with the seventh- and eighth-graders, picking them up and dropping them off for practice.
“I can’t say enough about how they created the culture for us. They were a close-knit group, really tight, on and off of the floor. They did a ton of stuff for us. They will be irreplaceable. I, and the team will miss them like crazy. It was a special year.”
According to Christainson, neither team came out on fire.
“We were both a little stagnant, especially on offense,” Christianson said. “The defenses were playing well, but we weren’t shooting the ball well. Both teams were getting good looks and not hitting anything.
“In the second half, they started hitting their shots.”
Christianson could see that his team was still clinging to the results of the game against the Vikings.
“We started out with an adrenaline dump from Friday, “ Christianson said. “We gave Hayfield everything we had to give. This one, from an emotional standpoint, it was a weird game, getting up early, having breakfast, cleaning out out our rooms and leaving the hotel.
“Even so, we were proud to be together, hanging out at Williams Arena and playing basketball. We tried to stay focused the best we could, but coming off a game like that, it was hard to keep up that same energy.”
Christianson did everything he could to turn things around in the second half, but the Eagles would be the team to start hitting shots, especially Kollin Kaemingk, who finished with 30 points. He connected on six 3-pointers.
“He was hitting shots from all over the place, from super deep,” Christianson said. “We had to deal with 6-foot-8-inches and 6-5 in the post. When we sagged down on their bigs, he did a good job finding the open spots.
“His guys were hitting him, and he lit it up. We knew it was our seniors last game, and we wanted to play hard and end on a high note. It never happened. (Kaemingk) scored 22 in the second half. He was crazy in the second half.”
Erick Reader also hit double figures for New Life Academy with 12.
Isaac Asuma finished with 18 points for Cherry. Isaiah Asuma had 14 and Noah Asuma 11.
Isaac Asuma was named to the Class A All-Tournament Team.
CHS 25 25 — 50
NLA 25 50 — 75
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 18, Noah Asuma 11, Isaiah Asuma 14, Sam Serna 3, Nick Serna 3, Zach Carpenter 1.
New Life Academy: Maxell Briggs 9, Kollin Kaemingk 30, Austin Woolf 7, Erick Reader 12, Colton Hendricks 7, Gavin Bertram 2, Colter Stone 4, Carson Ross 2, Charles Bryan 2.
Total Fouls: Cherry 15, New Life Academy 8; Fouled Out: Nick Serna; Free Throws: Cherry 2-5; New Life Academy 12-17; 3-pointers: Isaac Asuma 2 Noah Asuma 3, Isaiah Asuma, Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Briggs, Kaemingk 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.