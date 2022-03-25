Tigers fall short in semifinal clash with Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s not the outcome the Cherry High School boys basketball team envisioned, but the Tigers gave it everything they had.
Isaac Asuma scored 36 points, but Hayfleld’s experience won out as the Vikings defeated Cherry 72-61 in a State Class A semifinal contest Friday at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Asuma had to face a plethora of double teams, but he was still able to make it impossible for the Vikings to defend his play.
Ausma kind of expected it.
“In the game we played them before they were blitzing screens and doubling hard,” Asuma said. “We made some adjustments in this game. My teammates were in better spots, so I could find them.
“I would cut hard off of that. I could either kick it out or score the ball. It’s my competitive nature. We were down here to win this thing, so we had to go all out, 100-percent and finish it.”
Hayfields’ Isaac Matti was assigned to Asuma, and he gave him fits.
“He’s fast and he has a lot of moves,” Matti said. “For a sophomore, he’s good. I knew I was going to have my hands full, but he hit 36. It wasn’t much fun.”
Hayfield coach Chris Pack knew it was going to be tough to defend the Tiger sophomores.
“We knew he was going to get his points,” Pack said. “Our goal was to keep him between 15 and 25. It didn’t work. He shot well from the outside. It didn’t matter what we did.
“When he put it on the floor and tried to get to the rim, we held up well. He didn’t shoot that well the first time we played them, but he was feeling it today. Tip your hat to him.”
The Vikings jumped out to an 8-2 lead, prompting Cherry coach Jordan Christianson to call a timeout to settle his team down.
Nick Serna promptly hit a 3-pointer to get the Tigers within three, then Sam Serna hit a three to tie it 8-8.
Isaac Asuma got into the act with a steal and two points to give Cherry a 10-8 lead. Asuma hit another deuce on a 10-0 run to give the Tigers a 12-8 lead.
“It was similar to our game against Nevis,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “They started hot, and you could tell they had some jitters right away. I’ve been around these guys a lot. I could tell when they’re not playing at ease.
“I called timeout and told them, ‘We’re ready to play. Let’s hit them back.’ They responded and hit them back.”
Serna, who had 11 points, had a big hand in that response because he only had one thought in his mind.
“Our goal the whole time was to win the state championship,” Serna said. “That was our focus, but now, we have to go and win the third-place game.”
Hayfield went on a 7-0 run to tie it 18-18, but Isaac Asuma hit a 3-pointer to give Cherry a 21-18 lead.
Both teams traded baskets and it was 23-22 Tigers with 5:33 to play in the first half.
Hayfield then went on a 10-3 run to close out the half, taking a 32-26 lead at the break.
The Vikings, who are known for their 3-point shooting, did most of their damage from the inside.
“From playing them the first time, we both knew that there wasn’t going to be much new from both teams, it was going to be who played better on that given day,” Cherry assistant coach Jaylen Holmes said. “It was back-and-forth.
“They’re a team if you make one wrong decision or read, if you lean one way or the other, they’re going to cut or rip off of that and find a small opening. These guys did make their defensive adjustments on the fly. For the most part, we did that. All it takes is a couple of possessions for Hayfield to take advantage of it.”
The Vikings came out in the second half on a 8-3 run to make it 40-29, but Cherry responded with a 6-0 run and it was 43-36.
Hayfield was up 53-43 with 6:27 to play, but Isaac Asuma continued his strong play with five points to make it 55-48 with just over six minutes to play.
“Even though we went on some lapses, we competed the whole game,” Christianson said. “The last six minutes of the first half wasn’t ideal. We couldn’t take a play off, a minute off. Even though some of the plays didn’t end up in our favor, these guys played hard.
“They never took a possession off, a play off. They knew they had to do that against a team of this caliber.
A basket by Matti made it 57-48 Vikings with 5:11 to play, then the Vikings, who missed eight free throws in the first half, converted on six of them in the last couple of minutes to seal the deal.
“We’re proud of our guys, they and they should be proud of what they accomplished this year,” Christianson said. “We were always too small, always too young, but these guys have scrapped all year.
“We may have shown some signs of our youth during the game. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. We’ll focus on the third-place game and do some growing up.”Hayfield had four players in double figures led by Ethan Pack with 19. Easton Fitcher had 18, Mattie 16 and Zander Jacobson 15.
HHS 32 40 — 72
CHS 26 35 — 61
Hayfield: Zander Jacobson 15, Easton Fritcher 18, Isaac Matti 16, Ethan Pack 19, Kobe Foster 4.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 36, Isaiah Asuma 8, Sam Serna 11, Nick Serna 6.
Total Fouls: Hayfield 12; Cherry 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hayfield 14-29; Cherry 4-7; 3-pointers: Matti, Pack 2, Foster, Asuma 6, Sam Serna 3, Nick Serna 2.
