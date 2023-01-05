CHERRY — While the Cherry girls’ basketball team held a large lead heading into halftime Thursday in their contest with Deer River, the Tigers still wanted to clean up a few things in the second half and put the game away with little issue.
Cherry shored up their defense, limiting the Warriors to just 10 second-half points on their way to a 57-31 win at home.
Committing a few too many unneeded fouls in the first half, Tigers head coach Dan Grotberg said his team needed to change a few things defensively and bring the pressure on the boards. By the end of the game, it was clear the home team got the message.
“I was pretty frustrated at halftime,” Grotberg said. “We weren’t reading the refs. They were calling things pretty tight and I tell our girls all the time that that’s something you need to adjust to. You need to go by what the refs are calling and we weren’t doing that in the first half.
“We talk about playing position defense. That’s what I stress. Offensive rebounds are an issue for us but I thought we cleaned that up a bit. To give up 10 points in a half, I can’t complain about that.”
The Tigers got things going early on offense. Anna Serna got the scoring started with a bucket before Jillian Sajdak hit her first three of the night to make it a 5-1 game. Serna went 1-2 at the free throw line next before getting a putback bucket the next trip down to make it an 8-2 game.
The Warriors opened the game 3-8 from the free throw line, letting Cherry’s fouling problems slide a bit, but the Tigers made up for it offensively when Sadjak and Serna nailed back-to-back threes to make it an 11-point game, 14-3.
Deer River put their faith in Ella Storlie, who took the ball to the hoop again and again. If her attempts didn’t go in, she’d draw the foul and head to the line. The Warrior grabbed a rebound and a putback before hitting another free throw to get the deficit under 10, 19-10.
Serna stayed hot for the Tigers, scoring in the paint in transition before knocking down a three to make it a 24-12 game. Faith Zganjar then found success for Cherry, scoring on the step-through before nailing a pair of free throws the next offensive trip.
A Deer River three from Constance Bowstring stopped the Cherry run, but Zganjar scored two on two more Cherry possessions to make it a 16-point game, 33-17. Sadjak picked up the last four points of the half for the Tigers as they went into the break up 37-21.
At the break, Sadjak had 14 points for the Tigers with Serna adding 13. Storlie had 14 for Deer River.
With Storlie abusing the Tigers man-to-man defense, Grotberg said it was the team’s off-the-ball defense that needed the most fine tuning.
“My motto with our man-to-man defense is that it’s one person guarding the ball and four others helping. We weren’t doing that enough. We need to help out so they’re forced to kick it outside. We want to force them inside-out. If a team starts shooting the lights out, then you make adjustments from there.”
Cherry made the halftime adjustments and never let Deer River into the game in the second half.
Serna, Zganjar and Sadjak all kept busy in the final 18 minutes, but it was Kaylynn Cappo in the post that came alive for the Tigers, scoring eight of her 10 points to lead Cherry in the second half.
The Tigers limited Storlie to just three second half points as she finished with 17.
Playing solid basketball in a tough loss to Chisholm earlier this week, Grotberg said Thursday’s win helped show his team that they were on the right path in their game.
“I feel like our offense is moving better. It’s more efficient. The first part of the season, it was a lot of forced shots, forced passes and not seeing the floor. I feel like that’s getting better. If we can maintain that defensive intensity and positioning that we had in the second half and keep on the rebounds, then I think we’ll be right where we want to be.”
DR 21 10 — 31
CHS 37 20 — 57
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 5, Ella Storlie 17, Hannah Gullickson 3, Constance Bowstring 4, Paige Nason 2; Three pointers: Bowstring 1; Free throws: 12-32; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Anna Serna 17, Kaylynn Cappo 10, Faith Zganjar 12, Jillian Sadjak 18; Three pointers: Serna 2, Sadjak 3; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Kenna Ridge.
