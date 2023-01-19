MOUNTAIN IRON — With one of their key pieces out of their lineup with an injury, the Cherry Tigers got off to a slow start defensively against the hosting Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
But despite playing without standout Isaiah Asuma, the Tigers found a way to buckle down in the second half and limit the Rangers biggest threat, eventually coming back from down 13 to win 73-65.
His team trailing 34-28 at the half, Cherry head coach Jordan Christianson challenged his players individually to step up and help the team out. According to what the Tigers showed on the court in the second half, the message was received.
“I challenged a lot of them at half time,” Christianson said. “I kept it really real with them. I wasn’t sugarcoating anything and they responded like young men. A lot of kids will bury themselves and get mad that coach is getting on their case but these guys rose to the occasion and they took my constructive criticism. They picked it up as the second half went on and it was good to see them respond and find a way to come out with a win.”
Cherry won the opening tip but turned the ball over on their first possession. With MI-B getting the chance to strike first, Nik Jesch but up a three that was nothing but net, getting the Rangers off on the right foot.
The Tigers came up with multiple empty possessions to start the game and MI-B capitalized. Asher Zubich picked up a steal and dished it off to Jesch, who hit the open layup. On their next offensive possession, Zubich took it to the hoop for two and made a free throw for one more after being fouled on the way up.
Cherry finally got on the board when Noah Asuma drove right to the basket through a pack of defenders for two, but Jesch responded in kind with a bucket on the drive, forcing a timeout from Christianson with his team trailing 10-2.
Early, I really liked our team defense,” Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “Everybody was engaged and we were rotating very well, forcing the extra passes and that’s what you have to do against them. They’re so good off the dribble and so good one-on-one that the only chance you have is to make them make extra passes.”
After Asuma and Zubich exchanged three-pointers, Isaac Asuma got his first points of the night, pulling up for three to make it a five-point game. Kaleb Rinerson helped the Tiger cause with a bucket in the paint before Isaac added another to make it a one-point game, 13-12.
The Rangers got some breathing room thanks to five straight points from Zubich. Cherry’s Landon Ruotsalainen then hit a three of his own, but MI-B went off for another string of eight points to go up 26-15. Zubich and Josh Holmes saw buckets in the action but Braylen Keith stood out with a drive to the hoop for two, a steal and then a layup to close out the run.
MI-B extended their first-half lead to as high as 11 thanks to the offensive work of Zubich who found a way to score nearly every time he took it to the basket. Cherry closed the gap slightly to end the half with Noah Sundquist and both Noah and Isaac Asuma grabbing late points.
At the break, the Rangers led 34-28.
The Tigers opened the second half with a change in defense. Moving out of their man-to-man, Cherry switched into a box and one, with one defender always on Zubich no matter where he was on the court.
Despite Zubich consistently being double teamed while in possession of the ball, he managed to start the second half with seven straight points that put the Tigers down by 13.
The Cherry defense seemed to get the message from there after another timeout from Christianson. With 15:54 left to play, Zubich would score just five more points the rest of the way through.
Scoring still took some work on the defensive end. Sundquist picked up a steal and took it to the other end before slamming it home for two. The Tigers got the deficit within 10 when Andrew Staples pulled up for three and knocked it down. Noah Asuma then made it a seven-point game, picking up a rebound and putting it back in, 42-35, to force a timeout from Buffetta.
“We weren’t surprised that Cherry switched to the box and one,” Buffetta said. “We’ve faced it before. Their length and athleticism made us rush things a little bit but I’m still happy with the shots we got. We just needed more guys to knock them down.”
Managing to string together multiple stops in order to cut the lead down, Christianson said he hoped his players would do their best defensively to fill the shoes of the injured Isaiah Asuma.
“Isaiah is the catalyst of our team,” Christianson said. “Obviously we have Isaac and a lot of other guys but Isaiah is kind of the straw that stirs the drink. He’s our best on-ball defender and he just makes plays that I haven’t seen anyone else be able to make.
“That was one of the things I challenged our guys to do at halftime. Somebody has to fill that Isaiah role. You’re not going to be able to do everything he does to a T, but you’ve got to give us a little bit and step up defensively like he would.”
Cherry managed to make it a one-possession game at 45-43, but Jesch scored the next seven points for the Rangers to get the lead back up to seven, 52-45. Cherry, however, finally found a way to equalize thanks to the effort of Sundquist, who came alive to hit a three, score on an inbounds play and then knock down two free throws to tie things at 52 with 8:37 to play.
Tied again at 54, Sundquist hit another bucket that gave Cherry the lead for good, 56-54.
With Zubich limited offensively, MI-B had a number of shots just miss, either off the mark from long range or bouncing in and then out from under the paint. Empty possessions for the Rangers meant chances for the Tigers as they managed to extend the lead thanks to late work from Isaac Asuma, Carson Brown and Rinerson.
Cherry eventually extended the lead to eight at 70-62 but one last Jesch three gave MI-B a hope with 1:05 to play. The Rangers, however, couldn’t get the stops they needed and were forced to foul. The Tigers sank their late free throws and managed to come out with the win, 73-63.
Isaac Asuma led the Tigers with 19. Noah Asuma had 16, Sundquist 14 and Brown 10. Zubich led the Rangers with 29 while Jesch added 19.
On getting the win, Christianson said his team managed to play the game one possession at a time late and grow a big enough lead to hold off any late charges from the Rangers.
“We just kept preaching to focus on the possession at hand. Don’t think too much ahead. Those last three minutes, that’s an eternity so we needed to take things possession by possession. It was nice to see from us and respond in that way.”
Struggling on both ends of the floor in the early going, Christianson gave credit to the Rangers and Zubich and said the Tigers must start doing a better job in the early minutes of contests.
“We’ve started the last couple games slow and it’s frustrating because we have the capability to start fast and play fast. Tonight, it just didn’t happen. Credit to MI-B and to Asher Zubich because they were absolutely killing us in the first half. It’s not that our defense was lazy, but sometimes an offense like that is just better than a good defense. Once we were able to contain him a little bit, we were able to start rolling.”
Taking the loss, Buffetta said a win would have been preferred, but his team still played solid basketball for a majority of the game.
“Losing is never fun but that was a good high school basketball game. I thought both teams fought hard and hopefully we’ll do enough here to get a chance to see them later. I thought we did a great job defensively for three quarters of the game and then we got behind and started to rush things a little bit on defense. They got a few easy layups that you just can’t give up.”
Buffetta’s hopes are that his players play with a little bit extra confidence despite coming up short in the end.
“We need to move the ball and keep shooting with confidence. Tonight, I think we did that. We just couldn’t knock them down. The more we shoot confidently, the better we’ll be for it. We have enough shooters that are capable of hitting the shots we need.”
For his team to battle back from 13 down, Christianson says the win showed poise from his group even down a player.
“Games like this are good. You can learn from them and keep getting better. The guys knew we had work to do at halftime and things were still tough for us for a bit. But we battled through it. They showed me a lot of good things tonight as young men.”
Cherry (9-3) travels to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday and then hosts North Woods on Tuesday. Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-6) travels to Ely Friday and then hosts Cass Lake-Bena on Monday.
CHS 28 45 — 73
MIB 34 31 — 65
Cherry: Andrew Staples 3, Noah Sundquist 14, Isaac Asuma 19, Noah Asuma 16, Landon Ruotsalainen 3, Carson Brown 10, Kaleb Rinerson 8; Three pointers: Staples 1, Sundquist 1, I. Asuma 1, N. Asuma 1, Ruotsalainen 1; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Sundquist.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 4, Asher Zubich 29, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 1, Josh Holmes 4, Nik Jesch 19, MiCaden Clines 6; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Jesch 3, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 80,
International Falls 28
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Giants put together their best 36 minutes of play so far this season, dominating International Falls on the road Thursday 80-28.
Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said on the win that it was “easily our best game and the first opportunity to chart our growth as a team.” It was “a great team win supported by some strong individual performances.”
The Giants put four players in double figures with the win, led by Dakota Jerde’s 23 points. Cooper Sickel added 18, Hayden Sampson 16 and Cameron Jones 14. Fifth starter Brody Heinen contributed in other ways outside of the box score according to Skelton.
“He played his best game of his career by contributing all over with seven boards, three assists and two steals with just one turnover.”
On Jerde, Skelton said, “[He] played his best game and continues to improve, showing he can be a big part of our offense.”
Skelton praised the work of his post players in Sickel and Sampson, with Sickel going 9-11 from the floor and earning the double-double with 10 rebounds. Sampson earned a triple-double, picking up 10 rebounds and 10 assists with his 16 points.
Mesabi East will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Cook County.
ME 35 45 — 80
IF 16 12 — 28
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 2, Cameron Jones 14, Ethan Murray 5, Colin Anderson 2, Dakota Jerde 23, Cooper Sickel 18, Hayden Sampson 16; Three pointers: Jones 2, Jerde 1, Sampson 2; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 8, Niklas Anderson 2, Hendrix Torgerson 1, Ben Smith 3, Landin Budris 10, Carter Line 2, Michael Roche 2; Three pointers: Greenlee 1, Smith 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cromwell-Wright 53,
Mesabi East 49, OT
CROMWELL — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team took a five-point lead into halftime over hosting Cromwell-Wright but couldn’t stop the Cardinals from forcing overtime Thursday night tied at 48.
In the extra frame, the Giants fell just short as Cromwell-Wright secured the 53-49 win.
Alyssa Prophetled the Giants in the losing effort with 21 points. Marta Forsline added nine.
Sascha Korpela led all scorers, scoring 25 for the Cardinals. Emaleigh Olesiak chipped in with 11.
Mesabi East (8-6) host Esko on Monday
ME 26 22 1 — 49
CW 21 27 5 — 53
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 3, Gianna Lay 8, Alyssa Prophet 21, Marta Forsline 9, Allie Lamppa 6; Three pointers: Prophet 2, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 13-23; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Cromwell-Wright: Emaleigh Olesiak 11, Siiena Anderson 3, Marissa Dahl 3, Sascha Korpela 25, Mya Gronner 3, Isabella Anderson 4, Jill Anderson 4; Three pointers: Olesiak 3, Dahl 1, Gronner 1, I. Anderson 1; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Gronner.
North Woods 72,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 33
COOK — Hannah Kinsey put on a show Thursday night, scoring 48 points to lead the North Woods girls’ basketball team past Nashwauk-Keewatin 72-33 all while scoring her 1,000th career point in the process.
Kinsey’s dominance in the paint led all scorers and put the Grizzlies on the path to victory early on. Claire Clusiau led the Spartans with 10.
North Woods (7-8) travel to Red Lake next Thursday. Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-10) host Hill City/Northland on Tuesday.
