MOUNTAIN IRON — With one of their key pieces out of their lineup with an injury, the Cherry Tigers got off to a slow start defensively against the hosting Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.

But despite playing without standout Isaiah Asuma, the Tigers found a way to buckle down in the second half and limit the Rangers biggest threat, eventually coming back from down 13 to win 73-65.

