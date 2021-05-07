Thunderhawks down Bluejackets, 9-2

HIBBING — If there’s been one problem facing the Hibbing High School baseball team this season, it’s been giving up big innings.
The Bluejackets let one half inning do them in.
It happened again Friday as Grand Rapids put up seven runs in the third inning en route to a 9-2 victory over Hibbing at Al Nyberg Field.
This is becoming more of a trend than a mirage for the Bluejackets.
“We’ve done that repeatedly this year,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “That’s been our Achilles heel. Against Duluth East, we had two back-to-back big innings to start the game, then we find our way. That’s been absolutely killing us.
“You go back a few weekends, up to Warroad and Roseau, it’s the same thing, an inability to get out of innings. Today, it was one of our own making. They only had a handful of hits more than we did, but the difference was there were baserunners all over the place.”
The game started innocently enough as the Thunderhawks, in true Grand Rapids fashion, drew first blood with a manufactured run in the first inning.
Dan Wohlers led off with a walk, then he stole second. He advanced to third on groundout, then scored when Kodi Miller grounded out to third.
Grand Rapids starting pitcher Andrew Sundberg kept Hibbing off the board in the first and second innings, which set the stage for the crucial third.
The Thunderhawks would add seven runs in the third thanks to two walks, four hit batters, an RBI single by Myles Gunderson, an RBI walk to Sundberg and a grand slam by Ben Keske.
“He’s a big, strong kid, and he hits with some power,” Kinnunen said. “He hadn’t hit one yet this year, but early in the year, he was hitting the ball well. He went into a little slump, but today, he broke out.
“That’s good to see.”
The Bluejackets gave the Thunderhawks too many free baserunners.
“Overall, we had 11 free passes, four hit batters and seven walks, and with a good team like that, they’re going to make you pay,” Wetzel said. “They did with those seven runs. We either don’t make the big play or the big pitch at this point.
“We have to solve that mystery somehow. We have to keep running guys out there, and see if we can make some plays.
“That’s why we play the game, trying to get better at what we’re doing.”
The Bluejackets got one of those runs back in their half of the third when Evan Radovich walked, then with one out, Joe Scipioni hit a bad-hop single, sending Radovich to third.
Ethan Lund would hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball to make it 8-1.
The Thunderhawks got one run in the fifth as Keske singled and stole second. He scored when Kyle Henke’s single was misplayed for an error and it was 9-1.
Hibbing scored in the sixth when Wyatt Collins had a one-out single, then he stole second. Joe Allison hit a fly ball to right that was misplayed for an error, allowing Collins to score.
Other than that, three Grand Rapids pitchers, Sundberg, Chris Pederson and Wyatt Holcomb, limited the Bluejackets to just four hits.
Sundberg worked five innings, giving up two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Pederson worked one inning, giving up one hit, and Holcomb tossed one inning, giving up a hit and striking out two.
So far this season, pitching has carried Grand Rapids.
“We’ve pitched, and we’ve played defense a little bit, but we fell apart today and last night (against Hermantown) for a little bit,” Kinnunen said. “Our pitching has been good. We’ve thrown strikes, and made people swing the bats against us.
“Today, we pitched well again. All three of our pitchers pitched well. I was happy with them. We got some big hits, like we haven’t in the past. We swung the bats with runners in scoring position, and that helps you all of the time.”
Evan Vinopal started for Hibbing, working 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, walking four and hitting two batters. Logan Gietzen tossed 3.1 innings. He gave up six hits, struck out three, walked two and hit two. Josh Kivela tossed one inning, walking one.
Gunderson, Keske and Kyle Henke all finished with two hits.
Kivela, Collins, Evan Radovich and Joe Scipioni had the Hibbing’s hits.
