Thunder 16U take two against North Woods

VIRGINIA — Making up their rained out games from earlier in the week, the Rock Ridge 16U softball team faced off with visiting North Woods Thursday night and came away with two decisive victories.
In game one, the Thunder bats started strong and never let up as they cruised to a 13-3 win over the Grizzlies. In the second game, North Woods did everything they could to keep it close, but Rock Ridge battled in the end to come away with the 8-3 win.
Thunder 16U head coach Jeff Teasck says his team has come quite a ways this summer and Thursday night was a good way to see it work out in person.
“It’s just incredible how far they’ve come,” Teasck said after the doubleheader. “The way they’ve jelled through the summer, it’s been fun to watch. They’ve come a long way together. The pitching has been good and the catching has been good as well which has been key to a lot of this I think.
The Thunder worked three pitchers Thursday night including Alli Fink, Brynn Rozinka and Mayme Scott with Fink getting the start in the opening contest. She had little issue in the top of the first, putting the North Woods top three batters down in succession.
Rock Ridge wasted little time grabbing a lead as they saw five runs come across home plate in the bottom of the first.
A single from Fink pushed Lizzy Fultz to third after reaching on a lead off walk. Fink stole her way to second and two runs came in to score when the Grizzlies defense couldn’t handle a ball hit to short from Mimi Babiracki.
Babiracki took second and then made her way to third with Madi Klima reaching base on a dropped third strike call. Klima stole her way to second and Babiracki came in to score after Ava Dodge reached on another infield error from North Woods.
Klima now at third, Sophie Nemec brought the fourth run in with a sac fly to left. The final run of the inning came in not long after with Rozinka knocking a single up the middle to score Dodge.
North Woods put one on the board in the top of the second with Evelyn Brodeen reaching on a one-out error to the Thunder shortstop. She stole her way to second and then took third on a passed ball. A dropped third strike to Rory Bundy allowed Bundy to reach first while Brodeen came home to score after the throw to first, 5-1.
Not settling for the lead they had, the Thunder added four more to their tally in the bottom of the second. Lily Hashey led the inning off with a monster triple to left field off of the pitcher Brodeen. One out later, she was brought home on an RBI single to center from Fink.
Brodeen nearly got out of the inning, grabbing the second out quickly, but an RBI double to center from Klima scored another run. Rock Ridge wasn’t done yet, with Dodge ripping a double to left to score one before Nemec knocked one to left as well to grab another run, 9-1.
The Thunder added their 10th run of the game in the bottom of the third. Rozinka knocked one up the left side to start. The ball managed to get away from multiple outfielders as Rozinka rounded the bases with a charge. By the time the ball came in, she was on her way home and snagged an inside-the-park home run to put her team up 10-1.
North Woods grabbed two back in the top of the fourth off Fink. Jaime Scott singled to right to start the inning. She moved to second on a fielder’s choice and then to third on a single up the left side from River Cheney.
The first run of the inning came in with Brodeen knocking a double to center to score Scott. Cheney made it home shortly after with Bundy being taken out at first on the fielder’s choice.
That was as close as the Grizzlies got all game, however, as the Thunder added on two more in the fourth. Both runs came home thanks to Dodge, who knocked a single up the left side to score Fultz and Fink. Rock Ridge added on one final run in the bottom of the sixth. Hashey reached on another lead off triple before Babiracki brought her home with a single up the middle, putting the final score at 13-3 after six innings.
The visiting team in game two, the Thunder got on the board quickly again, but this time with just one run in the first inning. Scott hit a single to shallow left to lead things off, stole her way to second and then came home on a single to center from Rozinka.
Rock Ridge wouldn’t score again until the top of the third off of second-game starter Addison Burckhardt. Fultz reached on a leadoff walk and then stole her way to second with Scott at the plate. Scott flew out to right with the Grizzlies outfielder making a fantastic diving catch for the out. The extra effort allowed Fultz to tag up and make her way home for the run.
The spectacular efforts weren’t finished that inning either with Rozinka earning another inside-the-park home run, this time on a hit to left-center that made it a 3-0 game for the Thunder.
Rock Ridge extended their lead once more in the top of the fifth with Babiracki getting the inning started with a leadoff bunt single. She stole her way to second and then moved to third on a fielder’s choice. Scott joined her on the corners after taking a walk.
A wild pitch to Ellie Teasck allowed Babiracki to come home and Scott to take second. Scott then stole her way to third and then came home with Teasck hitting an RBI single in the infield, 5-0.
The Grizzlies got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Brodeen hit a one-out single to center to get things started. She moved to second on a passed ball and then stole her way to third with Bundy taking a walk to put runners on the corners.
Brynn Chosa at the plate, a dropped third strike allowed Brodeen to come in and score with Rock Ridge diverting their attention to the play at first, making it a 5-1 game.
The Grizzlies cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the fifth with Grace Bundy taking a one-out walk from Scott to reach. A thunder throwing error allowed Bundy to take third with Burckhardt taking a walk to put runners on the corners.
Jaime Scott then reached on an error, allowing a run to come in and score. Burckhardt and Scott eached advanced a bag on a wild pitch. Rock Ridge grabbed the second out at third, but Burckhardt came home to score to make it a 5-3 game.
The Thunder didn’t allow North Woods to get any closer as they quickly responded with three more runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Rozinka knocked in the first run of the inning with an RBI single to left. Two more runs came in with Dodge at the plate. Dodge knocked a single up the left side to score one with the North Woods outfielder fumbling the ball on the field, allowing another run in to make it 8-3.
Fink closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh much like she opened it in the top of the first of the opener: with a quick 1-2-3 inning that didn’t give the Grizzlies much of a chance.
After the game, Teasck commended his team for getting the job done after a long layoff from the week of July 4.
“I gave the girls that whole week off. They’re being pulled in 100 different directions and they were tired so they needed some rest for sure. The games on Monday got moved to Thursday so we came in a little early to hit and do some fielding and I think it paid off. We hit well and we fielded well. Late in the second game, you could tell we were a little tired but the girls were awesome.”
In the first game, Teasck noted that his team was seeing the ball particularly well off of Brodeen.
“They tattooed the ball in that first game. They made the plays and it was fun to watch them do things really well.”
In the second game, even when things got close, Teasck said his team managed to buckle down and take care of business in the end.
“It’s a close game near the end there and we just had to finish. North Woods kept their foot on the pedal and they were pushing us so we responded and put some runs on the board to put it away.”
Of his three pitchers, Fink (seven innings pitched Thursday), Scott (two) and Rozinka (four), Teasck said having too much pitching is always a welcomed problem to have.
“Alli Fink throws strikes and she’s super steady. Brynn Throws gas and she’s tough to catch up with. Mayme was mixing it up in there too and she was throwing well and she’s working at it. She’s come a long way and all three have been exciting to watch.”
Rock Ridge will close out their Arrowhead Summer League schedule this coming Monday when they host Mesabi East for a pair of games.
“We had a good battle with them earlier in the year and I think the girls are looking forward to finishing on a high note. Tonight was a step in the right direction for this good group of girls.”
