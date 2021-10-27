Three Rangers eye state berths

MOUNTAIN IRON — While the Mountain Iron-Buhl cross country team has plenty of state hopefuls in their ranks ready for today’s Section 7A meet, all eyes will be on senior Jeffrey ‘JD’ Kayfes as he hopes to earn a spot at next week’s state meet.
“He’s just such a talented runner,” first-year head coach Alicia Nelson said of the veteran runner. “It’s his senior year and he’s worked so hard. Every year he comes in and gives it his all and doesn’t question anything we have him do. He works hard and does what we asks of him. It’ll be his last section meet so I think all eyes will be on him tomorrow for us.”
Coming into this season, Nelson said Kayfes didn’t necessarily believe he was as strong as he’s shown this season, but as the meets have gone by, the confidence in himself has grown and prepared him for sections.
“I just don’t think he was aware of how great he was. At the beginning, I told him how talented he was and how I believed he could run in college. He was a little surprised by that and I told him he could absolutely do that. So he’s been looking into that lately and I think he could be looking forward to more running even after high school.”
On the girls side, twin sisters and sophomores Kate and Liz Nelson will both aim for state berths and possibly a section title for one of them. Their coach says the front of the pack will be fast but believe they can make it to state again with strong performances.
“They know they’ll have to work at that. Aubree Skelton [of Mesabi East] and maybe other runners we haven’t seen yet will be fighting for that top spot. They know they have to do their best if they want to get back to state or even win the whole race.”
Of her three biggest state hopefuls, Nelson says they’ve all been in this scenario before so it’s about staying in control of their own race.
“They’ve been here before. They’ve all been to state and all been running sections before. They just have to know how to run this race and stay positive. I think they can all do that and go further than they ever have before.”
As a team, Nelson is excited for her runners that have been putting in the effort since the beginning of the season and seeing where they finish in the biggest meet of the season.
“Everyone feels ready and they’ve just been working so hard this season that it’s exciting to see just how much better they are now compared to where they started.
“We’re working on building a team mentality with all of them and bringing out their potential. It’s been wonderful to watch them realize how well they can do.”
Competing in the new Section 7A, Nelson says the Rangers might not be ready to compete at the team level, but she does have some other hopefuls that are aiming for high finishes.
“A few of our runners have shown us that they’re ready to take those next steps to be strong competitors. Rylen Niska and Leighton Helander both on the boys side I think have potential to finish high on Thursday.”
Cool temps and a possibility for rain are in the forecast at the Cloquet Country Club but Nelson believes the elements should work in the Rangers’ favor.
“Cooler temps seem to work better for us. The kids run better and the heat just isn’t as fun to run in. They don’t even mind the rain. Staying dry would be preferred but I don’t think the rain is something they’re concerned with.”
On the course itself, Cloquet lends itself to quicker times and is generally more flat, leaving Nelson to expect some fast times across all runners.
“The kids can normally put together some pretty fast times on this course so I think they’re excited for that and ready to see just how fast they can go.”
Ultimately, the biggest meet of the year should be an exciting one for MI-B and their runners, whether they’re in contention for state or not.
“The kids have been excited for this all season long. We have a good mix of younger and older competing and they all want to show what they can do on the course.”
The 7A Championships will start today at 11 a.m. in Cloquet.
