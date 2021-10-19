VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls’ tennis teams will be well represented at next week’s State Tournament after a strong showing from the Bears and Devils at Tuesday’s Section 7A Individual Tennis Finals.
In the doubles finals, the third-seeded pair of Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa from Virginia defeated the No. 4 team from Eveleth-Gilbert in Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette, 6-3, 6-2. With the top two finishers heading to state, both pairs punched their tickets to next week’s big dance.
In singles, Eveleth-Gilbert junior and top overall seed Lydia Delich defeated No. 2 seed Ella Sell from Pine City 6-2, 6-4. The win is Delich’s third section title (second in singles) and will mark her fourth overall appearance at the state tournament, only missing out in 2020 due to no state tournament being held.
Beginning with doubles, Fink and Lamppa opened play with the No. 7 team from Eveleth-Gilbert in sophomores Julia Lindseth and Mylee Young. Fink and Lamppa had the upper hand over the Bears duo, winning 6-3, 6-2 to head to the finals.
In the other semifinal match, Torrel and Beaudette took on the No. 1 overall seed in Addison Sell and Allison Unverzagt from Pine City. In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, Torrel and Beaudette took down the Dragons pair in straight sets, 7-6(6), 6-3. In both sets, the Bears found themselves down 3-0 before climbing their way back into things to take the match.
With Fink and Lamppa taking on Beaudette and Torrel, it was the Virginia pair that had control of the match from the beginning, securing the 6-3, 6-2 win to earn the section crown. Coming together as doubles partners for the first time this week, the pair said there were some nerves but their friendship and chemistry together carried them through.
“Ella and I had never played doubles together before,” Fink said. “I’ve played singles for a very long time so I didn’t know how we would play together. There were some nerves but once we got on the court I felt pretty good.”
“Coming into the last match, I felt pretty confident that we could win the whole thing,” Lamppa said. “But we had to play our hardest and we did that. We played our hearts out on the court.
“Ava and I have been friends for a while and I think that connection made the whole thing work. We really communicate well together.”
“We just know each other really well and know where the other is on the court,” Fink said. “Even off the court we help each other out. We communicate well and know what to say to each other.”
Earning a trip to state as seniors also made the whole thing that much sweeter for the Virginia pair.
“That was definitely a goal for us,” Lamppa said. “After we lost in teams to Eveleth, I think we knew we wanted to fight even harder for this.
“It feels even better beating an Eveleth team to make it to state. I love them but the whole team has struggled mentally against Eveleth this year so we wanted to go in stronger and come out on top.”
In the end, the hard days of practice with their coaches and teammates ended up deserving some recognition as well.
“We had a great team behind us and some really great coaches,” Fink said. “They’re so awesome and helped get us ready to play in these matches.”
For Torrel and Beaudette, the loss in the finals stings, but still advancing to state is section runners-up is a good consolation prize.
“It’s really exciting to be at this point,” Beaudette said. “I knew coming into this second day it would be a lot tougher than the first and we had to work hard to get here but it paid off.
“It took a lot of focus,” Torrel added. “But it feels good because we were the fourth seed and we still made it to state so it feels good to kind of exceed that and get second.”
On their upset win over Pine City in the semifinals, the pair said it took some quick learning and on-the-fly adjustments to turn the match around.
“We figured out how to play against them and really how to play together,” Beaudette said.
“We were down and it just came down to the fact that we had to pull it together,” Torrel said. “And we did just that.”
In the third place doubles match, Lindseth and Young faced off with Sell and Unverzagt, where they lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. The pair finished the tournament in fourth place.
In singles, Delich began her day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over the No. 5 seed Anna Fink of Virginia. In the finals, Delich cruised in the first set 6-2 against Ella Sell, but things got a bit closer in the second.
Delich took an early break to lead at 1-0 and then 2-1. Sell managed to break back, however, to go up 3-2. Delich picked up her game from here, winning four of the last five games to take the set 6-4 and the match in straight sets.
It was the second meeting between Delich and Sell since last Friday with Delich picking up the win at last week’s team final. Getting ready for the Pine City standout once more, Delich said she needed to play even better than the first time if she wanted to come out on top again.
“I knew that I had to play smarter today than I did last week,” Delich said, “I had to keep my focus the whole time. Last time we went into a tiebreaker and I wanted to stay away from that today and prove that I could do it. Ella played really well too so it was a good match overall.”
With Sell getting the match back on serve in the second set, Delich said it came down to having confidence in herself in order to close things out.
“I knew I could do it and I knew I could finish the match but I had to be a little more confident in my game. I had to keep it going one point at a time. I was missing a couple shots here and there so I had to play like I did in the first set and come back stronger.”
Making her fourth trip to state, Delich says her goal for herself is to play as hard as she can and not let the pressure of the moment get to her.
“I just want to go down and play hard and I don’t want to come in nervous. In previous years I’ve been nervous. I might win a match and then lose the second but this time I want to play relaxed and have fun and show people what I can do. I know I’m good enough to compete down there.
In the third place singles match, Virginia’s Anna Fink faced off with Duluth Marshall’s Meredith Boettcher, with Boettcher winning straight sets 6-1, 6-0 with Fink finishing fourth overall.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jessica Kralich noted the strong play from Delich, Torrel and Beaudette on Tuesday and commended all three on making it to state.
“All three of them have worked so hard to get here and it’s amazing to see where they’ve come from looking at the beginning of the season until now,” Kralich said. “Lydia has the experience and she’s played in these big matches so down at state she just needs to stay focused on her match. If she can keep her head in it the whole time, she will excel down there.
“Katelyn and Anna, being first timers, they need to come in with confidence. I know they’re fully capable of competing with the teams down there and if they believe in themselves I think they can perform well at state.”
Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati noted the great teamwork of Fink and Lamppa and congratulated the duo on finding a way to make it to state in their final season of high school tennis.
“I think they just both wanted it so bad. This is their last shot.” Rosati said. “They’re seniors and they knew they had to step it up if they wanted to see state this year.
“They’re a part of the last Virginia team and I think they’re great representatives for our team and for our program.”
When it comes to playing in Minneapolis, Rosati says the duo just needs to be ready for some tough competition and stay out of their own heads.
“They know they’re going to see some really good teams down there so they’ll have to be ready for it but I think a positive is that they won’t know anyone down there. They won’t know their backgrounds. Sometimes when you know who you’re playing against, you might think too much about what they’re doing and get in your head a bit. I think they can use that to their advantage.”
—
The Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament will begin next Thursday at the Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Draws for the singles and doubles tournaments will be released early next week.
