Mesabi East senior Elli Theel (center) is surrounded by her family and coaches as she commits to run track and field for the University of Jamestown beginning next school year.

AURORA—Mesabi East track and field has become synonymous with success both at the high school level and at the next level.

Friday afternoon showed to be a continuation of that with Giants senior Elli Theel committing to run track for the University of Jamestown starting next school year.

