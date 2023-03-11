AURORA—Mesabi East track and field has become synonymous with success both at the high school level and at the next level.
Friday afternoon showed to be a continuation of that with Giants senior Elli Theel committing to run track for the University of Jamestown starting next school year.
A decorated runner for the Mesabi East program over the last six years, Theel has been a state-level competitor since she was in seventh-grade, competing in both the 100 meter dash and the 4x100 relay at multiple state meets for the Giants, to go with many other accomplishments.
When it came time to look ahead to her future and how track fit in with her academic plans after high school, Theel said committing to the Jimmies felt like the right decision.
“I toured a lot of schools and Jamestown stood out to me. They’re a smaller school but they have an indoor and outdoor track to practice on. Some of the other schools I saw, I had to travel to practice on their track. The coaches were really welcoming. I got to meet some of the team and it was a good experience overall. Jamestown kind of feels like home. I like the smaller school feeling of it.”
Mesabi East co-head coach Steve Ekman says the Jimmies are getting not just a solid athlete, but a solid person when they bring Theel onto their lineup next year.
“They’re getting a hard worker and someone that’s willing to give it her all, all of the time. Hopefully she’s got some really good mentors there to teach her. There’s some differences between college and high school but I know she’ll be willing to learn and listen to whatever her coaches and mentors have to say.”
While in school, Theel says she plans to study medical laboratory science. On why she’s been so successful in the sport and wanted to continue on with it, Theel says it came down to just having a good time while doing it.
“The track team and our coaches are what keep me coming back to the sport,” Theel said. “I really think running is something I enjoy and all of those things have made me want to stick with it and get better at it.”
Reaching state as a seventh grader, Ekman says Theel has only improved year after year leading up to her senior season.
“The last few years was probably her biggest advancement in what she’s been doing. She was always good, even in the earlier years but there was a spell in there where she plateaued a bit. The last two years, she’s really stepped up a lot in her abilities and I think that comes with growth and that comes with a knowledge of the sport.
“She’s more aggressive and more in tune of what’s going on in her events. She’s gone to camps and really has shown that willingness to learn from other people. When you see someone take that extra step, it shows that they’re really committed to getting better. We help her as coaches as much as we can and we want to get better for her as well, but she goes above and beyond trying to improve on her abilities.”
Theel will be the 13th Giant under Ekman and co-head coach Kari Hunt to run at the collegiate level. On the level of community support Mesabi East track and field athletes receive, Ekman says it’s a cornerstone of the program.
“It’s really important for our kids to have that. She’s had mentors growing up that she could learn from. They gave her their support and I think it just rubs off onto the next person in line. That’s kind of been our mantra. We’re here for everybody all the time. We’re one family. When it’s their turn to take the reins for that role, they step up and do it.”
Signing alongside her dad and grandmother while being surrounded by teammates, friends and coaches, Theel says the support has plenty of significance for her.
“It really helps. Seeing the support is really great. Seeing everyone here means a lot to me.”
As she gets ready for her final season of high school track and field, Theel says she’s ready to keep things rolling one last time in red and black.
“I’d like to set some more PRs and improve as much as I can. And I just want to have fun. Hopefully I can make it to state one more time.”
