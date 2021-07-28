The start of something new

EVELETH — When it comes to high school football, building a new program from the ground up can take some work.
Sean Streier and Matt Anderson, co-head coaches of the new Rock Ridge football team, expect there to be some challenges as the program takes its first steps this year. They hope this week’s 1st Annual Wolverine Football Team Camp will help combat those challenges and get the players who attended a step ahead of the game.
Going from two teams to one, Streier says the transition so far has been smooth for the athletes, especially those that have put in the time already this summer with team weightlifting.
“A small number of these guys have been together all throughout the summer bonding in the weight room,” Streier said. “For another chunk of these kids, this is the first time they’ve truly worked together and it’s going pretty seamlessly so far. For some of them, it feels like they’ve been teammates for as long as they can remember.”
Anderson noted that the more time the players spend together before the season actually starts, the better off the team will be for it.
“We’re getting to know the kids and they’re getting to know each other slowly, but surely. We can only hope they start seeing each other as brothers and not rivals and that might be tough at first. There’s old traditions on both sides and we’re not trying to get rid of those traditions, but we are trying to make some new ones and create something positive for both sides.”
The players at this week’s five-day camp have been working on all phases of the game from offense to defense to special teams. Some systems will be new to some players while others are more familiar. Getting players from both schools on the same page will be key according to both coaches.
“The defense is completely new for these kids,” Streier said. “The offense is new for the Eveleth-Gilbert side. Virginia has some more experience with this offense so it’s more of a refresher for them. It’s nice. It takes away a little bit of the learning curve once Aug. 16 rolls around.”
“We’re trying to alleviate some of the kinks you have at the start of the season by introducing things at this camp,” Anderson said. “The kids here will be ahead of the game. We’re giving them some offense, giving them some defense and trying to key them in on how it’s all going to work.
“We had a mini camp in June and the kids that went to that as well as this know the most about what’s going on. We expect them to help get us on the field faster and be leaders and teachers once we all get together.”
Being a first-year program, every little bit of work in a positive direction can pay dividends in the future according to Streier.
“Coach Matt Anderson and I have both agreed that we want these kids to come together as one unit as best they can,” Streier said. “As many people know up here, it’s been separate forever but we’re preaching that we’re one now. We’re coming together as one team and we need to work together. That’s the biggest thing we’re looking for. Obviously we want to win, but coming together and playing as one team is our No. 1 goal for us.”
Anderson agreed, mentioning the need to forge ahead and not look back.
“I think the coaches are more familiar with each other right now compared to the kids so we want to keep melding these two groups from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia together,” Anderson said. “We have to figure out what pieces each community is bringing and see what we have available to us. There will be some fighting with the old guard but we have to start putting that away because it’s official. There’s no going back.
“This isn’t new for some of these kids. Some of them have been Wolverines already. Some parts will be easy and some parts will take more work.”
In addition to the varsity camp, a three-day junior high camp ran from Monday to Wednesday. According to Streier, the junior high camp was a great tool for the incoming seventh graders to learn about tackle football.
“We weren’t sure on how many seventh graders we would have but we wanted to give them a jump start if they did come out and give them a little more confidence going into the season. The first year of tackle football can be intimidating so we wanted to show them the basics and teach them how to do things the safe way.
“For some kids, they know they’ll be out here when fall camp starts, but some are still on the fence so we tried to use it as a way to join the program. The more the merrier.”
Anderson said the turnout for the junior high camp was strong at just under 40 kids. He also expects that number to jump sharply when the actual season starts.
“We think that number could double come the time fall camp starts. Those kids at the junior high camp flew around and had fun. We worked on a little bit of everything with them and tried to make it as good a time as possible.”
The junior high program had also come together as one the year prior, becoming Rock Ridge last fall. Anderson paid note to the eighth graders in that group who had already spent a season together as Wolverines.
“It was really cool to see a crew that had already worked together from last year. They know each other’s names and they might be wearing yellow or blue but they get real loud when we break it down on Rock Ridge and Wolverines. They’re embracing it and we only hope our varsity and JV do the same thing.”
The first team camp a success so far, the coaches hope future summers can see something more frequent come together.
“It’s hard to get everyone together for a week,” Streier said. “Summer is a busy time. Some kids work or they have baseball or they have family trips. We did our best with picking the right time for this camp and we want to do more in the future.”
“We understand kids have other priorities in the summer,” Anderson said. “But we hope in the future we become a bigger priority and we can do something once or twice a week in future years. It’s definitely going to get better but it takes time and effort to start something from the ground up.”
Ultimately, the coaches acknowledged that their team could face some steep adversity in their first season. The key to overcoming that will be to embrace it.
“We’re going to have some battles,” Anderson said. “As we come together and work through this I hope our guys embrace the change and step up to the adversity. Most importantly, we hope that they have fun out on the field together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.