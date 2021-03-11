Sundquist more about success for ‘Streaks

CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist isn’t into individual goals.
The Chisholm High School junior is more about team success, but if his individual play helps in that process, so be it.
That’s exactly what has happened this season for Sundquist, who reached the 1,000-point milestone against Mesabi East on Feb. 16.
The Bluestreaks are 9-7 on the season, with only one senior, which means Sundquist has been playing more than one role on the team. He’s a scorer, a rebounder and he plays solid defense.
“He’s a heck of a leader,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “He helps our young guys on the court quite a bit, especially when they’re out of position. He’s vocal on the court, which is helpful to me.
“He’s like a second coach on the floor.”
Sundquist had a good role model to follow — his brother Eli.
“He was good at that,” Sundquist said. “He didn’t care about scoring or where his stats were. He cared more about winning. He wasn’t a selfish player. He taught me a lot about basketball, things like passing, dribbling, shots and stuff like that.”
That’s what Fleming likes most about Sundquist. He averaged 20 points per game last year, but there’s more to Sundquist than just scoring.
“Defensively, he gets a lot of deflections, he rebounds, he makes steals and blocks shots,” Fleming said. “We move him around a little bit to shake up our defense a little bit.
“If we have somebody we need to slow down or shutdown, we put Jude on that side of the floor, either in a box-and-1 or a triangle-and-2. We can put him on any of the stronger players.”
Sundqust doesn’t mind the extra load, according to Fleming.
“It goes without saying that we’re a young team,” Fleming said. “When they see the way Jude plays, I’m hoping that sinks in with these guys. As they get older, they see what’s important.
“It’s getting that key rebound at times and not just concentrating on the basket.”
Still, when Fleming needs someone to score, Sundquist can put up points in a hurry. Sometimes he’ll put up 30, and other times it might be 10.
It all depends on the game situation.
Against North Woods in a 64-63 win, Sundquist only had six points, but he dished out 15 to 20 assists.
“They concentrated on shutting him down, so he was finding whoever was open,” Fleming said. “He was finding the open guys, like Noah (Sundquist) and Sean (Fleming) and that helped us get that win. He’s unselfish, which is nice.
“Game in, game out he’s consistent. I know what to expect from him. Whether he’s scoring 30 points or 10, it’s not a big deal for him. He concentrates on winning.”
Even so, Sundquist said it was cool to make the 1,000-point club at Chisholm. His name can now be mentioned with some talented Bluestreaks.
“Up until that game, I never thought about hitting it,” Sundquist said. “I wanted to go out there and win, but once I hit, it was a relief off of my back. We have a good team this year, a lot better than last year.
“I want to win this year and prove to everyone else that we’re one of the top teams in the section. Scoring isn’t at the top of my list. I can score when I want to, but I want to be at the top of the section.”
Whatever Sundquist is doing, it’s working.
“We’re looking to finish above .500, which we are now,” Sundquist said. “Last year, we were 9-17. We weren’t playing as a team. Nothing clicked. This year, we’re a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.