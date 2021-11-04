Sullivan, Sladek to take mother-daughter connection to state

HIBBING — Serena Sullivan knows what it’s all about to participate in a State Cross Country Meet.
As a freshman at Hibbing High School, Sullivan was a part of the last team the Bluejackets sent to state in 1995.
Those memories still come flooding back, even today, and they became more prevalent when Hibbing won the Section 7AA title last Thursday in Cloquet.
Sullivan, who is an assistant coach on the team, was ecstatic for the entire team, but she has one more reason to be proud, her daughter, Mileena Sladek, is a part of the team that will be running at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the State Class AA Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Not many people get to experience a state meet, but to have a family member to share it with makes it more special.
“It’s a unique experience,” Sullivan said. “Not all parents get to experience being with their child at an important event like this. It’s going to be something that she and I are going to be able to cherish as a lifelong memory.”
She still cherishes those memories from 26 years ago.
“What I remember is having fun with my teammates,” Sullivan said. “You create a bond with those girls that you’re not going to get anywhere else. Even to this day, when I run into them once in a while, it brings you back to that time.
“It’s a memory they’re never going to forget. They will be able to pass that on to their children’s children if they want to. It’s something that nobody can take away from them.”
It’s a memory that almost never happened.
Sladek was a runner as a seventh-grader, but she took two years off.
“I always thought that it was too hard, and I couldn’t be as good as my mom,” Sladek said. “It took too much time. I would get tired, but I did miss it a lot because everyone would tell me the stories about what was going on and how they did.
“I missed being a part of the team. When I came back this year, I was excited because I finally got to be a part of the team again.”
Trying to get her daughter to run was like pulling teeth, according to Sullivan.
“Prior to this year, it was forcing her to go,” Sullivan said. “During COVID, our whole family would go out on our runs, and she would complain the entire time. She was bored, but it wasn’t anything strenuous for her.
“It was those moments where our family realized she definitely had something else, but she has to figure that out by herself. Whatever she decides to do with it, that’s up to her.”
Sladek never got any pressure to run again, and when she came out this season, Sullivan was shocked.
“I’ve always known that she is, deep down, a talented runner,” Sullivan said. “She’s an overall talented athlete. She’s good at gymnastics. She loves gymnastics. She’s been doing that for 10 years now.
“I also realize that I can’t force her to do what I want her to do. I’m letting her figure it out on her own. This year, she’s finally tapped into that. We’ll see where the future goes.”
Even after missing two years, Sladek became Hibbing’s top runner during the season.
“I wasn’t expecting her to kind of stand out from the other girls like she has grown into,” Sullivan said. “Little by little, she realized she could push it a little more, maybe it’s not as difficult as she it was.
“That’s when her competitive side came out, and she wasn’t going to let anybody take that from her. It was great to see.”
Sladek took pride in being the No. 1 runner because she likes the idea of being more like her mother, but more importantly, she was a part of the team again.
“I missed everyone’s interactions with each other, making each other laugh, being like a big family,” Sladek said.
Now, that family will be doing something that hasn’t been done in quite some time.
Sullivan said they should embrace this opportunity.
“They should realize that they’re a lot more talented than they give themselves credit for,” Sullivan said. “I run with them every day. As coaches, we know what they’re all capable of doing.
“They have to realize what they are capable of doing.”
When the race begins, it would be easy for Sullivan to focus on one runner, but she won’t allow herself to do that.
“I don’t necessarily look at it from that point,” Sullivan said. “I care about all of these girls equally, and I care about how all of them do. It’s easier for me to calm down if I know that I have family that will be there cheering her on as well.
“I can focus on all of the girls because they all worked equally hard to get where they are.”
Sladek is looking forward to the opportunity.
“I’m excited to be doing what my mom did when she was a kid,” Sladek said. “I’m excited to go to state, after she got to go to state. I’m excited to be with her while I’m there.”
