‘Streaks overcome slow start, win 3-0 over Vikings

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm volleyball team got off to a rough start on Tuesday night against Littlefork-Big Falls.
But the Bluestreaks picked it up after listening to coach Pam Pioske and went on to beat the Vikings in three straight games, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15.
“I told them that we have playoffs coming up pretty soon and if they’re not ready to play like we weren’t in that first game, we’ll be out quickly,” Pioske said.
The first game saw teams trading points with the Bluestreaks hitting a few serves into the net while a few more went long.
Chisholm finally took a lead with Gabriella Walters serving. They grabbed a 13-9 lead but that would not last too long.
The teams traded points until the Vikings grabbed a 19-16 lead and forced Pioske to take a timeout.
“We just were not doing good things at all,” Pioske said. “Every chance we had in that first game we didn’t capitalize.”
Following the Bluestreaks timeout, Chisholm got the serve back after a Vikings error.
The teams then traded points until the Bluestreaks grabbed a 23-21 lead and forced the Vikings to take one of their timeouts.
The Bluestreaks did what they had to do at the net following the timeout and won the game 25-23 with Olivia Hutchings winning a tip at the net to take the set.
“We were lucky in that first game,” Pioske said. “We knew that we had to play a lot better in the second set.”
The Bluestreaks did just that.
The Vikings jumped out to a 4-2 lead but Chisholm got hot and started to collect points at the net and on the serve.
A big Ashley Panichi block at the net tied the game at 4-4 while a Lola Huhta tip and Hannah Kne ace serve made it 7-4 Chisholm.
Kne wasn’t done serving yet. The senior collected two more aces and suddenly, the Bluestreaks were up 9-4.
Chisholm continued to put pressure on the Vikings and extended the lead to 11, 21-10. They added a couple more points and a Hutchings ace ended the game at 25-13.
“That should have been how we came out in the first game,” Pioske said. “It was a much better game from us.
Game three was a lot like game two. The Bluestreaks broke open a 4-3 contest due to the serving of Hutchings with a pair of aces putting them up 6-3.
The Vikings fought to stay in the game but the Chisholm front row was just too much.
A handful of Ava Silvestrini kills at the net extended the Chisholm lead and Hutchings mixing up her serves kept the Vikings off guard.
The Bluestreaks front row kept the Vikings from scoring the easy points and Chisholm was able to coast to the 25-15 final game.
“They know that the playoffs are coming up and we have to be playing our best volleyball,” Pioske said. “If you don’t play well in the playoffs, you’re out quickly.”
Silvestrini ended the night with seven kills and two ace serves. Huhta collected six kills and 10 digs, while Kne had 19 set assists.
The Bluestreaks are back in action today, when they travel to Northland.
VOLLEYBALL
Northeast Range 3,
Silver Bay 2
SILVER BAY — The Northeast Range volleyball team was unable to overcome a slow start Tuesday against Silver Bay as they fell to Mariners in five sets (25-6, 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 15-11).
The Nighthawks spread the love when it came to kills with Allison Flug leading the was with six. Maizy Sundblad had five, Danica Sundblad and Else Bee four and Morgan Bush three. Maizy Sundblad also added three aces, nine set assists and 10 digs.
Bee added 15 digs, Danica Sundblad had 14 digs, Bush had eight digs and Ezra Chamberlin was a perfect 9-9 from the service line.
Northeast Range will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.
Greenway 3,
Aitkin 0
COLERAINE — Lexi Hammer had 40 assists and five digs as the Raiders beat the Gobblers in three, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 Tuesday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Kyra Williams had 16 kills and 13 digs for Greenway; Miranda Gernander had nine kills and 14 digs; Nadia Rajala 10 kills; Klara Finke four blocks and two kills; and Jocelyn Mikulich seven digs and one kill.
Hibbing 3,
Duluth Marshall Marshall 2
DULUTH — Bevie Fink had two aces, five digs and 26 assists as the Bluejackets beat the Hilltoppers in five, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 15-13.
Jordan Fredette had four aces for Hibbing. Jenna Sacco-LaMusga had 17 digs; Ava Weyrauch four aces, six digs and 12 kills; Marisa Sibell seven kills; and Brooke Siekkinen 13 kills.
Ely 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
ELY — The Ely volleyball team picked up win No. 22 on Thursday, sweeping visiting Mountain Iron-Buhl 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-12).
Natasha Fulkrod, Hannah Penke and Clare Thomas all finished with six kills for the Timberwolves. Fulkrod added three blocks, Penke had three aces andThomas finished with six digs.
Madeline Kallberg had five kills, 15 set assists, two blocks and two aces. Rachel Coughlin led the team in aces with 10 to go with nine digs. Kate Coughlin led the team in blocks with four and Sarah Visser led the team in set assists with 19.
“It was nice to get everyone on the floor,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “We even got to work on some new skills. We plan to continue to build our stamina in practice and refine some skills that we need to work on.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.