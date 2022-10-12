‘Streaks overcome slow start, win 3-0 over Vikings

Chisholm's Olivia Hutchings and Littlefork-Big Falls Lacey Eidman battle at the net during Tuesday night's game in Chisholm.

 Mark Sauer

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm volleyball team got off to a rough start on Tuesday night against Littlefork-Big Falls.

But the Bluestreaks picked it up after listening to coach Pam Pioske and went on to beat the Vikings in three straight games, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15.

