Rock Ridge senior Cameron Stocke has been named the 2022 All-Iron Range Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

VIRGINIA—Cameron Stocke and the rest of the Rock Ridge boys’ cross country team set some pretty lofty goals for themselves heading into the 2022 season.

Ranking highly across the state all season long, the Wolverines aimed for a top three finish at state this past November. Ultimately claiming second overall as a team with Stocke finishing as the individual runner-up out of 160 runners, Rock Ridge was just two points shy from a state title that was ultimately won by Mankato East.

