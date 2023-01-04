VIRGINIA—Cameron Stocke and the rest of the Rock Ridge boys’ cross country team set some pretty lofty goals for themselves heading into the 2022 season.
Ranking highly across the state all season long, the Wolverines aimed for a top three finish at state this past November. Ultimately claiming second overall as a team with Stocke finishing as the individual runner-up out of 160 runners, Rock Ridge was just two points shy from a state title that was ultimately won by Mankato East.
Setting out on the state meet course for one final time, Stocke knew within the first 20 seconds that he was going to have quite the race for himself. He did just that, smashing his personal best by around 30 seconds with a time of 15:24 and finishing just behind his future Golden Gopher teammate Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine.
For his stellar final race and his tremendous cross country career over the past six years, Stocke has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Preparing for his final state meet, Stocke said there was a wide range of emotions running through his head in the leadup to that fateful Saturday.
“I was actually kind of scared even though I probably shouldn’t have been,” Stocke said. “I felt I was in better shape than my times reflected but I knew there were some kids down south that were dropping really fast times. I just had to tell myself that, realistically, I was pretty close.”
On the day of the race, Stocke said his nerves evaporated once he heard the music near the starting line. The excitement had begun and Stocke turned to his teammates to deliver a pre-race speech that he typically doesn’t give.
“On the starting line, I told the guys that no matter what happens, we should be proud of ourselves because we deserve this. We put in a great amount of work this whole season and even in the summer too. No matter what happens, we should feel good about this.
“Giving a speech like that is not like me and they probably didn’t listen much anyway because we were all so pumped up or nervous. But I felt like it was the right time to say it. I’ve grown really attached to this team. Maybe it’s because I’m older and my teammates are my age, but I felt the need to share that with them before the race.”
Stocke led his final state meet for about two and a quarter miles, nearly 75% of the race. After a tough gravel hill, a small group of runners passed Stocke. Seeing the group that went on ahead, Stocke knew he could probably get back in front of all but one of them by race’s end.
“They made their move too early. There was no chance I was catching first but I knew I could pass the rest of them and felt pretty good physically while doing it.
“Right when there was about a quarter-mile left, I could see my coaches yelling and cheering. Then I saw the U of M coaches and they were yelling too and I knew I couldn’t let them down so I started going and had to make my move.”
Crossing the finish line in second place, Stocke said things were a whirlwind after that while he waited for his teammates to come in. As Jake Bradach, Jack Kendall, Connor Matschiner and Jared Delich all crossed the finish line, Stocke and the Wolverines thought they had a legitimate shot at winning a state championship.
“Everyone was running great times. It was the times we needed to have if we wanted to be in contention. We knew it was going to be close and seeing them cross the line, it was a great feeling. It was the moment we had talked about all season.
“Initially, we heard a lot of different things. We heard we were third and then we heard we won but then before we got into the building, quite a few people were saying we were second. Once we knew it was by two points, we realized how close it really was.”
Despite just missing out on that state title, Stocke said the team accomplished their original goal from when last season ended.
“We wanted to be on the podium, top three. We were really happy with second. It was kind of bittersweet but kind of not. Everyone ran their hearts out that day so there wasn’t much more we could have done.”
Owning two state titles from track and field already, Stocke knows the feeling of winning one individually. Coming so close with an entire team, however, was a new feeling for him.
“Standing on that podium with the team was a special moment. We’ve talked about that exact moment for months. To finally be there with everyone in that moment, I had to soak it up. It came pretty close to how I pictured it. It’s one thing to talk about winning a state championship, but it’s another to try and go do it.”
With every emotion running through his head after the race, just one stood out to Stocke.
“It was mostly elation. You can finish a race in one of two ways. You can just be gone and super out of it, which isn’t a bad thing because you pushed yourself really hard; or you can run so well you’re just full of adrenaline and you just feel it going through you and you’re ecstatic. As soon as I was done, I was just happy. But four or five hours later on the bus ride home, it hit me hard. I didn’t talk to anybody for like three hours because I was so tired.”
Dealing with the finality of his high school cross country days being over, Stocke said things weren’t easy for him initially. With a few weeks to go until the start of the Nordic ski season, there wasn’t a whole lot for the runner to do in that time between sports.
“It’s honestly been tough. There was so much going on and we were very focused for a very long time. The first couple weeks, I had nothing going on because skiing hadn’t started and I was taking a break from running.
“I was a bit depressed to be honest. We were very close as a group and many of my teammates said going to practice was the highlight of their day and it was for me too. Not seeing each other every day was tough. I spent a lot of time reflecting on things and I try not to look at past pictures because it makes me sad.”
But with cross country over, Stocke’s mind can still turn to the upcoming track and field season in the spring.
“We know we have track season now so we’re still looking forward to that but once that ends it’ll be very tough. For now, a few of us as teammates are running every once in a while. It feels much different now but it was tough at first. Last track season was kind of a letdown for me personally so this year I really just want to smash every single PR out of the water. I’m pretty focused on that.”
Looking back at his high school cross country career, Stocke feels pretty satisfied about what he and the rest of the Wolverines accomplished.
“I’d say I feel pretty fulfilled. Obviously, I would have liked to win a state title but I think, in the long run, I overcame a lot of different challenges over the past six years. This was the only season where it felt like I clicked on all levels. To end with my best season and the best people around me, that’s a good way to end.”
Stocke says that the team aspect of the sport is one of the biggest things he’ll take with him from cross country.
“When you have a bunch of motivated individuals with a common goal, it’s pretty remarkable what you can achieve. Track is so individualized but in cross country, everyone’s working towards the same thing. There was a quote I heard once that went something like, ‘You don’t know much about a person until you’ve talked to them right after they’ve finished running.’ And it’s true. You’re in a vulnerable place, tired and not thinking clearly. You get to know a lot of people that way and that’s what this team felt like.”
Seeing the successes he had, even as a young seventh grader, Stocke said he had no idea back then what the sport had in store for him.
“It’s been a ride. I’d describe it as a very up-and-down roller coaster. There were a lot of setbacks to deal with that some people don’t even know about but it all came together at the end so that’s the good thing about it. Seventh grade Cam probably didn’t know any of this. Eighth grade Cam was a much better runner but even then I couldn’t have predicted all the great people I’d meet and become super close with.”
—
In addition to Stocke, the 2022 All-Iron Range Boys’ Cross Country team consists of: Jake Bradach, Jack Kendall, Connor Matschiner, Jared Delich, Casey Aune and John Kendall of Rock Ridge; Nikolas Casper, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, Mason Adler, Zane Phoenix, Brenden Sylvester, Seth Barton and Larson Curnow of Grand Rapids; Benjamin Plackner, Riley Koran, Levi Danielson, Bryce Nielsen, Brayden Nielsen, Hunter Milstead and Isaac Danielson of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Alex Burckhardt and Sawyer FierkeLepp of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range and Caid Chittum of Ely.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.