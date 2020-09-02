Stocke, Liz Nelson win season opener

VIRGINIA — Area cross country runners were able to get their first taste of racing this year at the Virginia Triple Triangular Invitational.
Virginia’s Cameron Stocke was the winner on the boys side of the meet with Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson winning the girls event.
Hibbing took home the girls team title with 46 points, while the Ely Timberwolves were champions on the boys side, also with 46 points.
Changes were made to the meet to help combat COVID-19 with restrictions including no more than three teams running at once with no more than 25 racers per starting line.
After all three heats of each race were finished, the times were merged together to create the final results.
Virginia’s Stocke took home a commanding win on the boys side with a time of 16:32.6. He beat out Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Geno Uhrbom by over a minute with Uhrbom stopping the clock at 17:39.3.
On Stocke’s finish, Virginia head cross country coach Andy Del Greco said it was a good start for the star runner.
“He’s got some good experience behind him with going to state and competing with the best,” Del Greco said. “It’s a good start. His PR from last year is under 16 minutes but it’s the beginning of the season. He’ll get back to where he was and continue to get better. He’s a strong, disciplined runner.”
Ely then took home the third, fourth and fifth place positions, helping secure their team win. Emmett Faltesek was third (17:53.9), Jasper Johnston fourth (18:14.9) and Gabriel Pointer fifth (18:18.6).
Daniel Olson finished sixth for GNK with a time of 18:23.3 and shortly behind him was Virginia’s Dallas Hammer in seventh (18:35.1). The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys were paced by Jeffrey Kayfes, taking home eighth with a time of 18:51.9.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Dave Taus said Kayfes performed well on Wednesday in his first event since last year’s state meet.
“He did well for a first race,” Taus said. “With the way the meet was ran, you weren’t really sure where the other runners were unless you were running with them. So he performed well despite not seeing everyone he was competing with and I think that shows how important mental toughness will be this season.”
Hibbing’s David Platt finished in ninth with a time of 18:51.6. The Blue Devils Owen Engel rounded out the top 10 with a time of 18:58.5.
On two more of his runners finishing inside the top 10, Del Greco said Hammer and Engel’s finishes were a result of the hard work they put in during the offseason.
“They really put in the work and the time and effort over the summer and they’re going to start seeing the rewards from it,” Del Greco said, “It wasn’t really a surprise to see them do so well but it was really nice to see them put together such nice runs. They’ve earned it.”
In other local results, Jared Delich led the way for Eveleth-Gilbert in 15th place (19:33.6) while July Abernathy paced Chisholm in 37th (21:54.2).
On the girls’ side Mountain Iron-Buhl twin sisters Liz and Kate Nelson took home the top two spots after finishing just two-tenths of a second apart from each other. Liz Nelson took home the victory with a time of 20:46.2 while Kate Nelson was second at 20:46.4. With two of his runners occupying the top spots, Taus said the close finish between them was indicative of how they compete at practice.
“That’s just how competitive they are,” Taus said. “Liz and Kate have been running pretty much all summer and it shows with how well they performed today and how they always push themselves. They ran neck and neck from start to finish and that’s exactly how they run at practice too. They’re always pushing each other.”
Virginia’s Alex Wercinski finished in third place with a time of 21:24.3. Ely’s Zoe Devine was fourth (21:37.1), while Hibbing’s Jocelyn Strukel was fifth (22:05.4). On Wercinski’s top three finish, coach Del Greco said she’s been faster before but she put out a good performance after the long layoff caused by the loss of spring sports.
“She’s ran faster before, but I think most of these runners have,” Del Greco said. “It’s only the first meet. But I think a lot of them are chomping at the bit after missing out on the spring season and Alex was one of those people that came out strong today. She knows there’s room for improvement but she’s working hard and setting herself up to have a really strong season.”
Ely’s Phoebe Helms took home sixth (22:07.5), GNK’s Baylie Norris was seventh (22:13.3) and Hibbing’s Aune Boben was eighth (22:18.3).
Virginia freshman Emma Lamppa took home ninth place with a time of 22:40.4 while Hibbing’s Reese Aune rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:44.5.
Del Greco said Lamppa’s performance Wednesday was great for a freshman and said the younger runners are coming in faster and ready to run each year.
“She’s one of the girls that we’re going to have to watch and see what she’s able to do. It’s only the first meet so let’s be patient first and see what she can bring. You can tell she’s a good athlete and she’s going to be a good runner. These young kids are ready to get out there and race and even the ones running on the junior varsity side held their own. They performed well.”
In other local results, Layla Rajkovich led Chisholm with a time of 24:48.2 (18th place) while Maggie Landwer paced Eveleth-Gilbert with a time of 25:50.6, enough for 25th.
Both coaches agreed that the first meet of the season was important in establishing a baseline for runners as the season progresses.
“We were, overall, very encouraged by the times we saw today,” Taus said. “It was a positive experience for most of our kids. The young kids got to run their first meets and the returning letter winners came in knowing what to expect and they were able to perform well with only a few weeks of practice under their belt.
“Now that they have these starting times we can see where everybody is sitting and work to improve on those. All these kids want to keep pushing each other and keep working hard. COVID has sure made everything different so far so it’s going to be one of those years where you’ll have to be mentally prepared for some things you’re usually not accustomed to.”
For Del Greco, getting his team to adjust to the shortened schedule is a top priority when it comes to their season-long development.
“We have to make adjustments with the way the season has been shortened,” the Virginia coach said. “Now that kids have their times from the first meet we can really start putting together our plans for how we want to challenge them from here. We’ve had some nice teams these last few years and the kids are ready to improve even more. It’s a fun dynamic to have and I think they’re ready to face whatever challenge is in front of them.”
On the running of the meet itself, Del Greco said keeping things COVID-safe was an extra challenge but things went off well when all was said and done.
“To stretch out a meet over the entire day like that, there were definitely some challenges there. Making everything COVID-safe and trying to keep social distancing going wasn’t easy. Our AD and a whole lot of parents and volunteers helped us get everything set up and we couldn’t have done it without them. It’s really showing us that we’ll have to be ready to adjust one meet at a time. That’s all we can do right now.”
Virginia Triple Triangular Invitational
Girls team results: 1, Hibbing, 46; 2, Ely, 64; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 78; 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 84; 5, Virginia, 86.
Boys team results: 1, Ely, 46; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 47; 3, Virginia, 62; 4, Hibbing, 90; 5, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 145; 6, Eveleth-Gilbert, 149; 7, Deer River-Northland, 156; 8, Chisholm, 219.
Girls individual results: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:46.2; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:46.4; 3, Alex Wercinski, V, 21:24.3; 4, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:37.1; 5, Jocelyn Strukel, H, 22:05.4; 6, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:07.5; 7, Baylie Norris, GNK, 22:13.3; 8, Aune Boben, H, 22:18.3; 9, Emma Lamppa, V, 22:40.4; 10, Reese Aune, H, 22:44.5; 11, Gianna Figueroa, H, 23:05.2; 12, Jorie Anderson, H, 23:07.1; 13, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 23:16.4; 14, Karly Mann, GNK, 23:22.4; 15, Brynn Vollom, Ely, 24:15.0; 16, Addison Hess, H, 24:25.8; 17, Kaari Harsila, V, 24:25.9; 18, Layla Rajkovich, Chisholm, 24:48.2; 19, Miriam Milani, H, 24:50.2; 20, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 25:05.8; 25, Maggie Landwer, EG, 25:50.6; 26, Amara Wilcox, 25:53.6.
Boys individual results: 1, Cameron Stocke, V, 16:32.6; 2, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 17:39.3; 3, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:53.9; 4, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 18:14.9; 5, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:18.6; 6, Daniel Olson, GNK, 18:23.3; 7, Dallas Hammer, V, 18:35.1; 8, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 18:51.3; 9, David Platt, H, 18:51.6; 10, Owen Engel, V, 18:58.5; 11, Jake Cochran, Ely, 19:03.4; 12, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 19:04.5; 13, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 19:07.8; 14, Weston Marx, GNK, 19:13.7; 15, Jared Delich, EG, 19:33.6; 16, Zach Rusich, H, 19:48.3; 17, Bryson Larrabee, H, 19:49.1; 18, Rylen Niska, MIB, 20:04.2; 19, Dylan Johnson, V, 20:12.3; 20, Connor Matschiner, EG, 20:24.6; 21, Ethan Roy, H, 20:30.6; 22, Daniel Rudolph, MIB, 20:38.3; 23, Joey Bianco, Ely, 20:46.8; 24, Aiden Hecimovich, V, 20:49.6; 25, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 20:49.8; 27, Taite Murden, H, 20:57.8; 28, Oliver Stevens, H, 21:01.3; 29, Owen Hendrickson, H, 21:09.4; 31, Anthony Hecimovich, V, 21:24.2; 32, Jon Hakala, Ely, 21:25.8; 34, Ethan Zlimen, EG, 21:46.6; 36, Ethan Aune, H, 21:50.8; 37, July Abernathy, C, 21:54.2.
