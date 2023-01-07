Asher Zubich

Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Asher Zubich has been named the 2022 All-Iron Range Football Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—“Don’t look down.”

That’s the one mantra Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Asher Zubich says might stick with him for the rest of his life, even after his football playing days are over.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments