Stars blank Wolverines at Hoyt Lakes Arena

HOYT LAKES — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team ran into a red-hot Academy of Holy Angels squad on Thursday.
Sophomore Audrey Garton scored four times and the Stars took advantage of a Wolverines team that took too many penalties and skated away with an 8-0 win at Hoyt Lakes Arena.
“There is no doubt that they are a great team,” Wolverines head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “When they were on the power play they moved the puck around and fired the puck on our net.”
The Stars jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 3:58 into the contest when Gorton scored her first goal of the night, beating Rock Ridge goaltender Daisy Andrews.
Just 11 seconds later the Stars made it a 2-0 game when Grace Clements took a Harper Poehling pass and beat Andrews. Reagan Loichles also assisted on the goal.
Holy Angels made it a 3-0 game when on the power play, Isabella LaMere took an Ella Low pass and beat Andrews. The period came to an end with the Stars up 3-0.
Celeste Rimstad only had to turn away two shots in the period while Andrews kicked out nine.
“They really put the pressure on us,” Fitzgerald said.
The Stars made it a 4-0 game a little over six minutes into the second period when LeMere picked up her second goal of the contest. Clow picked up her second assist of the night on the play.
With time starting to run out in the period, another penalty was called on the Wolverines. Just nine seconds into the Stars power play, Gorton picked up her second goal of the game. Clow and Berit Loichle assisted on the goal.
oly Angels was not finished yet. With just 30 left in the period, Gorton completed her hat trick when she took a Clow pass and beat Andrews.
The Rock Ridge netminder kicked out 19 shots in the period.
“She was tough out there,” Fitzgerald said. “They kept firing the puck at her and she stood strong out there.”
The third period was played in running time. The Stars got a goal from Tea Opitz to make it a 7-0 game.
They closed out the scoring with Garton scoring her fourth goal of the contest taking a pass from Clow and beating Andrews. LaMere also assisted on the goal.
Andrews ended the game with 38 saves, while Rimstad kicked out 12.
The teams will face each other again on the 29th when the Wolverines will travel to the Richfield Ice Arena. The Wolverines will then lock up with Visitation on the 30th at the Tria Rink in St. Paul.
“Like I told the girls after the game tonight, I was proud of the way they hung in there tonight,” Fitzgerald said. “We will see that team again next week and will have to be ready to play their type of game.”
HA 3 3 2 — 8
RR 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1, HA, Audrey Garton (Unassisted) 3:38; 2, HA, Grace Clements (Harper Poehling, Reagan Loichle) 4:09; 3, HA, Isabella LaMere (Ella Clow) PP, 8:02;
Second period — 4, HA, LeMere (Clow) 6:05; 5. HA, Gorton (Berit Loichle, Clow) PP, 13:59; 6. HA, Gorton (Clow) 16:30;
Third period — 7, HA, Tea Opitz (Sara Cooney) 4:23; 8. HA, Garton (Clow, LaMere) 6:57;
Goalie saves — HA, Celeste Rimstad 2-4-1 — 7: RR, Daisy Andrews, 9-19-10 — 38;
Penalties — HA, 3-6; RR, 6-12;
