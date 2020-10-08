Spartans hold off Bears in season opener, 3-2

NASHWAUK – The Nashwauk-Keewatin and Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball teams needed five sets Thursday to decide their season opening contest. In the end, the Spartans fended off a late comeback from the Golden Bears to get the win 3-2 (25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 14-25, 15-12).
Nashwauk-Keewatin looked to be in prime position to sweep Eveleth-Gilbert early on as the Spartans raced out of the gate to early leads in the first two sets. In the first, N-K took advantage of some early E-G errors to take an 11-4 lead, forcing a timeout from Bears coach Beth Bittmann.
The Spartans kept their distance, however, and continued to pull away in the opening frame, with kills from Addy Gangl and Johnny Waldvogel leading their cause. The Bears’ errors didn’t do them any favor as the slow start cost them game one, 25-12.
Eveleth-Gilbert got on the board first in the second set with a kill from Emily Kemp making it 1-0 for the Bears. The Spartans then scored four in a row during a stretch that included a kill and a block from Gangl. The two squads kept things close in the second set with Nashwauk-Keewatin holding the largest lead at 11-7. From there, the Bears capitalized on a pair of N-K errors and then made it a one-point game on a kill from Ava Thompson.
Spartans head coach Jessica Noonan took her first timeout of the game leading 11-10 but the Spartans couldn’t[BR1] shake off Eveleth-Gilbert so easily in the second. Eveleth Gilbert went point-for-point with Nashwauk-Keewatin and used the arms of Kemp, Afton Roberts and Joey Westby to stay in the game.
At 21-21, an ace from Maggie Landwer gave E-G the lead, but the Spartans closed things out, scoring four of the last five points to take the second set, 25-23, and a 2-0 lead in the match. The final stretch was capped off by a Gangl kill on the last point.
Down 2-0, the Bears weren’t ready to go home without a fight and seemed to be fully awake as the third game progressed. Down 3-1, a tip, a kill and a block from Kemp, as well as an ace from Roberts gave E-G the lead. This time, they would hold onto it and force N-K to be the ones playing catch-up.
A kill from Cadyn Krmpotich and a Spartan error gave the Bears the 8-5 lead, forcing another N-K timeout. Kemp continued to find her form at the net and added more kills and tip points to her tally in the third game. Eveleth-Gilbert nearly put the game away on the serve of Roberts who served up three aces in a row later on to make it 20-12 in favor of the visitors.
The Bears let the Spartans get in close near the end, but they managed to pull out the third game 25-20 to keep themselves alive.
The fourth game was another close one between the two team as they played to a 15-14 E-G advantage 29 points in. From there, however, the Golden Bears broke loose once again and tilted things in their favor. Brooke Thyen put down a kill, Landwer etched a pair of aces and Kemp scored on two kills and a block help E-G close out the fourth set with a 10-0 run. Winning the fourth 25-14, the teams were knotted at a two and found themselves in a winner-take-all fifth set.
Eveleth-Gilbert ran out to the early 4-1 lead but the Spartans clawed their way back in and knotted things at four thanks to a kill from Waldvogel. N-K grabbed the lead themselves and stretched it to three points on a trio of Bears errors.
Later up 10-7, the Spartans saw that lead disappear as a kill from Thyen and back-to-back N-K errors knotted things at 10. It looked like the fifth set would go the Bears after they scored twice more to make it 12-10, but the Spartans rallied off five straight points to close things out, taking the final set 15-12 and the match 3-2. During the final 5-point stretch, Gangl put down two more kills to lead N-K.
On her team getting the season opening win, Noonan said showing up on night one was crucial for her squad.
“It sets a precedent for the rest of the season,” Noonan said. “It sets the tone for these girls that they have the ability and talent to win against a team as strong as Eveleth-Gilbert.”
On taking a 2-0 lead only to see it slowly disappear, Noonan said her girls were tired after the second set and that conditioning is clearly a key in the early parts of the season.
“We were definitely a little slow in the third and the fourth. That affected everything, from communication to court positioning. Our passes weren’t going where they were supposed to go and we were stuck playing defense more than offense and that let Eveleth back in the game.”
After the Bears’ slow start, Coach Beth Bittmann told her girls that they had to ignore the first two games and start over in game three. Bittmann says the girls took that to heart and pushed all the way to a fifth set.
“I was so proud of the way they came out and played that third game,” Bittmann said. “I told the girls the first two sets were done, and we had to come back and fight in the last three and that’s what we did. We definitely had some jitters in that first game and started playing a bit better in the second but we didn’t really hit our stride until that third set and I think we really played well after that. Kudos to Nashwauk and their net play tonight. They had some nice girls at the net that shut down some of our big hitters and that made a big difference in the game.”
On the lower quality of play from her girls in the third and fourth set, Noonan said the difference was found in which team controlled the net.
“Every time the ball hits the floor on our side, it’s a point for them,” Noonan said. “The net was key and in the third and the fourth, Eveleth was getting better hits against us and we were sending too many free balls over. We had to focus on bringing the offense back to our side in the fifth set.”
Bittmann had high praise for the play of Roberts, who stayed on the court for every point of all five games.
“She never came out for us tonight and she was tired by the end of things,” Bittmann said. “But she was strong and consistent all night long. She read the floor so well and hit the ball to the right spots.”
Bittmann also said hitter Kemp also had a strong night, as did the E-G setters. They’ll have to work on a few things before their second game, however.
“Our passing wasn’t great but I kind of expected that on night one. That’s typical in the beginning. I think we learned tonight that we have to be better servers and we have to communicate better on the court. Communication was a big reason we lost. But I’m still proud of these girls. We played five tough games and made some spectacular plays along the way.”
Looking forward, Noonan says her team will have to focus more on conditioning if they hope to close out matches in less than five games.
“We have to be better at talking and have some more stamina. We can’t be tired on the floor in the third and fourth sets. Even if you are tired, you have to find your place and get to where you’re supposed to be.”
In the end, just being able to play volleyball when a few weeks ago a season didn’t seem possible was a big positive for Noonan and her team.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster with the season moving back and forth between seasons and having fall training sessions. We might even be able to have fans at the games starting next week and I think that’s going to be a big positive for us this year.”
