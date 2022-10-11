Spartans continue strong season with sweep of Grizzlies

NASHWAUK — When was the last time the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team was eight games over .500?
According to Spartans coach Jessica Noonan, it’s been a long time, but Nashwauk-Keewatin got there Monday with a 3-0, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 victory over North Woods in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
The Spartans are 14-6 on the season, which is uncharted territory for the team, but they’re enjoying every minute of it.
“They’re working well as a team,” Noonan said. “We don’t have as many people with attitudes on the court. They mesh well together, and we’re having a lot of fun right now, all of us.”
It all started in set one where the Spartans jumped out to an early lead and never let the Grizzlies get back into the game.
“My front-row hitters played hard at the net,” Noonan said. “We shut down their hitters early on, which made them make a lot of errors. They hit a lot of balls out-of-bounds. They were getting frustrated.”
According to North Woods coach Kandi Olson, that first set set the tone for the entire match.
“We were flat all night long,” Olson said. “We couldn’t get into our groove. We tried everything we could to try and flip that momentum. I give all the props to Nashwauk. They came out and stayed hot the whole night.”
Especially in set two as Nashwauk-Keewatin ran out to that 16-point victory.
“It was important that our girls stayed with high intensity the entire time,” Noonan said. “They didn’t let up, and they didn’t get down when they made a mistake.”
The only way North Woods could stop the Spartans’ momentum was big kills, but the Grizzlies couldn’t muster much of an offensive attack.
“For some reason, we couldn’t put the ball down on the other side,” Olson said. “We were a little off sync all night long. We couldn’t get our groove on. I have to give everything to Nashwauk.
“They put on a heck of a game today. We couldn’t counteract it, and flip the switch to turn ourselves on to a second gear. We needed to do that, and we couldn’t find it today. They were so focused, and everyone, on our side, could feel that. They had something to do with it, absolutely.”
North Woods finally came to life in the third set as it was a back-and-forth affair, but once Nashwauk-Keewatin took a 9-8 lead, the Spartans didn’t relinquish it.
Noonan liked the way her team handled some adversity.
“I thought they did a nice job of sticking together, and not getting frustrated with themselves,” Noonan said. “They corrected their mistakes after the other team earned a point.”
The Grizzlies were led by Talise Goodsky with 19 set assists; Skylar Yernatich with eight kills and 11 digs; Laruen Burnett five kills and 10 digs; Hannah Kinsey five kills; Addy Hartway two kills and 11 digs; Madison Dantes 22 digs; and Tori Olson nine digs.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Addy Gangl with 16 kills, one ace and seven blocks; Claire Clusiau five kills and one ace; Gracie Ranta two kills; Careese Milstead two aces and 13 assists; Katie Kinkel one ace and seven assists; Jayla Larcom one block; and Ava Gangl one block.
Greenway 3
Rock Ridge 1
COLERAINE — The Raiders got 18 kills and 15 digs from Kyra Williams en route to the 3-1, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11 victory over the Wolverines Monday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Lexi Hammer had 31 assist and 17 digs; Miranda Gernander six kills and nine digs; Ava Johnson four kills and three digs; Klara Finke three kills and three blocks; Cecilia Vekich 15 digs; Lydia Johannsen two blocks; Jocelyn Mikulich 25 digs; and Frankie Cuellar one kill and one block.
Proctor 3,
Mesabi East 0
PROCTOR — The Mesabi East Girls’ volleyball team couldn’t overcome a slow start Monday night as they fell to Proctor 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-23).
Maija Hill led the team in the loss with five kills and two blocks. Hannah Sahr added four kills and two aces. Allie Lamppa had 17 set assists and Gianna Lay added three kills and five digs.
Olivia Sahr had six digs, Alexa Undeland had four digs and Marta Forsline finished with three kills.
Mesabi East will travel to Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.
Northeast Range 3,
Duluth Marshall 0
BABBITT — The Northeast Range volleyball secured a win on their home court Monday night, sweeping Duluth Marshall 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-19)
Maizy Sundblad led the Nighthawks with 10 kills, 13 set assists and two ace serves. Else Bee added seven kills and two ace serves. Danica Sundblad was a perfect 19-19 from the service line with nine digs.
Senior Morgan Bush led the team in aces with six, to go with seven digs and no errors on the attack. Allison Flug had three kills, eight digs and an ace and Peyson Roseth had three aces and eight digs.
Northeast Range is set to travel to Littlefork-Big Falls next Tuesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Fond du Lac 0
VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team picked up another divisional win on Monday, making quick work of Fond du Lac in a 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-9) sweep.
Kaelynn Kudis put down 18 kills for the Norse in the win to go with six aces and six digs. Kylee huusko added six kills and two aces, Joey Westby had five kills and six digs and Jazlynn Svaleson added four kills.
Raven Sainio served up four aces, Lauren Lautigar had 35 set assists, and three aces, Abbigail Shuster had nine digs and Steph Zimmer had six digs.
Mesabi Range (15-7, 11-3 MCAC North) will travel to Rainy River for a matchup tonight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.