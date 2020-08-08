HIBBING — I have to apologize because I forgot to write this column last week. It slipped my mind.
But I’m back this week, trying to impart some wisdom on the Minnesota sports scene.
First off, the Minnesota Wild had a short stay in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
First off, they were lucky enough to be invited into the bubble.
Minnesota was only one or two points back when the season was suspended, so quite honestly, the Wild deserved to be asked back.
After one exhibition game, the Wild looked good in game one against Vancouver, shutting out the Canucks, but games two and three, Minnesota looked like the Wild of old.
Minnesota is old and slow. They didn’t have enough firepower to stick with Vancouver. When you play slow, that leads to penalties, which Minnesota took in abundance in those two games.
When the Wild did go on the power play, they were 0-12 in those two games, which means they have no finishers. That’s always been a problem.
Nobody wants to go to the net to pick up garbage goals.
Score four times with the man advantage, and maybe the outcomes of those games are different.
Everybody was so high on interim Coach Dean Evason. They figured he could whip them into shape, so much so, that they took away the interim label and named him the new coach.
I hope this signing was a little premature.
These same players quit on Mike Yeo, then they quit on Bruce Boudreau.
That’s a harsh thing to say, and maybe I’m wrong, but I remember the game when Yeo lost his job. You could see absolutely no effort on the ice, especially in the closing minutes of that game, with their goalie pulled.
That was terrible.
I think the Wild should have waited until the season was officially over before they made any decisions on a coach. Maybe they did their due diligence and reached out to different individuals who didn’t want the job.
We’ll never know that because we’re not involved with the day-to-day operations of the team.
I hope they didn’t settle for Evason. That wouldn’t be good.
What does this early exit from the playoffs mean?
Minnesota has a 12.5 percent chance to get the No. 1 pick in Monday’s second phase of the NHL lottery. I’m sure they would rather be playing, but that’s not a bad consolation prize for losing.
Of course, we all know how that goes, especially with a lottery system, which determines draft order.
With Kiril Kaprizov signed for next season, and with the possibility of a top-five draft pick, maybe even the No. 1 pick, maybe that will give the organization the shot in the arm it so desperately needs.
I know they were since March, but it’s extremely frustrating seeing the same-old product on the ice.
———
I know the Minnesota Twins have 10 wins already this season, but that’s hard to believe with a patch-work pitching staff.
There’s no Rich Hill, Homer Bailey, Jake Ordorizzi or Michael Pineda, just Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios. How are the Twins getting it done.
Randy Dobnak has looked good in his couple of starts, but really, how much can we rely on him at the top of the rotation?
Offensively, Josh Donaldson, our big pick up in free agency, hasn’t played in awhile due to a calf injury.
He wasn’t even five games into the season, and he’s hurt already.
What’s going on here? It’s baseball. You shouldn’t get hurt playing baseball. It’s not a contact sport. I can see pitchers getting hurt because that’s an unnatural arm motion. It’s hard on the arm, but Hill had a tired arm. A tired arm? He only pitched one game. Their arms shouldn’t be tired yet.
It’s a puzzling situation right now.
To make matters worse, the Twins lost to Pittsburgh, then lost 3-2 to Kansas City on Friday. The Royals are a minor-league club with no aspirations of making the expanded playoffs this season.
This column will run before the Twins and Royals finish their game Saturday, but the bats better come alive against mediocre Kansas-City pitching.
Miguel Sano has to be better. Byron Buxton has to be better. Eddie Rosario has to be better. Josh Donaldson has to get back in the lineup.
It’s fortunate that Max Kepler, Nelson Cruz and Jorge Polanco have been on their games right now. The same goes for Marwin Gonzalez.
Beat the teams you should beat, then everything will be fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.