Skeltons to lead Giants at sections

AURORA — After missing some key runners at last week’s Iron Range Conference Championships, the Mesabi East cross country team is back at full strength and hope to be competitive at today’s Section 7A Championships in Cloquet.
The Giants girls will be led by freshman and section champion hopeful Aubree Skelton. The boys will be led junor Carter Skelton, who has enjoyed plenty of top finishes this season as well.
On Aubree, Mesabi East head coach Steve Ekman says stiff competition from Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Kate and Liz Nelson should help push the freshman to the front of the pack during today’s race.
“She likes racing them and they battle back and forth pretty often,” Ekman said. “There are a lot of girls in this race we haven’t seen yet this season so there are some unknowns out there but Aubree knows not to get caught up in the other girls she’s racing against. She can’t take them lightly but I think she knows she has a good chance to make it to state if she has a solid race.”
For Carter Skelton, Ekman says the junior has made great strides this season and is hopeful for a top 10 finish.
“That top 10 spot is about where he’ll need to be if he wants to grab an individual spot at state. He’s really excited for this race and I think he knows what he has to do if he wants to make it. He knows who to run with so he’ll probably stick with the faster runners and hopefully beat them out at the end.”
Seventh grader Chloe Green is also looking for a strong finish today with Ekman saying her lack of big race experience may be a benefit for her.
“She’s really just laid back when it comes to her personality and I don’t know if anything really bothers her. She’s never done this before so I think there isn’t any pressure to do well. There’s no expectations so she just runs. Every team seems to have a young runner that comes out of nowhere and she’s ours in this case.”
On the boys side, Alex Leete will run second for the Giant and Ekman believes a state berth would be a big challenge, but not totally unrealistic for the freshman.
“I could see him hanging out in that top 20, 25 range. A good, solid race day and little improvements here and there make me believe there’s no reason he couldn’t make it either.”
The boys race is expected to be a dogfight between Esko and GNK for the top two spots, but Ekman believes the girls race is wide open with seven or eight teams that will be bunched up near the front.
“I think we have a chance there to come out in the top two just like anyone else. The top six, seven or eight teams are all relatively close together and if you know what you’re doing on the course, we could finish well. We could have a B-plus dayu and it could be an A-minus or A outcome for us depending on how the other teams run.
The girls team will be seniors Hailey and Hanna Ronning who have finished well in most meets despite not competing in their junior season.
“They’ve been constantly improving this season and I think solid performances from them could go a long way for us as well in the team scores.”
With the Giants being an overall younger team compared to most years, Ekman says the pre-race walkthrough of the course will be important today.
“We’ll walk the course before the race and take notes. I’ll give them some tips about what to do at certain points and hopefully those instructions will stick with them. It’s the biggest race some of them have ever ran in so it’s important to not be overwhelmed and treat it like any other race day.
Their last day of practice before the meet was all about the mental side of things according to Ekman.
“Wednesday’s practice is a light run and then some meditation and positive affirmation. It’s important to just let them believe they are good, capable runners and they can compete in a race like this. Everyone is equal at the starting line and it’s okay to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
The 7A Championships will start today at 11 a.m. in Cloquet.
