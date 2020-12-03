Skelton an all-around champ

AURORA — Mesabi East senior Lydia Skelton is one of the busiest athletes on the Iron Range.
Competing as both a runner on the cross country team and a swimmer in the pool, Skelton came out of her fall season with a third place at the Section Cross Country meet and three gold medals at the Section Swim meet.
A champion in the 100 yard freestyle and a part of the winning 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay teams, Skelton can look back at her senior season with a sense of pride after helping lead the Giants to their third straight section title as a team.
Although nothing about the season was normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skelton says she did everything she could to remain positive for herself and for the team.
I stayed positive from the beginning,” Skelton said knowing that the season could have come to an end on any given day. “I thought we would even have a state meet but it just didn’t turn out that way. I trained the same way as if we would’ve had that meet and I just tried to do my best.”
Mesabi East swim coach Jon Isaacson said Skelton’s positive attitude as a leader made a huge difference within the team during a particularly difficult year.
“She comes in every day all bubbly and smiling and laughing,” Isaacson said. “She stays that way throughout the whole practice and still has a smile on her face when she’s done with her swim. Some girls might look at a season like this and have a more negative attitude to the hardships but Lydia wasn’t having any of that. She wanted to make the best of the situation for what it was and make it a good year and I think we did that.”
Without a state meet to look forward to, Skelton says some of the added pressure was gone in her final season, but that didn’t necessarily make her compete any better.
“I think I would’ve done better if there was more pressure,” Skelton said. “It could have pushed me more to know that there was more on the line.”
Still, being a part of three straight section championship teams means a lot to the senior and she has to give credit to her teammates that helped make it happen.
“It’s exciting and a lot of fun to be on a team like this. Having the opportunity to swim every day with such a good team really helps you get better. Not getting the chance to go further at state was disappointing but it was still a great feeling seeing all the success we did have. All these strong girls on the team pushed me to do better, and everyone is so supportive that everyone kept improving.”
Competing in both cross country and swimming, Skelton says she’s driven by how much she’s able to push herself and that the love of one sport makes her appreciate the other even more.
“I’m all about the challenges that come along with doing both sports. It’s something different. Being out of the pool and running makes me want to get back in the pool and then being in the pool makes we want to go out and run. It’s a nice balance and makes me love both sports even more.”
Originally, Isaacson wasn’t thrilled about Skelton taking time away from swimming to run cross country. In the end, however, it was clear she was a better athlete because of it.
“When her and her family first started talking about her running cross country, I wasn’t happy with the idea,” Isaacson said. “But she really wanted to do it and her family was behind her and I can’t say that it’s had any negatives to it now that she’s finished with both. Her sister Aubree is doing both now too and it’s obvious she has that same physical gift that allows someone to do it.”
Also a Nordic skier and a runner on the track and field team, Skelton fills her time with endurance sports and Isaacson says she has the perfect mindset to succeed in every sport she tries.
“She’s very goal-oriented. She does what you need to do to find success. A lot of kids have goals that are more like dreams because they aren’t doing the things you need to do to get to that next level. Lydia does those things and more. She’s strong physically and mentally and it shows.”
Looking ahead, Skelton wants to compete as a cross country runner in college. While she hasn’t decided on which school she hopes to attend or what she wants to study, she knows she’s ready to keep competing at a high level.
“I love both sports but I think running is what I want to keep doing,” Skelton said. “I’m debating between a couple of schools right now and I’d love to run wherever I go but I still have a lot of decisions to make.”
Isaacson expects Skelton to find success no matter what she does.
“I think she’ll do fine both academically and athletically,” the coach said. “I’m really happy that she’s come through her high school career and is still loving sports. I do know kids who have swam in the past that don’t even want to look at a swimming pool after high school. They’re just done with sports.
“I think Mesabi East has really created a strong family between all of these endurance sports. There’s a lot of overlap between all of the teams and I’m glad she wants to keep going, no matter what sport it is.”
Looking back at her swimming career, Skelton says the sport has helped learn about self-acceptance as well as the benefits of always staying positive.
“I’ve learned to just accept things as they come,” the senior said. “You can’t change everything. I’ve learned a lot about self-motivation, and I’m always trying to think positive now. It’s really helped me become a better athlete all around.”
